- Anti-Christian violence is rising across Europe, particularly in France.
- Right-wing parties are responding, using Christian fears as a way to catalyze their voter base.
- Anti-immigrant sentiment is also on the rise.
Throughout the last few weeks, French churchgoers and leaders from Catholic, Protestant, Jewish and Muslim denominations have noted an increase in frequency and intensity of anti-religious sentiment and violence, per The Christian Post.
In particular, anti-Christian hate crimes are rising at greater rates than before.
On recent occasions, small mobs, comprised mainly of young men, have robbed and vandalized churches, synagogues and mosques. A tabernacle was broken open and a eucharist stolen from a church in Saint-Aygulf. Vandals defaced a Christian church and cemetery in Clermont d’Excidueil with Muslim slogans.
Some pastors have reported that the attacks have not been personally directed toward members of the congregations. Rather, they have been directed at the faith itself. Christianity constituted 31% of religiously-motivated offenses in France in 2024; antisemitic attacks made up 62% and anti-Islamic attacks made up 7%.
About half of 2024’s Christian hate crimes in Europe took place in France
A European watchdog group documented nearly 2,500 instances of hate crimes against European Christians in 2024, with about 1,000 of those attacks occurring in France. Attacks included instances of discrimination, individual assaults, bomb threats, arson and more.
The United Kingdom followed closely behind France, with 702 anti-Christian hate crimes reported, and Germany at 277. Each country noted a dramatic increase in the rate of such crimes.