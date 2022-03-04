University of Utah
Due to the NCAA granting student-athletes an additional year of eligibility after the pandemic, Riley Battin, Marco Anthony, Both Gach and David Jenkins Jr. could return if they want to.
Sixth-seeded Utes trailed for just 56 seconds in blasting the WSU Cougars 70-59 at Mandalay Bay Events Center, will face No. 2 seed Oregon Ducks in Friday’s semifinals
Now that it’s March, there’s a confluence of sports going on around the country, and around the University of Utah.
Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson finished No. 8 in Heisman voting in 2020. Will a Utah-based player be in the conversation in 2022?
The Utes’ Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier, SUU’s Braxton Miller and onetime Utah State and East High standout Jaylen Warren will be at the annual event.
Gianna Kneepkens and Jenna Johnson combine for 38 points as No. 6 seed Utah advances to quarterfinals for second time in three years
Linebacker announced on Twitter that he is going to play for Utes after entering the NCAA transfer portal.
The Red Rocks have connections to Minnesota, both the state or the university.
After winning Freshman of the Week five times this season, Pac-12 coaches voted Utah’s Gianna Kneepkens the conference’s Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.
Former Deseret News Ms. Basketball Kennady McQueen has emerged as a starter this season, and has helped the Utes to a fifth-place finish in the Pac-12 and a probable NCAA Tournament berth.
The Utah Warriors have partnered with BYU’s Jaren Hall, Chaz Ah You and Kingsley Suamataia, as well as former Utah football standout Britain Covey, for a first-of-its-kind name, image and likeness (NLI) deal.
The Cougars and Utes have lost relatively few scholarship players to the transfer portal over the last eight months, among the fewest in the FBS.
Poeltl is the latest daily guessing game like Wordle, Mathler and Globle, but for NBA players. It is named after Jakob Poeltl of the San Antonio Spurs, who used to play for the Utah Utes.
Utah basketball: Senior guard Marco Anthony has a decision to make: Return for another year of eligibility or turn pro?
Marreon Jackson’s driving layup with six seconds remaining lifts ASU to a 63-61 win over Utah at the Huntsman Center Saturday night
The Arizona State Sun Devils beat the Utah Runnin’ Utes in Salt Lake City.
The Oregon Ducks beat the Utah Utes in Pac-12 basketball action in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday.
The Red Rocks lost their first ever competition against Arizona, after previously having gone 67-0 against the Wildcats.
Led by Kerr Kriisa’s triple-double, the first for Arizona since Andre Iguodala in 2004, Wildcats pummel Utes to clinch at least a piece of the Pac-12 championship
Arizona showed again Thursday night why many believe the No. 2-ranked Wildcats can win it all this year.
With their best team since they joined the Pac-12 11 years ago, the Utes play their regular-season finale Saturday at the Huntsman Center against No. 25 Oregon.
Coming off a rare Pac-12 road sweep in California, Utah appears to be making strides heading into tonight’s home game against No. 2 Arizona.
An ugly brawl at the conclusion of Michigan-Wisconsin basketball game resulted in fines for both head coaches, and a five-game suspension for Michigan coach Juwan Howard.
On Wednesday afternoon, Rivals released transfer portal statistics for the Group of 5 as a whole, as well as individual conferences.
Best team to visit Salt Lake City in quite some time brings new coach Tommy Lloyd of Gonzaga fame, a lofty national ranking, and an eight-game winning streak to Salt Lake City.
Texas’ Timmy Allen, Arizona’s Pelle Larsson and Illinois’ Alfonso Plummer among transfers who are playing for better teams, likely bound for NCAA Tournament.
Plan for constitutional amendment could also end sales tax on food
A BYU and Utah gymnast are in the running for the closest thing college gymnastics has to the Heisman Trophy
BYU’s Sadie Miner-Van Tassell and Utah’s Cristal Isa are among 34 nominees for college gymnastics’ most prestigious award.
Player movement has becoming a defining feature of modern college football, but how does it work out for the athletes?
Four-part documentary will provide Utah fans a behind-the-scenes look at 2021 Pac-12 championship season.
The Red Rocks recorded a season-high road score of 197.950 in the the win over Huskies, good enough to secure the No. 2 ranking for now.
Utah is in the middle of it most difficult stretch of the season, with three meets in eight days, a schedule designed to prepare the Red Rocks for NCAA regionals and nationals.
Star center Branden Carlson missed the first game against the Wildcats due to appendicitis, and could sit out again if he can’t recover from rolling his ankle in the 60-58 win over Cal last Saturday.
Utah basketball: Why first-year coach Craig Smith compared the second half of Saturday’s 60-58 win over Cal to a root canal
The Utah Runnin’ Utes beat the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday in Berkeley for their first Pac-12 road sweep since 2019, even as Branden Carlson left with injury.
Eric Weddle, the former Utah Utes safety and California native who won a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams, will become a head coach in his home state.
The No. 4-ranked Red Rocks defeated No. 13 Oregon State Friday night. Utah is now one of only five teams nationwide to score a 198 or better this season.
Why Utah’s basketball team could be a tough out when the Pac-12 tournament begins next month in Las Vegas.
Skinner will be competing on the newest season of “American Ninja Warrior,” alongside her husband Jonas Harmer.
The College Football Playoff announced Friday that there will not be expansion from four teams to a larger field after months of debate.
Freshman Gabe Madsen’s 3-pointer with under two minutes remaining broke a 54-54 tie and helped Utah win in front of a hostile crowd for the time since 2019.
Utah heated up in the second half after a miserable first half on offense and claimed its first true road win of the season.
Former Utah safety Eric Weddle capped a brief but remarkable return to the field on Sunday by helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl in his final NFL game.