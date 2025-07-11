Photo gallery: Revelers run with the bulls in Pamplona

PAMPLONA, Spain — Thousands of daredevils ran, skidded and tumbled out of the way of a stampeding group of bulls at the opening run of the San Fermín festival this week.

There are a total of nine morning runs or “encierros” during the famous celebrations held in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona.

The bulls pounded along the twisting cobblestone streets after being led by six steers. Up to 4,000 runners take part in each bull run, which takes place over 2,775 feet and can last two to four minutes.

Most runners wear the traditional garb of white trousers and shirt with red sash and neckerchief. The expert Spanish runners try to sprint just in front of the bull’s horns for a few death-defying seconds while egging the animal on with a rolled newspaper.

Thousands of spectators watched from balconies and wooden barricades along the course. Millions more follow the visceral spectacle on live television.

Here are just some of the amazing images captured by Associated Press photojournalists this week.

A cow leaps over a group of revelers lying on the ground at the entrance to the bullring during the running of the bulls on the fifth day of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on Friday, July 11, 2025. | Miguel Oses, Associated Press

Attendees stand on their balconies after the running of the bulls at the San Fermín Festival in Pamplona, Spain, Thursday, July 10, 2025. | Miguel Oses, Associated Press

Revelers run alongside Victoriano del Río Cortés's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermín Festival in Pamplona, Spain, Thursday, July 10, 2025. | Miguel Oses, Associated Press

Spanish bullfighter Pablo Aguado, right, prepares to enter the bullring before a bullfight at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Friday, July 11, 2025. | Miguel Oses, Associated Press

Revelers run alongside Victoriano del Río Cortés's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermín Festival in Pamplona, Spain, Thursday, July 10, 2025. | Miguel Oses, Associated Press

A runner who was injured during the running of the bulls is carried on a stretcher by a medical team at the San Fermín Festival in Pamplona, Spain, Thursday, July 10, 2025. | Miguel Oses, Associated Press

Peruvian bullfighter Andrés Roca Rey performs in a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on Wednesday July 9, 2025. | Miguel Oses, Associated Press

Revelers run alongside Victoriano del Río Cortés's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermín Festival in Pamplona, Spain, Thursday, July 10, 2025. | Miguel Oses, Associated Press

Revelers run alongside Victoriano del Río Cortés's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermín Festival in Pamplona, Spain, Thursday, July 10, 2025. | Miguel Oses, Associated Press

French bullfighter Sébastien Castella performs during a bullfight at the San Fermín Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 10, 2025. | Miguel Oses, Associated Press

Bullfighters Sébastien Castella, Emilio de Justo, and Borja Jiménez perform during a bullfight at the San Fermín Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 10, 2025. | Miguel Oses, Associated Press

Members of the matadores' entourage gather outside the bullring during the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday July 10, 2025. | Miguel Oses, Associated Press

Spanish bullfighter Emilio de Justo performs during a bullfight at the San Fermín Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on Thursday, July 10, 2025. | Miguel Oses, Associated Press

A bull from the Victoriano del Río ranch charges into the bullring during the San Fermín Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 10, 2025. | Miguel Oses, Associated Press

Revelers run with bulls from Alvaro Nunez ranch during the third day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. | Miguel Oses, Associated Press

Members of the matador's entourage enter the bullring during the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday July 10, 2025. | Miguel Oses, Associated Press

Revelers run alongside Victoriano del Río Cortés's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermín Festival in Pamplona, Spain, Thursday, July 10, 2025. | Miguel Oses, Associated Press

Spanish bullfighter Borja Jimenez performs during a bullfight at the San Fermín Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on Thursday, July 10, 2025. | Miguel Oses, Associated Press

Spanish banderillero José Chacón performs during a bullfight at the San Fermín Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on Thursday, July 10, 2025. | Miguel Oses, Associated Press