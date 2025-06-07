Opposition Senator Miguel Uribe, right, discusses a referendum proposal on labor reform, in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Colombian senator Miguel Uribe was shot Saturday at an event in Bogota, according to multiple reports. His condition was not immediately known.

Uribe, 39, who is running in Colombia’s 2026 presidential election, was speaking at a campaign event when he was shot, according to NBC News. He is a member of the conservative Democratic Center party, founded by former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe, of no relation.

The mayor of Bogota said the suspected shooter was arrested, according to CNN. Mayor Carlos Galán also said Uribe was “receiving emergency care.”

A statement released on X said the Colombian government “categorically and forcefully rejects the attack” on Uribe, according to a translation.

A separate statement from the government said Colombian President Gustavo Petro would cancel plans to travel abroad after the attack.

Petro, in a post on X, appeared to decry the violence, mentioning Uribe’s mother, Diana Turbay, a journalist who was shot and killed in Colombia in 1991.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a statement condemning the “attempted assassination.”

“This is a direct threat to democracy and the result of the violent leftist rhetoric coming from the highest levels of the Colombian government,” Rubio said.

Colombia “can’t afford to go back to dark days of political violence,” he continued.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott called the shooting “deeply concerning, in a post on X, and said Petro should ”do everything in his power to ensure the safety of ALL citizens. Violence against political leaders is a direct threat to democracy."