A police officer guards the entrance of the Gambetta high school, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Arras, northern France. French authorities say the high school where a teacher was fatally stabbed in an attack last week has been evacuated over a bomb alert, as France's President cut short travel plans abroad to host a security meeting Monday.

KEY POINTS Anti-Christian violence is rising across Europe, particularly in France.

Right-wing parties are responding, using Christian fears as a way to catalyze their voter base.

Anti-immigrant sentiment is also on the rise.

Throughout the last few weeks, French churchgoers and leaders from Catholic, Protestant, Jewish and Muslim denominations have noted an increase in frequency and intensity of anti-religious sentiment and violence, per The Christian Post.

In particular, anti-Christian hate crimes are rising at greater rates than before.

On recent occasions, small mobs, comprised mainly of young men, have robbed and vandalized churches, synagogues and mosques. A tabernacle was broken open and a eucharist stolen from a church in Saint-Aygulf. Vandals defaced a Christian church and cemetery in Clermont d’Excidueil with Muslim slogans.

Some pastors have reported that the attacks have not been personally directed toward members of the congregations. Rather, they have been directed at the faith itself. Christianity constituted 31% of religiously-motivated offenses in France in 2024; antisemitic attacks made up 62% and anti-Islamic attacks made up 7%.

Police officers check men at the entrance of the Gambetta high school, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Arras, northern France. French President Emmanuel Macron was holding Monday a special security meeting amid heightened alert against feared terror threats, as a high school where a teacher was fatally stabbed in an attack last week has been evacuated over a bomb alert. | Michel Spingler, Associated Press

French police officers from the forensic service stand in front of the Gambetta high school in Arras, northeastern France, after a man armed with a knife killed a teacher and wounded another teacher and a security guard, an attack being investigated as potential terrorism, Friday Oct. 13, 2023. | Ludovic Marin, Associated Press

About half of 2024’s Christian hate crimes in Europe took place in France

A European watchdog group documented nearly 2,500 instances of hate crimes against European Christians in 2024, with about 1,000 of those attacks occurring in France. Attacks included instances of discrimination, individual assaults, bomb threats, arson and more.

The United Kingdom followed closely behind France, with 702 anti-Christian hate crimes reported, and Germany at 277. Each country noted a dramatic increase in the rate of such crimes.