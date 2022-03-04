Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Utah State

Z.jpg
College Football
Will there be a genuine Heisman Trophy candidate out of Utah?
Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson finished No. 8 in Heisman voting in 2020. Will a Utah-based player be in the conversation in 2022?
By Trent Wood
March 3, 2022 3:12 p.m. MST
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd leads a group of five Utah ties participating in the 2022 NFL scouting combine.
NFL
How to watch Devin Lloyd, Tyler Allgeier and other Utah ties in the NFL scouting combine
The Utes’ Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier, SUU’s Braxton Miller and onetime Utah State and East High standout Jaylen Warren will be at the annual event.
By Brandon Judd
March 3, 2022 2:01 p.m. MST
Utah State guard Max Shulga drapes the Ukrainian flag around his shoulders
Utah State
Max Shulga optimistic his native Ukraine will prevail in war with Russia
In an effort to show support to Shulga and Aggie volleyball player Kristy Frank, USU held a moment of silence prior to Colorado State game.
By Jeff Hunter
March 1, 2022 9 p.m. MST
AP22058188258700.jpg
Utah State Basketball
Utah State falls to Colorado State on Senior Night
By Jeff Hunter
Feb 27, 2022 12:37 a.m. MST
AP22058178126241.jpg
Utah State Basketball
3 keys to Utah State’s 66-55 loss to Colorado State
By Jeff Hunter
Feb 26, 2022 10:51 p.m. MST
Michigan coach Juwan Howard speaks to the media regarding a fight that broke out after a game against Wisconsin.
College Basketball
Is there an unwritten rule about punching the other coach?
An ugly brawl at the conclusion of Michigan-Wisconsin basketball game resulted in fines for both head coaches, and a five-game suspension for Michigan coach Juwan Howard.
By Doug Robinson
Feb 24, 2022 10:09 a.m. MST
Utah State Aggies linebacker Elijah Shelton (41) sacks Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9).
College Football
How often do Group of 5 transfers end up at Power 5 schools?
On Wednesday afternoon, Rivals released transfer portal statistics for the Group of 5 as a whole, as well as individual conferences.
By Trent Wood
Feb 23, 2022 4:53 p.m. MST
Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) celebrates during game against Kansas, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Utah Basketball
Former Runnin’ Utes finding success, and wins, at new schools
Texas’ Timmy Allen, Arizona’s Pelle Larsson and Illinois’ Alfonso Plummer among transfers who are playing for better teams, likely bound for NCAA Tournament.
By Jay Drew
Feb 22, 2022 3:28 p.m. MST
Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer warms up during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Sept. 2, 2021.
College Football
Where do players end up when they enter the transfer portal?
Player movement has becoming a defining feature of modern college football, but how does it work out for the athletes?
By Trent Wood
Feb 22, 2022 12 p.m. MST
Utah State forward Justin Bean points to his swollen eye after a victory.
Utah State Basketball
Utah State Aggies falter down the stretch again, lose to Boise State Broncos
By Associated Press
Feb 19, 2022 7:26 p.m. MST
The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&amp;T Stadium. The College Football Playoff is set to remain a four-team format through the 2025 season
College Football
The College Football Playoff won’t be expanding soon
The College Football Playoff announced Friday that there will not be expansion from four teams to a larger field after months of debate.
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 18, 2022 9:40 a.m. MST
7024b59edbfed2a91d3f9b9df22c4d0470428c94_1.0.jpg
College Football
Recruiting could look a little different in the near future
The Division 1 Council introduced four proposals related to recruiting into the modernization legislative track, with the earliest vote coming in April.
By Trent Wood
Feb 16, 2022 6:47 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. goes down while holding his knee during Super Bowl, Feb. 13, 2022.
NFL
Turf war: Synthetic fields seemed like a good idea at one time, but not anymore
Artificial playing surfaces are becoming more and more common — but it is the athletes who are paying the price.
By Doug Robinson
Feb 16, 2022 2:45 p.m. MST
San Diego State guard Matt Bradley brings the ball up court
Sports
Matt Bradley carries San Diego State past Utah State 75-56
Matt Bradley had 22 points as San Diego State topped Utah State 75-56 on Tuesday night.
By Associated Press
Feb 15, 2022 11:18 p.m. MST
AP21353253430826.jpg
College Football
Want to leave a conference early? Good luck with that
Three Conference USA schools expect to compete as members of the Sun Belt in 2022, but CUSA has different plans.
By Trent Wood
Feb 15, 2022 1:50 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rames defensive back Eric Weddle stands on the sidelines during the first half of Super Bowl 56.
NFL
‘I’m a world champ now’: Eric Weddle cements his legacy by adding Super Bowl title
Three former University of Utah stars earned a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, including Eric Weddle, Matt Gay and Terrell Burgess.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 13, 2022 8:13 p.m. MST
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, rolls out of the pocket against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of Super Bowl 56.
NFL
Rams rally to beat Bengals for franchise’s second Super Bowl title
The Deseret News is providing live coverage from today’s Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 13, 2022 8:02 p.m. MST
The Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl Feb. 13.
NFL
What Utah ties could have the greatest impact in Super Bowl? 5 key storylines
The Lombardi Trophy will be on the line when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams play in Super Bowl 2022. A pair of Utah ties could play key roles.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 12, 2022 6:26 p.m. MST
Utah State guard Rylan Jones, wearing white, draws a charge against Nevada guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4)
Utah State
How Nevada turned the tables to beat Utah State
Utah State (15-11 overall 6-7 in the Mountain West) has now lost two straight games after reeling off five wins in a row, while Nevada (10-13, 3-8) tasted victory for the first time since beating Fresno State at home on Jan. 21.
By Jeff Hunter
Feb 11, 2022 11:33 p.m. MST
Utah State guard Sean Bairstow, wearing white, dribbles the ball as Nevada forward Tre Coleman defends
Utah State Basketball
3 keys to Utah State’s loss to Nevada
Nevada stunned the Aggies, 85-72, Friday night at the Spectrum.
By Jeff Hunter
Feb 11, 2022 9:29 p.m. MST
South Florida forward Jalyn McCreary guards Wyoming forward Graham Ike, wearing yellow.
Utah State Basketball
Graham Ike lifts Wyoming over Utah State 78-76 in OT
Graham Ike had 28 points and 12 rebounds and scored the game winner as Wyoming narrowly beat Utah State 78-76 in overtime on Tuesday night.
By Associated Press
Feb 8, 2022 10:41 p.m. MST
pjimage__2_.jpg
College Football
Who brings back the most production out of BYU, Utah and Utah State?
The Cougars, Utes and Aggies all return above 50% of their production from successful 2021 campaigns.
By Trent Wood
Feb 8, 2022 4 p.m. MST
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth and forward Justin Bean, wearing white, wave to the crowd
Utah State Basketball
Utah State’s win streak stretches to 5 with emphatic victory over UNLV
The Aggies put together a pristine second-half stretch to wrap up a perfect week at home in the Spectrum.
By Jeff Hunter
Feb 5, 2022 7:59 p.m. MST
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
&nbsp;Utah State forward Brandon Horvath, wearing grey, celebrates
Utah State Basketball
3 keys to Utah State’s win over UNLV
Utah State notched its fourth straight victory Saturday with a 90-75 victory over the Rebels at the Spectrum.
By Jeff Hunter
Feb 5, 2022 6:12 p.m. MST
Utah State forward Brandon Horvath celebrates after making a basket against San Jose State.
Utah State Basketball
Aggies extend their win streak, but it wasn’t easy
Utah State had its hands full with the last place San Jose State Spartans before pulling away in the second half for a fourth straight victory.
By Jeff Hunter
Feb 3, 2022 10:50 p.m. MST
AP22035139687339.jpg
Utah State Basketball
3 keys to the Aggies’ 78-62 win over San Jose State
Utah State recorded its fourth straight victory Thursday night, improving to 14-9 overall.
By Jeff Hunter
Feb 3, 2022 8:57 p.m. MST
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham, wearing black, walks onto the field
College Football
2022 recruiting class highest rated ever for Utah, Utah State
Utah and Utah State’s 2022 recruiting classes are complete, and they are the best ever for the two schools, according to 247 Sports’ rankings.
By Joe Coles
Feb 2, 2022 9:51 p.m. MST
Utah State coach Blake Anderson stands looks on during LA Bowl game against Oregon State in Inglewood, Calif., Dec. 18, 2021.
Utah State Football
Aggies provide glimpse of what future Utah State recruiting classes will look like
Utah State lands 14 instate players as program attempts to ‘build the fronts’
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 2, 2022 3 p.m. MST
AP20011763933572.jpg
College Football
At least one college football team will be competing in its new conference in 2022
James Madison, a FCS power that is making the move to the FBS ranks, will compete in the Sun Belt this coming season.
By Trent Wood
Feb 2, 2022 12:54 p.m. MST
AP21248657646553.jpg
Utah State Football
Utah State Aggies football: 2022 recruiting class (+live updates, video)
By Ryan McDonald and Brandon Judd
Feb 2, 2022 11:53 a.m. MST
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth, wearing white, takes a shot as Air Force guard Joseph Octave, wearing blue, defends.
Utah State Basketball
How Utah State flipped the script to blow out Air Force
The Aggies blew away Air Force, 73-46, on the strength of their best shooting effort of the year.
By Jeff Hunter
Feb 1, 2022 11:02 p.m. MST
Utah State guard Sean Bairstow goes up to dunk the ball as Air Force guard Camden Vander Zwaag defends.
Utah State Basketball
3 keys to Utah State’s win over Air Force
Utah State stretched its winning streak to three games with a dominating 73-46 win over the Falcons Tuesday night at the Spectrum.
By Jeff Hunter
Feb 1, 2022 9:05 p.m. MST
Utah State coach Blake Anderson taps QB Logan Bonner on the head during game against San Jose State, Nov. 13, 2021.
Utah State Football
Aggies will use 2022 recruiting class to replace stellar group of departing seniors
Second-year coach Blake Anderson has holes to fill heading into signing day on Wednesday.
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 1, 2022 1 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams’ Matt Gay (8) kicks a field goal during the second half of the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
Eric Weddle, Matt Gay lead 6 Utah ties who are headed to Super Bowl LVI
There will be plenty of widespread Utah representation at Super Bowl LVI, led by Utah, with Utah State, Weber State, Orem High and Timpview High also represented.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 30, 2022 8:09 p.m. MST
Utah State forward Justin Bean goes to the basket
Utah State
Justin Bean, RJ Eytle-Rock lead Utah State past Nevada 78-49
Justin Bean and RJ Eytle-Rock scored 12 points apiece as Utah State romped past Nevada 78-49 on Saturday night.
By Associated Press
Jan 29, 2022 10:51 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Eric Weddle (20) waves after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
These Utah ties are fighting for a spot in the Super Bowl
Both NFL conference championship games feature prominent Utah ties trying to make Super Bowl LVI, with Utah, BYU and Utah State represented.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 29, 2022 1 p.m. MST
Utah State running back Elelyon Noa is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Utah State Football
One of Utah State’s top running backs enters the transfer portal
Elelyon Noa, Utah State’s second-leading rusher during the 2021 season, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 27, 2022 2:53 p.m. MST
Utah State Aggies football players run onto the field at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.
Utah State Football
Utah State is losing this assistant football coach to a Power Five program
Ray Brown, who coached the Aggies’ cornerbacks this past season, is reportedly joining Jake Dickert’s Washington State coaching staff.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 27, 2022 10:15 a.m. MST
AP22027165043754.jpg
Utah State Basketball
Aggies feel sense of relief after handling San Diego State, ending losing streak
The Aggies had lost four straight games prior to the win over the defending Mountain West Conference champion Aztecs.
By Jeff Hunter
Jan 27, 2022 12:15 a.m. MST
Utah State guard Max Shulga celebrates making a basket as San Diego State forward Tahirou Diabate reacts.
Utah State Basketball
3 keys to the Utah State’s 75-57 win over San Diego State
The Aggies ended their four-game losing streak, thanks in part to strong outings by Justin Bean and Steven Ashworth.
By Jeff Hunter
Jan 26, 2022 10:54 p.m. MST
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during game against Oklahoma State, Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.
College Football
The transfer portal: Too much of a good thing?
One FBS football coach likens the portal to the Wild West. How big of threat is it to the game’s competitive balance?
By Doug Robinson
Jan 24, 2022 2:02 p.m. MST
Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart celebrates a touchdown against Arizona State on Nov. 6, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz.
College Football
Jaxson Dart, Baylor Romney and the new game of QB dominoes
Better not blink or you might miss which high-profile college quarterback is on the move.
By Doug Robinson
Jan 22, 2022 5 p.m. MST
Boise State guard Marcus Shaver Jr. and forward Naje Smith smile and celebrate
Utah State Basketball
Boise State’s Marcus Shaver Jr. nails last-second shot to sink Utah State
The Aggies have now lost four straight games and six of their last eight contests, almost all of them by a narrow margin.
By Jeff Hunter
Jan 20, 2022 10:51 p.m. MST
Boise State guard Marcus Shaver Jr., wearing black, dribbles the ball as Utah State forward Brandon Horvath defends.
Utah State Basketball
3 keys to Utah State’s loss to Boise State
Utah State came up just short of ending Boise State’s 10-game winning streak Tuesday at the Spectrum.
By Jeff Hunter
Jan 20, 2022 9:21 p.m. MST
Utah State Aggies football players run onto the field at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.
Utah State Football
Utah State gets commitment from JUCO wide receiver Terrell Vaughn
Utah State, fresh off a Mountain West Conference championship, picked up a commitment from junior college wide receiver Terrell Vaughn.
By Joe Coles
Jan 20, 2022 5:22 p.m. MST
Fans stand by statues at Playoff Fan Central, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Indianapolis.
College Football
College football state of the union: It’s a mess
Expanding the College Football Playoff is only one of the issues the game faces moving forward.
By Doug Robinson
Jan 19, 2022 2:23 p.m. MST
AP22013124985070.jpg
Utah State Basketball
Utah State falls short against Fresno State, drops third straight contest
By Associated Press
Jan 18, 2022 11:29 p.m. MST
