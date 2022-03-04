Utah State Aggies

Three former University of Utah stars earned a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, including Eric Weddle, Matt Gay and Terrell Burgess.
The Deseret News is providing live coverage from today’s Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals.
There will be plenty of widespread Utah representation at Super Bowl LVI, led by Utah, with Utah State, Weber State, Orem High and Timpview High also represented.
The state of Utah’s three Football Bowl Subdivision programs all ended the 2021 season in the final Associated Press top 25 rankings — Utah at No. 12, BYU at No. 19 and Utah State at No. 24.
Plus, a roundup of how Utah ties performed during the penultimate week of the regular season.
Former Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams announced on social media he’s committed to Blake Anderson’s Utah State program.
The Aggies wrapped up an 11-win season with a convincing victory over the Pac-12’s Oregon State in the LA Bowl.
Utah State football report card: Positive marks for Aggies as they cap off season to remember with LA Bowl win
Here are the grades from the Aggies’ LA Bowl win over the Beavers.
Utah State finished the season a perfect 7-0 away from home, and could make it 8-0 with a victory over Oregon State in the LA Bowl Saturday.
In a recording published this week, the former chief can be heard telling football players that they live in a “Mormon community” and women may regret having sex after the fact, which could lead to reports of sexual assault.
Federal suit against the university alleges it has not made good on its promises to do better after a 2020 U.S. Department of Justice report found reports of sexual assault went unaddressed on the Logan campus.
A report by USU professor Susan Madsen, a national expert on equity and women leadership issues, broke down the WalletHub rankings and offered a list of ways state leaders can address inequities.
Utah is the overwhelming favorite to earn a spot in the Rose Bowl after blowing out Oregon, while BYU still has slim hopes for a New Year’s Six invite.
Justin Bean had a career-high 33 points plus 16 rebounds to carry Utah State to an 87-79 double overtime win over Penn in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
A few months ago, BYU coach Ed Eyestone thought that his star runner almost certainly would not return to BYU this fall.
Utah State defeated New Mexico State 35-13, improving to 7-2 this season, but the Aggies once again left something to be desired.
Utah State executed well in all three phases against Hawaii and is now the clear frontrunner in the Mountain West Conference’s Mountain division.
The Aggies handled the Warriors and improved to 6-2 on the year, becoming bowl eligible while maintaining their hold on first place in their division.
With the win over the Warriors, the Aggies improve to 6-2 on the year — becoming bowl eligible — and maintain their hold on first place in the Mountain division of the MW.
Little was expected of Utah State entering the season, but the Aggies are in first place in their division and are the favorite to make it to the MW championship game
The Cougars again boast strong squads, but the Utah women — also a top-10 program — and Utah State and SUU also have quality runners who could make noise at the NCAA championships
Utah State stands in sole possession of first place in their division after beating the Rams, but it wasn’t exactly pretty.
Colorado State mistakenly rushed the field goal unit onto the field instead of spiking the ball, which forced Camper to unnecessarily hurry his kick attempt, which the Aggies would end up being grateful for when the kick ended up wide left.
Here’s how to watch the matchup between BYU and Utah State, plus a preview of the game.
Are BYU’s Alex Barcello, Utah State’s Justin Bean among college basketball’s least appreciated players?
The pair of Utah college hoops stars help elevate their respective programs.
In the three months since the NCAA began allowing student-athletes to be paid for the use of their NIL, Brian Fagan has helped more than 50 players sign deals with local and national brands.
The Cougars proved to be the more resilient team on a wild Friday night in Logan to claim the Old Wagon Wheel in the 90th meeting of the instate foes.
Tyler Allgeier ran for a career-high 208 yards and three touchdowns as BYU held off Utah State 34-20.
The Cougars will not have quarterback Jaren Hall, linemen James Empey Harris LaChance and fullback Masen Wake available against the Aggies.
The Cougars own a 4-1 record over the Aggies when entering the rivalry game with a 4-0 record. That one loss, though, stands out, as does how BYU finished four of those seasons.
Here’s how to watch the matchup between BYU and Utah State, plus a preview.
“I’m seeing a hungry football player, and I love it,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said after former Utah star Zack Moss accounted for 91 yards and a touchdown Sunday.
Week 4 provided show stopping action, including multiple upsets of top 25 teams, a 4-0 start by BYU and tragedy at the University of Utah.
Utah State football report card: Aggies’ issues in red zone, special teams costly in loss to Boise State
The Aggies moved the ball against Boise State but routinely failed to capitalize on their opportunities in a 27-3 loss to the Broncos.
The highly anticipated matchup didn’t go the way the Aggies hoped it would, as the Broncos secured a 27-3 victory.
It was a rough day for Utah State in all aspects of the game, as the Aggies fell 27-3 to Boise State on Saturday at Maverik Stadium.
Here’s how to watch the matchup between Utah State and Boise State, plus a preview.
The Aggies entered the season with few if any outside expectations. After a historic 3-0 start, that has to change.
The AAC and Mountain West are the latest conferences wrapped up in realignment rumors.
The Utah State Aggies beat the Air Force Falcons on Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The Aggies rallied from a double-digit deficit and secured their first 3-0 start to a season since 1978.
The Aggies once again used a strong fourth quarter to best the Falcons and move to 3-0 on the season.
Here’s how to follow all the action as Utah State travels to face Air Force — and a whole lot more.
Can USU and BYU keep momentum, and can Utah rebound?