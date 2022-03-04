Utah State Aggies

Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Los Angeles Rames defensive back Eric Weddle stands on the sidelines during the first half of Super Bowl 56.
NFL
‘I’m a world champ now’: Eric Weddle cements his legacy by adding Super Bowl title
Three former University of Utah stars earned a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, including Eric Weddle, Matt Gay and Terrell Burgess.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 13, 2022 8:13 p.m. MST
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, rolls out of the pocket against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of Super Bowl 56.
NFL
Rams rally to beat Bengals for franchise’s second Super Bowl title
The Deseret News is providing live coverage from today’s Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 13, 2022 8:02 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams’ Matt Gay (8) kicks a field goal during the second half of the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
Eric Weddle, Matt Gay lead 6 Utah ties who are headed to Super Bowl LVI
There will be plenty of widespread Utah representation at Super Bowl LVI, led by Utah, with Utah State, Weber State, Orem High and Timpview High also represented.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 30, 2022 8:09 p.m. MST
Utah, BYU and Utah State all finished the 2021 college football season in the final Associated Press top 25 rankings.
College Football
Utah, BYU, Utah State all ranked in final AP Top 25 for first time in same season
The state of Utah’s three Football Bowl Subdivision programs all ended the 2021 season in the final Associated Press top 25 rankings — Utah at No. 12, BYU at No. 19 and Utah State at No. 24.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 11, 2022 12:22 a.m. MST
NFL Network analyst Mike Giardi, right, interviews New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy.
NFL
Kyle Van Noy among Utah ties who helped their teams qualify for NFL playoffs in Week 17
Plus, a roundup of how Utah ties performed during the penultimate week of the regular season.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 3, 2022 9:33 p.m. MST
Former Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams announced he is transferring to Utah State.
Utah State Football
Utah State adds transfer QB from another Mountain West school
Former Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams announced on social media he’s committed to Blake Anderson’s Utah State program.
By Brandon Judd
Dec 30, 2021 1:18 p.m. MST
Utah State wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) holds a championship belt after they beat Oregon State.
Utah State Football
Utah State’s sudden, unexpected program turnaround has laid the foundation for the future
The Aggies wrapped up an 11-win season with a convincing victory over the Pac-12’s Oregon State in the LA Bowl.
By Tyler Haslam
Dec 19, 2021 8:51 p.m. MST
Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas drops back to throw
Utah State Football
Utah State football report card: Positive marks for Aggies as they cap off season to remember with LA Bowl win
Here are the grades from the Aggies’ LA Bowl win over the Beavers.
By Joe Coles
Dec 19, 2021 3:39 p.m. MST
Utah State players celebrate after defeating San Diego State in the Mountain West Conference championship game.
Utah State Football
How Aggies overcame long odds — and late deficits — to earn league title, bowl berth
Utah State finished the season a perfect 7-0 away from home, and could make it 8-0 with a victory over Oregon State in the LA Bowl Saturday.
By Tyler Haslam
Dec 16, 2021 4:37 p.m. MST
Utah State University Police Chief Earl Morris has resigned.
Utah
USU police chief resigns after ‘reprehensible’ sexual assault comments to football players
In a recording published this week, the former chief can be heard telling football players that they live in a “Mormon community” and women may regret having sex after the fact, which could lead to reports of sexual assault.
By Jacob Scholl
Dec 16, 2021 12:12 p.m. MST
Kaytri Flint, who says Utah State University mishandled her report of rape, speaks about her experience.
Utah
USU student says school mishandled her report of rape after it promised to do better
Federal suit against the university alleges it has not made good on its promises to do better after a 2020 U.S. Department of Justice report found reports of sexual assault went unaddressed on the Logan campus.
By Annie Knox and Daniella Rivera
Dec 15, 2021 12:12 p.m. MST
merlin_2843557.jpg
Utah State Football
Get up to speed on the Utah State Aggies’ 2022 recruiting class
By Trent Wood
Dec 14, 2021 8:37 a.m. MST
Downtown Salt Lake City is pictured on Oct. 12, 2020.
Utah
A national report ranked Utah last for women’s equity — again. What can be done to change it?
A report by USU professor Susan Madsen, a national expert on equity and women leadership issues, broke down the WalletHub rankings and offered a list of ways state leaders can address inequities.
By Art Raymond
Dec 2, 2021 5:20 p.m. MST
Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
College Football
Bowl projections: How much did the Utes’ win over Oregon help Utah and BYU’s New Year’s Six hopes?
Utah is the overwhelming favorite to earn a spot in the Rose Bowl after blowing out Oregon, while BYU still has slim hopes for a New Year’s Six invite.
By Brandon Judd
Nov 24, 2021 11 a.m. MST
Utah State’s Justin Bean (34) plays against UNLV in an NCAA college basketball game.
Utah State Basketball
Justin Bean’s career-best performance carries Utah State to a double-OT win over Penn
Justin Bean had a career-high 33 points plus 16 rebounds to carry Utah State to an 87-79 double overtime win over Penn in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
By Associated Press
Nov 18, 2021 4:12 p.m. MST
BYU distance runner Conner Mantz poses at the Smith Fieldhouse in Provo on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
BYU Cougars
The defending NCAA cross-country champ was expected to turn pro. So why’s he back in Provo?
A few months ago, BYU coach Ed Eyestone thought that his star runner almost certainly would not return to BYU this fall.
By Doug Robinson
Nov 9, 2021 11:59 a.m. MST
AP21262160386453.jpeg
Utah State Football
Utah State football report card: The Aggies won again, with another mixed performance
Utah State defeated New Mexico State 35-13, improving to 7-2 this season, but the Aggies once again left something to be desired.
By Trent Wood
Nov 7, 2021 3 p.m. MST
AP21303828804000.jpeg
Utah State Football
Utah State football report card: The Aggies just had their best performance of the season
Utah State executed well in all three phases against Hawaii and is now the clear frontrunner in the Mountain West Conference’s Mountain division.
By Trent Wood
Oct 31, 2021 2:30 p.m. MDT
AP21303828784111.jpg
Utah State Football
3 takeaways from Utah State’s 51-31 win over Hawaii
The Aggies handled the Warriors and improved to 6-2 on the year, becoming bowl eligible while maintaining their hold on first place in their division.
By Trent Wood
Oct 30, 2021 5:31 p.m. MDT
Utah State Aggies head coach Blake Anderson talks with Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner.
Utah State Football
Highlights, key plays and photos from Utah State’s 51-31 win over Hawaii
With the win over the Warriors, the Aggies improve to 6-2 on the year — becoming bowl eligible — and maintain their hold on first place in the Mountain division of the MW.
By Trent Wood
Oct 30, 2021 12:30 p.m. MDT
Utah State receiver Deven Thompkins (13) leads the Aggies against Hawaii this weekend.
Utah State Football
Utah State is now expected to play for the Mountain West championship
Little was expected of Utah State entering the season, but the Aggies are in first place in their division and are the favorite to make it to the MW championship game
By Trent Wood
Oct 29, 2021 10:45 a.m. MDT
20_21X_CTY_NCAA_Championships_1298.jpg
BYU Cougars
BYU cross-country teams hitting their stride — but they’re not alone
The Cougars again boast strong squads, but the Utah women — also a top-10 program — and Utah State and SUU also have quality runners who could make noise at the NCAA championships
By Doug Robinson
Oct 26, 2021 3:21 p.m. MDT
AP21296203114625.jpg
Sports
Utah State football report card: The Aggies did what they do best, made a win stressful
Utah State stands in sole possession of first place in their division after beating the Rams, but it wasn’t exactly pretty.
By Trent Wood
Oct 23, 2021 12 p.m. MDT
AP21296203156314.jpg
Utah State Football
3 takeaways from Utah State’s wild win over Colorado State
Colorado State mistakenly rushed the field goal unit onto the field instead of spiking the ball, which forced Camper to unnecessarily hurry his kick attempt, which the Aggies would end up being grateful for when the kick ended up wide left.
By Tyler Haslam
Oct 23, 2021 12:37 a.m. MDT
The sun sets over Maverik Stadium in Logan.
Utah State Football
Utah State vs. Colorado State: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
By Ryan McDonald
Oct 21, 2021 8:21 p.m. MDT
Utah State Aggies head coach Blake Anderson talks with Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner.
Utah State Football
Utah State at UNLV: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
Here’s how to watch the matchup between BYU and Utah State, plus a preview of the game.
By Brandon Judd
Oct 15, 2021 5 p.m. MDT
BYU guard Alex Barcello (4) shoots as Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) defends.
Sports
Are BYU’s Alex Barcello, Utah State’s Justin Bean among college basketball’s least appreciated players?
The pair of Utah college hoops stars help elevate their respective programs.
By Brandon Judd
Oct 8, 2021 12:21 p.m. MDT
l to r: Mercury Group president Kevin Trost, Oncoor founder Brian Fagan, Alex Barcello, Zoe Simpson and Jesse Christiansen.
Sports
How this BYU grad is getting college athletes across the country paid
In the three months since the NCAA began allowing student-athletes to be paid for the use of their NIL, Brian Fagan has helped more than 50 players sign deals with local and national brands.
By Jay Drew
Oct 6, 2021 8 p.m. MDT
merlin_2886589.jpg
College Football
No. 13 BYU stares down hostile crowd, downs upset-minded USU with third-string QB
The Cougars proved to be the more resilient team on a wild Friday night in Logan to claim the Old Wagon Wheel in the 90th meeting of the instate foes.
By Jay Drew
Oct 2, 2021 1:12 a.m. MDT
Utah State Aggies head coach Blake Anderson talks with Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner.
Utah State Football
3 takeaways from Utah State’s rivalry game loss to BYU
By Tyler Haslam
Oct 2, 2021 12:23 a.m. MDT
Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Max Tooley tackles Utah State Aggies running back John Gentry.
College Football
Highlights, key plays and photos from No. 13 BYU’s 34-20 victory over Utah State
Tyler Allgeier ran for a career-high 208 yards and three touchdowns as BYU held off Utah State 34-20.
By Brandon Judd
Oct 1, 2021 10:39 p.m. MDT
Brigham Young Cougars players pray prior to warming up in Logan.
College Football
BYU plays without a couple of injured starters against Utah State, including QB Jaren Hall
The Cougars will not have quarterback Jaren Hall, linemen James Empey Harris LaChance and fullback Masen Wake available against the Aggies.
By Jay Drew
Oct 1, 2021 8:07 p.m. MDT
BYU’s Luke Staley runs into congestion against the Utah State defense on Oct. 5, 2001.
College Football
What’s happened when BYU football faced Utah State as a 4-0 team
The Cougars own a 4-1 record over the Aggies when entering the rivalry game with a 4-0 record. That one loss, though, stands out, as does how BYU finished four of those seasons.
By Brandon Judd
Oct 1, 2021 11:35 a.m. MDT
The Brigham Young Cougars lift the Old Wagon Wheel following their 42-14 win over the Utah State Aggies.
College Football
No. 13 BYU at Utah State: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
Here’s how to watch the matchup between BYU and Utah State, plus a preview.
By Brandon Judd
Sept 30, 2021 7 p.m. MDT
Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss runs past Washington Football Team’s Cole Holcomb for a touchdown.
NFL
Zack Moss picked a perfect time for a breakout game (plus Week 3 Utah ties roundup)
“I’m seeing a hungry football player, and I love it,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said after former Utah star Zack Moss accounted for 91 yards and a touchdown Sunday.
By Brandon Judd
Sept 27, 2021 3:57 p.m. MDT
AP21269154535609.jpg
College Football
6 takeaways from the weekend in college football
Week 4 provided show stopping action, including multiple upsets of top 25 teams, a 4-0 start by BYU and tragedy at the University of Utah.
By Trent Wood
Sept 27, 2021 10:32 a.m. MDT
Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) blocks the field goal attempt of Utah State place kicker Connor Coles (59).
Utah State Football
Utah State football report card: Aggies’ issues in red zone, special teams costly in loss to Boise State
The Aggies moved the ball against Boise State but routinely failed to capitalize on their opportunities in a 27-3 loss to the Broncos.
By Brandon Judd
Sept 26, 2021 6:30 p.m. MDT
Boise State safety JL Skinner (0) and safety Rodney Robinson break up a pass intended for Utah State wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13).
Utah State Football
3 takeaways from Utah State’s 27-3 loss to Boise State
The highly anticipated matchup didn’t go the way the Aggies hoped it would, as the Broncos secured a 27-3 victory.
By Tyler Haslam
Sept 25, 2021 3:32 p.m. MDT
Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir runs down the field after catching a pass as Utah State linebacker AJ Vongphachanh defends.
Utah State Football
Highlights, key plays and photos from Utah State’s 27-3 loss to Boise State
It was a rough day for Utah State in all aspects of the game, as the Aggies fell 27-3 to Boise State on Saturday at Maverik Stadium.
By Brandon Judd
Sept 25, 2021 1:35 p.m. MDT
Utah State players and coaches celebrate after Air Force was stopped on fourth down.
Utah State Football
Utah State vs. Boise State: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
Here’s how to watch the matchup between Utah State and Boise State, plus a preview.
By Brandon Judd
Sept 24, 2021 10 a.m. MDT
Utah State’s Deven Thompkins, left, and Brandon Bowling celebrate a score during a 26-23 win over Washington State.&nbsp;
Utah State Football
It is time to reset expectations for Utah State
The Aggies entered the season with few if any outside expectations. After a historic 3-0 start, that has to change.
By Trent Wood
Sept 23, 2021 11:30 a.m. MDT
Utah State running back John Gentry carries the ball during an NCAA college football game against Washington State.
Utah State Aggies
Conference realignment isn’t over. What does that mean for Utah State and the Mountain West?
The AAC and Mountain West are the latest conferences wrapped up in realignment rumors.
By Trent Wood
Sept 21, 2021 11:03 a.m. MDT
Utah State running back Calvin Tyler Jr. leaves Air Force’s Ethan Erickson and Tre Bugg III behind on the winning touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game
Utah State
Utah State football report card: Aggies get uneven grades despite win over Air Force
The Utah State Aggies beat the Air Force Falcons on Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
By Ryan McDonald
Sept 19, 2021 1:15 p.m. MDT
Air Force’s Demonte Meeks misses a tackle on the Utah State quarterback Andrew Peasley during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Air Force Academy, Colo.
Utah State Football
3 takeaways from Utah State’s thrilling 49-45 win over Air Force
The Aggies rallied from a double-digit deficit and secured their first 3-0 start to a season since 1978.
By Tyler Haslam
Sept 18, 2021 11:04 p.m. MDT
AP21262070511813.jpg
Utah State Football
Utah State outlasts Air Force 49-45 in shootout
The Aggies once again used a strong fourth quarter to best the Falcons and move to 3-0 on the season.
By Ryan McDonald
Sept 18, 2021 9:28 p.m. MDT
Utah State running back Elelyon Noa carries the ball as North Dakota linebacker Devon Krzanowski defends.
Utah State Football
Utah State at Air Force: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
Here’s how to follow all the action as Utah State travels to face Air Force — and a whole lot more.
By Brandon Judd
Sept 17, 2021 5:30 p.m. MDT
BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall delivers a pass as BYU and Utah play.
College Football
It’s early, but moment of truth is here for Utah, BYU, USU (and weekly predictions)
Can USU and BYU keep momentum, and can Utah rebound?
By Dick Harmon
Sept 17, 2021 11:18 a.m. MDT
