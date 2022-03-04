Utah State
Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson finished No. 8 in Heisman voting in 2020. Will a Utah-based player be in the conversation in 2022?
The Utes’ Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier, SUU’s Braxton Miller and onetime Utah State and East High standout Jaylen Warren will be at the annual event.
In an effort to show support to Shulga and Aggie volleyball player Kristy Frank, USU held a moment of silence prior to Colorado State game.
An ugly brawl at the conclusion of Michigan-Wisconsin basketball game resulted in fines for both head coaches, and a five-game suspension for Michigan coach Juwan Howard.
On Wednesday afternoon, Rivals released transfer portal statistics for the Group of 5 as a whole, as well as individual conferences.
Texas’ Timmy Allen, Arizona’s Pelle Larsson and Illinois’ Alfonso Plummer among transfers who are playing for better teams, likely bound for NCAA Tournament.
Player movement has becoming a defining feature of modern college football, but how does it work out for the athletes?
The College Football Playoff announced Friday that there will not be expansion from four teams to a larger field after months of debate.
The Division 1 Council introduced four proposals related to recruiting into the modernization legislative track, with the earliest vote coming in April.
Artificial playing surfaces are becoming more and more common — but it is the athletes who are paying the price.
Matt Bradley had 22 points as San Diego State topped Utah State 75-56 on Tuesday night.
Three Conference USA schools expect to compete as members of the Sun Belt in 2022, but CUSA has different plans.
Three former University of Utah stars earned a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, including Eric Weddle, Matt Gay and Terrell Burgess.
The Deseret News is providing live coverage from today’s Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Lombardi Trophy will be on the line when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams play in Super Bowl 2022. A pair of Utah ties could play key roles.
Utah State (15-11 overall 6-7 in the Mountain West) has now lost two straight games after reeling off five wins in a row, while Nevada (10-13, 3-8) tasted victory for the first time since beating Fresno State at home on Jan. 21.
Nevada stunned the Aggies, 85-72, Friday night at the Spectrum.
Graham Ike had 28 points and 12 rebounds and scored the game winner as Wyoming narrowly beat Utah State 78-76 in overtime on Tuesday night.
The Cougars, Utes and Aggies all return above 50% of their production from successful 2021 campaigns.
The Aggies put together a pristine second-half stretch to wrap up a perfect week at home in the Spectrum.
Utah State notched its fourth straight victory Saturday with a 90-75 victory over the Rebels at the Spectrum.
Utah State had its hands full with the last place San Jose State Spartans before pulling away in the second half for a fourth straight victory.
Utah State recorded its fourth straight victory Thursday night, improving to 14-9 overall.
Utah and Utah State’s 2022 recruiting classes are complete, and they are the best ever for the two schools, according to 247 Sports’ rankings.
Utah State lands 14 instate players as program attempts to ‘build the fronts’
James Madison, a FCS power that is making the move to the FBS ranks, will compete in the Sun Belt this coming season.
The Aggies blew away Air Force, 73-46, on the strength of their best shooting effort of the year.
Utah State stretched its winning streak to three games with a dominating 73-46 win over the Falcons Tuesday night at the Spectrum.
Second-year coach Blake Anderson has holes to fill heading into signing day on Wednesday.
There will be plenty of widespread Utah representation at Super Bowl LVI, led by Utah, with Utah State, Weber State, Orem High and Timpview High also represented.
Justin Bean and RJ Eytle-Rock scored 12 points apiece as Utah State romped past Nevada 78-49 on Saturday night.
Both NFL conference championship games feature prominent Utah ties trying to make Super Bowl LVI, with Utah, BYU and Utah State represented.
Elelyon Noa, Utah State’s second-leading rusher during the 2021 season, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Ray Brown, who coached the Aggies’ cornerbacks this past season, is reportedly joining Jake Dickert’s Washington State coaching staff.
The Aggies had lost four straight games prior to the win over the defending Mountain West Conference champion Aztecs.
The Aggies ended their four-game losing streak, thanks in part to strong outings by Justin Bean and Steven Ashworth.
One FBS football coach likens the portal to the Wild West. How big of threat is it to the game’s competitive balance?
Better not blink or you might miss which high-profile college quarterback is on the move.
The Aggies have now lost four straight games and six of their last eight contests, almost all of them by a narrow margin.
Utah State came up just short of ending Boise State’s 10-game winning streak Tuesday at the Spectrum.
Utah State, fresh off a Mountain West Conference championship, picked up a commitment from junior college wide receiver Terrell Vaughn.
Expanding the College Football Playoff is only one of the issues the game faces moving forward.