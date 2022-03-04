Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

University of Utah

Utah Basketball
Senior Night carries intrigue for Runnin’ Utes
Due to the NCAA granting student-athletes an additional year of eligibility after the pandemic, Riley Battin, Marco Anthony, Both Gach and David Jenkins Jr. could return if they want to.
By Jay Drew
March 4, 2022 12:20 p.m. MST
Utah players jump and celebrate a victory
Utah Basketball
Utah women’s basketball rolls past Wazzu 70-59, advances to Pac-12 semifinals for first time ever
Sixth-seeded Utes trailed for just 56 seconds in blasting the WSU Cougars 70-59 at Mandalay Bay Events Center, will face No. 2 seed Oregon Ducks in Friday’s semifinals
By Jay Drew
March 4, 2022 12:04 a.m. MST
Utah’s Dru Gylten passes around California’s Leilani McIntosh during Pac-12 women’s tournament in Las Vegas.
Utah Utes
March’s forecast features full slate for Utah Utes
Now that it’s March, there’s a confluence of sports going on around the country, and around the University of Utah.
By Jeff Call
March 3, 2022 7 p.m. MST
Utah’s Abby Paulson celebrates her beam routine as the Utah Red Rocks compete against Oregon State in a gymnastics meet at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
Utah Utes
No. 4 Utah vs. No. 9 Minnesota: How to watch, listen to or stream the meet
By Trent Wood
March 3, 2022 7 p.m. MST
College Football
Will there be a genuine Heisman Trophy candidate out of Utah?
Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson finished No. 8 in Heisman voting in 2020. Will a Utah-based player be in the conversation in 2022?
By Trent Wood
March 3, 2022 3:12 p.m. MST
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd leads a group of five Utah ties participating in the 2022 NFL scouting combine.
NFL
How to watch Devin Lloyd, Tyler Allgeier and other Utah ties in the NFL scouting combine
The Utes’ Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier, SUU’s Braxton Miller and onetime Utah State and East High standout Jaylen Warren will be at the annual event.
By Brandon Judd
March 3, 2022 2:01 p.m. MST
Utah Basketball
Freshmen stars lead Utah past Cal in Pac-12 women’s tournament first-round game
Gianna Kneepkens and Jenna Johnson combine for 38 points as No. 6 seed Utah advances to quarterfinals for second time in three years
By Jay Drew
March 3, 2022 12:25 a.m. MST
Utah Football
Stanford transfer Gabe Reid commits to Utah
Linebacker announced on Twitter that he is going to play for Utes after entering the NCAA transfer portal.
By Ryan McDonald
March 2, 2022 12:59 p.m. MST
Utah Utes
Utah gymnastics wouldn’t be what it is without Minnesota
The Red Rocks have connections to Minnesota, both the state or the university.
By Trent Wood
March 2, 2022 6 a.m. MST
Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens, wearing red, puts up a 3-point shot over BYU Cougars guard Paisley Harding
Utah Utes
Utah women’s basketball: Gianna Kneepkens wins Pac-12 Freshman of the Year
After winning Freshman of the Week five times this season, Pac-12 coaches voted Utah’s Gianna Kneepkens the conference’s Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.
By Joe Coles
March 1, 2022 8:13 p.m. MST
Utah’s Kennady McQueen, right, passes the ball past Stanford’s Ashten Prechtel Feb. 11, 2022, in Stanford, Calif.
Utah Utes
Henefer’s Kennady ‘Lightning’ McQueen has hit the big time
Former Deseret News Ms. Basketball Kennady McQueen has emerged as a starter this season, and has helped the Utes to a fifth-place finish in the Pac-12 and a probable NCAA Tournament berth.
By Jay Drew
Feb 28, 2022 4:37 p.m. MST
The Utah Warriors have partnered with BYU’s Jaren Hall, Chaz Ah You and Kingsley Suamataia, as well as former Utah football standout Britain Covey, for a first-of-its-kind name, image and likeness (NLI) deal.
Rugby
3 Cougars and a former Ute star now have NIL deals with a professional sports organization
The Utah Warriors have partnered with BYU’s Jaren Hall, Chaz Ah You and Kingsley Suamataia, as well as former Utah football standout Britain Covey, for a first-of-its-kind name, image and likeness (NLI) deal.
By Trent Wood
Feb 28, 2022 3 p.m. MST
Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) looks to hand off the ball against San Diego State.
College Football
Few teams in the country are better than BYU and Utah at retaining talent
The Cougars and Utes have lost relatively few scholarship players to the transfer portal over the last eight months, among the fewest in the FBS.
By Trent Wood
Feb 28, 2022 2:01 p.m. MST
Utah Basketball
What is Poeltl? New daily guessing game named after former Utah Runnin’ Ute
Poeltl is the latest daily guessing game like Wordle, Mathler and Globle, but for NBA players. It is named after Jakob Poeltl of the San Antonio Spurs, who used to play for the Utah Utes.
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 28, 2022 11:45 a.m. MST
Utah senior guard Marco Anthony has been a bright spot in a dim men’s basketball season for the Utah Runnin’ Utes.
Utah Basketball
‘No regrets’: Utah guard Marco Anthony thriving with new team
Utah basketball: Senior guard Marco Anthony has a decision to make: Return for another year of eligibility or turn pro?
By Jay Drew
Feb 27, 2022 6:14 p.m. MST
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes suffer another heartbreaking loss in a season full of them
Marreon Jackson’s driving layup with six seconds remaining lifts ASU to a 63-61 win over Utah at the Huntsman Center Saturday night
By Jay Drew
Feb 26, 2022 11:47 p.m. MST
Utah Basketball
3 keys to Arizona State’s 63-61 win over Utah
The Arizona State Sun Devils beat the Utah Runnin’ Utes in Salt Lake City.
By Jay Drew
Feb 26, 2022 10:11 p.m. MST
Utah Utes forward Jenna Johnson begins a drive into the lane with Oregon Ducks forward Sedona Prince defending during an NCAA basketball game in Salt Lake City.
Sports
Utah women’s basketball rallies but falls short in regular season finale to Oregon
The Oregon Ducks beat the Utah Utes in Pac-12 basketball action in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday.
By Bruce Smith
Feb 26, 2022 6:32 p.m. MST
Utah’s Abby Paulson performs on the bars as Utah and UCLA compete in a gymnastics meet.
Utah Utes
Utah lost to Arizona, and it was unprecedented, even ‘perplexing’
The Red Rocks lost their first ever competition against Arizona, after previously having gone 67-0 against the Wildcats.
By Trent Wood
Feb 25, 2022 9:51 p.m. MST
Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis, wearing white, dunks over Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes no match for mighty Arizona Wildcats
Led by Kerr Kriisa’s triple-double, the first for Arizona since Andre Iguodala in 2004, Wildcats pummel Utes to clinch at least a piece of the Pac-12 championship
By Jay Drew
Feb 25, 2022 12:54 a.m. MST
Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony. wearing grey, tries to shoot over Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo
Utah Basketball
3 keys to No. 2 Arizona’s 97-77 win over Utah as Kerr Kriisa posts first career triple-double
Arizona showed again Thursday night why many believe the No. 2-ranked Wildcats can win it all this year.
By Jay Drew
Feb 24, 2022 11:18 p.m. MST
Utah Basketball
Utah women’s basketball continues to roll
With their best team since they joined the Pac-12 11 years ago, the Utes play their regular-season finale Saturday at the Huntsman Center against No. 25 Oregon.
By Jay Drew
Feb 24, 2022 9:28 p.m. MST
Utah Utes
No. 4 Utah at Arizona: How to watch, listen to or stream the meet
By Trent Wood
Feb 24, 2022 6:30 p.m. MST
Utah guard Gabe Madsen drives against California guard Jordan Shepherd during game in Berkeley, Calif., Feb. 19, 2022.
Utah Utes
Have Runnin’ Utes flipped the script?
Coming off a rare Pac-12 road sweep in California, Utah appears to be making strides heading into tonight’s home game against No. 2 Arizona.
By Jeff Call
Feb 24, 2022 2:35 p.m. MST
Michigan coach Juwan Howard speaks to the media regarding a fight that broke out after a game against Wisconsin.
College Basketball
Is there an unwritten rule about punching the other coach?
An ugly brawl at the conclusion of Michigan-Wisconsin basketball game resulted in fines for both head coaches, and a five-game suspension for Michigan coach Juwan Howard.
By Doug Robinson
Feb 24, 2022 10:09 a.m. MST
Utah State Aggies linebacker Elijah Shelton (41) sacks Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9).
College Football
How often do Group of 5 transfers end up at Power 5 schools?
On Wednesday afternoon, Rivals released transfer portal statistics for the Group of 5 as a whole, as well as individual conferences.
By Trent Wood
Feb 23, 2022 4:53 p.m. MST
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd points from the sideline during game against Oregon, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz.
Utah Basketball
Can Runnin’ Utes hang with No. 2 Arizona on Thursday?
Best team to visit Salt Lake City in quite some time brings new coach Tommy Lloyd of Gonzaga fame, a lofty national ranking, and an eight-game winning streak to Salt Lake City.
By Jay Drew
Feb 23, 2022 3 p.m. MST
Utah
University of Utah strikes advanced research agreement with Idaho National Laboratory
By Art Raymond
Feb 23, 2022 10:47 a.m. MST
Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) celebrates during game against Kansas, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Utah Basketball
Former Runnin’ Utes finding success, and wins, at new schools
Texas’ Timmy Allen, Arizona’s Pelle Larsson and Illinois’ Alfonso Plummer among transfers who are playing for better teams, likely bound for NCAA Tournament.
By Jay Drew
Feb 22, 2022 3:28 p.m. MST
Second grade students are pictured through the window of their classroom at Nibley Park School.
Utah
Why Utah GOP House leaders propose dropping income tax earmark for public education
Plan for constitutional amendment could also end sales tax on food
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 22, 2022 3:26 p.m. MST
Sports
A BYU and Utah gymnast are in the running for the closest thing college gymnastics has to the Heisman Trophy
BYU’s Sadie Miner-Van Tassell and Utah’s Cristal Isa are among 34 nominees for college gymnastics’ most prestigious award.
By Trent Wood
Feb 22, 2022 2:15 p.m. MST
Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer warms up during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Sept. 2, 2021.
College Football
Where do players end up when they enter the transfer portal?
Player movement has becoming a defining feature of modern college football, but how does it work out for the athletes?
By Trent Wood
Feb 22, 2022 12 p.m. MST
Utah Utes players and fans turn on their flashlights to honor Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan
Utah Football
Utah football to premiere ‘22 Forever’ documentary
Four-part documentary will provide Utah fans a behind-the-scenes look at 2021 Pac-12 championship season.
By Joe Coles
Feb 21, 2022 11:08 p.m. MST
Utah Utes
Utah is back in the conversation for the nation’s best team after win over Washington
The Red Rocks recorded a season-high road score of 197.950 in the the win over Huskies, good enough to secure the No. 2 ranking for now.
By Trent Wood
Feb 21, 2022 10:44 p.m. MST
Utah Utes
No. 4 Utah at Washington: How to watch, listen to or stream the meet
Utah is in the middle of it most difficult stretch of the season, with three meets in eight days, a schedule designed to prepare the Red Rocks for NCAA regionals and nationals.
By Trent Wood
Feb 20, 2022 7 p.m. MST
Utah guard Marco Anthony (10) celebrates with guard Rollie Worster (25) and guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) after Utah defeated California.
Utah Basketball
Branden Carlson’s condition in question as Runnin’ Utes turn attention to No. 3 Arizona
Star center Branden Carlson missed the first game against the Wildcats due to appendicitis, and could sit out again if he can’t recover from rolling his ankle in the 60-58 win over Cal last Saturday.
By Jay Drew
Feb 20, 2022 5 p.m. MST
Utah center Branden Carlson (35) shoots over California forward Lars Thiemann (21)
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes finding a way to win close games
Utah basketball: Why first-year coach Craig Smith compared the second half of Saturday’s 60-58 win over Cal to a root canal
By Jay Drew
Feb 19, 2022 8:56 p.m. MST
Utah Basketball
3 keys to Utah’s 60-58 win over Cal for its 1st Pac-12 road sweep since 2019
The Utah Runnin’ Utes beat the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday in Berkeley for their first Pac-12 road sweep since 2019, even as Branden Carlson left with injury.
By Jay Drew
Feb 19, 2022 6:27 p.m. MST
Eric Weddle, the former Utah star safety who recently won his first Super Bowl title with the Los Angeles Rams after coming out of retirement, will take over as the head football coach at a California high school following the 2022 season.
Utah Football
How Eric Weddle is putting his leadership skills to work post-Super Bowl win
Eric Weddle, the former Utah Utes safety and California native who won a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams, will become a head coach in his home state.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 19, 2022 1 p.m. MST
Utah’s Cristal Isa reacts after completing her beam routine, which was a perfect 10.0, as the Utah Red Rocks compete against Oregon State.
Utah Utes
A 198 and a perfect 10? Utah couldn’t have asked for a better bounce back performance
The No. 4-ranked Red Rocks defeated No. 13 Oregon State Friday night. Utah is now one of only five teams nationwide to score a 198 or better this season.
By Trent Wood
Feb 18, 2022 10:53 p.m. MST
Utah players celebrate after defeating Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes might be hitting their stride
Why Utah’s basketball team could be a tough out when the Pac-12 tournament begins next month in Las Vegas.
By Jay Drew
Feb 18, 2022 3:35 p.m. MST
Utah Utes
MyKayla Skinner is going to compete on ‘American Ninja Warrior’
Skinner will be competing on the newest season of “American Ninja Warrior,” alongside her husband Jonas Harmer.
By Trent Wood
Feb 18, 2022 1:26 p.m. MST
The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&amp;T Stadium. The College Football Playoff is set to remain a four-team format through the 2025 season
College Football
The College Football Playoff won’t be expanding soon
The College Football Playoff announced Friday that there will not be expansion from four teams to a larger field after months of debate.
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 18, 2022 9:40 a.m. MST
Utah Utes
How the Runnin’ Utes handed Stanford a painful Pac-12 loss
Freshman Gabe Madsen’s 3-pointer with under two minutes remaining broke a 54-54 tie and helped Utah win in front of a hostile crowd for the time since 2019.
By Jay Drew
Feb 18, 2022 12:27 a.m. MST
Utah Basketball
3 keys to the Runnin’ Utes 60-56 win against Stanford
Utah heated up in the second half after a miserable first half on offense and claimed its first true road win of the season.
By Jay Drew
Feb 17, 2022 10:58 p.m. MST
Utah’s Cammy Hall competes on the vault
Utah Utes
No. 4 Utah vs. No. 13 Oregon State: How to watch, listen to or stream the meet
By Trent Wood
Feb 17, 2022 6 p.m. MST
Utah’s Eric Weddle rushes the ball during 38-7 victory over San Diego onSaturday Sept. 23, 2006, in San Diego.
Utah Football
What a way for one of Utes’ favorite sons to button up a career
Former Utah safety Eric Weddle capped a brief but remarkable return to the field on Sunday by helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl in his final NFL game.
By Jeff Call
Feb 17, 2022 5:23 p.m. MST
