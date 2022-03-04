Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz
Do the Utah Jazz get fair referee treatment? Here’s what one investigation found
NBA reporter Tom Haberstroh studied which NBA teams get the best refs assigned to their games. Where do the Utah Jazz rank? Here’s what Haberstroh found.
By Ryan McDonald
March 4, 2022 11:15 a.m. MST
Utah Jazz
How the Jazz messed up the final play of regulation against the Rockets
Danuel House was supposed to foul on the final play of the fourth quarter, but he didn’t which gave the Rockets a chance to tie the game and send it into overtime.
By Sarah Todd
March 2, 2022 11:48 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gay goes up for a shot as Houston Rockets’ Jalen Green defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game.
Utah Jazz
Analysis: The Jazz didn’t play their best game against the Rockets, but in the end that didn’t matter
The Jazz had yet to play anything other than regulation minutes this season, and Mike Conley came up big in overtime.
By Sarah Todd
March 2, 2022 11:03 p.m. MST
Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks with Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.
Utah Jazz
Who is this Utah Jazz team? March could hold the answer
Time is of the essence as NBA heads down the homestretch.
By Sarah Todd
March 2, 2022 10:21 a.m. MST
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker walks to his bench as the Utah Jazz huddle during game, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Phoenix.
Utah Jazz
Jazz know now’s not the time to get fat and happy
The Houston Rockets, on a nine-game losing streak, are up next for the Jazz. That doesn’t mean Utah can take its foot off the gas.
By Sarah Todd
March 1, 2022 2 p.m. MST
Utah Basketball
What is Poeltl? New daily guessing game named after former Utah Runnin’ Ute
Poeltl is the latest daily guessing game like Wordle, Mathler and Globle, but for NBA players. It is named after Jakob Poeltl of the San Antonio Spurs, who used to play for the Utah Utes.
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 28, 2022 11:45 a.m. MST
Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr. celebrates a basket against the Phoenix Suns.
Utah Jazz
Danuel House steps up to defend Devin Booker down the stretch of Jazz’s win over Suns
Danuel House took on the role that usually belongs to Royce O’Neale, but that’s the kind of sacrifice the Jazz have to embrace.
By Sarah Todd
Feb 27, 2022 6:35 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell celebrates during the final seconds of the second half of a game against the Phoenix Suns.
Utah Jazz
Analysis: How the Utah Jazz beat the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns on the road
The Jazz have won two in a row following the All-Star break.
By Sarah Todd
Feb 27, 2022 4:58 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz
Why Donovan Mitchell has never met Michael Jordan
The Jazz guard was an All-Star this season but got sick during All-Star Weekend and ended up watching it all on TV from his hotel room in Cleveland.
By Sarah Todd
Feb 26, 2022 9:30 a.m. MST
Utah Jazz
Analysis: Jazz beat Mavericks in possible playoff preview
The Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks 114-109 at Vivint Arena on Friday night in the Jazz’s first game back from the All-Star break.
By Sarah Todd
Feb 25, 2022 10:14 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell before a Utah Jazz game.
Utah Jazz
Rested and rejuvenated, Jazz ready for 24-game stretch run
The Jazz had a week off to rest and recuperate before the stretch run of the NBA season.
By Joe Coles
Feb 24, 2022 5:12 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz
Joe Ingles undergoes surgery to repair ACL
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 23, 2022 7:29 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook during timeout against the Detroit Pistons in LA.
Utah Jazz
NBA Super Teams are struggling — and that’s a good thing
It’s been tough sledding for the Lakers and Nets this season, which is good news for franchises that go about building teams the right way.
By Doug Robinson
Feb 23, 2022 1:30 p.m. MST
Salt Palace nears completion in December 1968.
Sports
NBA 2K22 honors Utah Stars legend Cincinnatus Powell
Who is The Big C? Read more about Cincinnatus Powell.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 23, 2022 11:08 a.m. MST
Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert watch from the bench in street clothes as Jazz and Suns play in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz
Did a future Utah Jazz jersey just get leaked?
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 22, 2022 1 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder talks to Rudy Gobert during game against the LA Clippers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz
Can the Jazz still become an NBA title-ready team?
Jazz need to find a way to close out games or they won’t be able to hang with the elite teams in the league.
By Sarah Todd
Feb 22, 2022 11:26 a.m. MST
Fans pass by the Jazz logo statue as they enter Vivint Arena
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz reveal 2023 NBA All-Star Game logo
The Jazz unveiled the logo that will be used for the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, featuring the “J-note” logo and a mountain range.
By Joe Coles
Feb 21, 2022 8:33 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder reacts to a replay during game against the Washington Wizards, Dec. 18, 2021, in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz
Why recharging the batteries during All-Star break is so important for Utah Jazz
Coach Quin Snyder was looking forward to spending time with his family during the break from action.
By Sarah Todd
Feb 21, 2022 4:30 p.m. MST
Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, right, shoots for three as Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant defends.
Utah Jazz
Rudy Gobert shows off flashy spin move, but Stephen Curry steals show in All-Star Game
Golden State guard broke multiple 3-point All-Star records en route an All-Star MVP honors and 50-point performance.
By Sarah Todd
Feb 20, 2022 11:05 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz
Donovan Mitchell does not play in NBA All-Star Game
The Utah Jazz guard became a three-time All-Star with his 2022 selection but due to illness was unable to play Sunday night.
By Sarah Todd
Feb 20, 2022 4:10 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks on the Detroit Pistons.
Utah Jazz
Rudy Gobert talks longevity, being a fan of Nikola Jokic and ... shooting 3s
On the eve of the NBA All-Star Game, Rudy Gobert is soaking in how far he’s come from his days of dreaming of becoming an NBA player.
By Sarah Todd
Feb 19, 2022 8:18 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives ahead of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4)
Utah Jazz
Donovan Mitchell misses All-Star practice with illness
Jazz guard absent from practice in Cleveland because of a non-COVID illness.
By Sarah Todd
Feb 19, 2022 12:38 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz
Donovan Mitchell’s NBA hand-me-downs
The first NBA player that Donovan Mitchell ever met probably isn’t who you’d think it would be or for the reason you would think he’d meet an NBA player.
By Sarah Todd
Feb 18, 2022 9:10 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz
How to watch NBA All-Star Weekend
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 18, 2022 5:03 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz
The Jazz have many questions to answer when they return from the All-Star break
Is this team ready to contend for a title? Or are the inconsistencies too much to overcome in the final 24 games of the season?
By Sarah Todd
Feb 17, 2022 9:21 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz
What did the Jazz players say after the loss to the Lakers?
It was a mixed bag in the Jazz’s postgame interviews.
By Sarah Todd
Feb 17, 2022 12:56 a.m. MST
Utah Jazz
Analysis: LeBron James, Lakers send Jazz into All-Star break on losing note
In the final game before the All-Star break, 37 points from Donovan Mitchell wasn’t enough for the Jazz to beat the Lakers.
By Sarah Todd
Feb 16, 2022 11:23 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz are adding another player on a two-way contract
Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported Wednesday that the Utah Jazz will sign Xavier Sneed of the Greensboro Swarm on a two-way contract.
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 16, 2022 1:05 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz
Vivint Arena lifts COVID protocols for Utah Jazz games
Starting on Feb. 25, proof of full COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test will not be required to attend Utah Jazz games. A mask is not required, but recommended.
By Joe Coles
Feb 15, 2022 5:14 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz
Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert are NBA All-Stars, but to them, it’s the fans who are shining
Utah Jazz teammates are heading to Cleveland this weekend to represent at the NBA All-Star Game.
By Sarah Todd
Feb 15, 2022 3:44 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz
Analysis: Jazz blow out lowly Rockets in Rudy Gobert’s return
Rudy Gobert was a plus-19 in 22 minutes in his first game back after missing the last nine.
By Sarah Todd
Feb 14, 2022 10:24 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz
Danuel House on signing with the Jazz: ‘It’s the best feeling in the world’
House played on three 10-day contracts before being offered a contract for the rest of the season.
By Sarah Todd
Feb 13, 2022 6:25 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz
Analysis: Jazz’s defense stays strong despite cold shooting in win over Magic
The Jazz didn’t have the best offensive night, but their defense made the difference in their fifth straight win.
By Sarah Todd
Feb 11, 2022 11:24 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz
A few things you maybe didn’t know about Jazz’s new additions
What the Jazz’s two new players — Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez — shared during introductory press conference Friday.
By Sarah Todd
Feb 11, 2022 3:44 p.m. MST
Olympics
Gold medalist Nathan Chen gets congratulatory message from Donovan Mitchell and other Olympics updates
Chen also received congratulations from singer Elton John.
By Joe Coles
Feb 11, 2022 12:19 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz
Jazz GM Justin Zanik talks about decision to sign Danuel House Jr. for remainder of season
Team announced Friday that it has signed the rangy wing.
By Ryan McDonald and Sarah Todd
Feb 11, 2022 10:26 a.m. MST
Utah Jazz
Breaking down the Jazz’s trade deadline moves and what to expect in the coming days
What did the Jazz gain and lose by giving up Joe Ingles in exchange for Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez?
By Sarah Todd
Feb 10, 2022 6:18 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz
The 2022 NBA All-Star teams are set
The All-Star team’s were drafted during the “NBA All-Star Draft Show” on TNT Thursday night. The All-Star Game will be played on Feb. 20.
By Trent Wood
Feb 10, 2022 5:08 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz
Donovan Mitchell and Hassan Whiteside were this close to history
The last Jazz regular season triple-double was notched by Carlos Boozer in 2008.
By Sarah Todd
Feb 10, 2022 12:52 a.m. MST
Utah Jazz
Analysis: The Jazz played their most complete game of the season against the Warriors
Utah held Golden State to 85 points, and every Jazz player scored in the victory, the team’s fourth straight.
By Sarah Todd
Feb 9, 2022 11:05 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz
What Joe Ingles said after being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers
Ingles was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers after seven and half seasons successful seasons with the Jazz.
By Trent Wood
Feb 9, 2022 6 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz
What to make of the Jazz’s trade?
Utah agreed to acquire Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez in exchange for Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes, but might not be done making moves.
By Sarah Todd
Feb 9, 2022 5:32 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz
Who is new Jazzman Nickeil Alexander-Walker?
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 9, 2022 4:10 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz
Who is new Jazzman Juancho Hernangomez?
The Jazz made a 3-team trade to acquire Hernangomez Wednesday afternoon, sending out Joe Ingles and Elijah Hughes for Hernangomez and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
By Trent Wood
Feb 9, 2022 4:09 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz trading Joe Ingles as part of 3-team deal
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that the Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a deal before the NBA trade deadline.
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 9, 2022 12:23 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz
Jazz center Udoka Azubuike has created a competition for backup center minutes with his tenacity
Jazz players have praised Azubuike for his determination and his fight and his willingness to learn. But what stands out the most is that there is never a question of effort or competitiveness.
By Sarah Todd
Feb 8, 2022 8 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz
Blocking out all the trade deadline noise is hard to do. Here’s how Jazz players are trying to do it
As Mike Conley knows all too well, you never know what’s going to happen.
By Sarah Todd
Feb 8, 2022 7:30 p.m. MST
