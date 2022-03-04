Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Utah Utes

Utah Basketball
Senior Night carries intrigue for Runnin’ Utes
Due to the NCAA granting student-athletes an additional year of eligibility after the pandemic, Riley Battin, Marco Anthony, Both Gach and David Jenkins Jr. could return if they want to.
By Jay Drew
March 4, 2022 12:20 p.m. MST
Utah players jump and celebrate a victory
Utah Basketball
Utah women’s basketball rolls past Wazzu 70-59, advances to Pac-12 semifinals for first time ever
Sixth-seeded Utes trailed for just 56 seconds in blasting the WSU Cougars 70-59 at Mandalay Bay Events Center, will face No. 2 seed Oregon Ducks in Friday’s semifinals
By Jay Drew
March 4, 2022 12:04 a.m. MST
Utah’s Dru Gylten passes around California’s Leilani McIntosh during Pac-12 women’s tournament in Las Vegas.
Utah Utes
March’s forecast features full slate for Utah Utes
Now that it’s March, there’s a confluence of sports going on around the country, and around the University of Utah.
By Jeff Call
March 3, 2022 7 p.m. MST
Utah’s Abby Paulson celebrates her beam routine as the Utah Red Rocks compete against Oregon State in a gymnastics meet at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
Utah Utes
No. 4 Utah vs. No. 9 Minnesota: How to watch, listen to or stream the meet
By Trent Wood
March 3, 2022 7 p.m. MST
Grace McCallum Abby Paulson, Tom Farden and Cristal Isa.
Utah Utes
Utah gymnastics wouldn’t be what it is without Minnesota
The Red Rocks have connections to Minnesota, both the state or the university.
By Trent Wood
March 2, 2022 6 a.m. MST
Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens, wearing red, puts up a 3-point shot over BYU Cougars guard Paisley Harding
Utah Utes
Utah women’s basketball: Gianna Kneepkens wins Pac-12 Freshman of the Year
After winning Freshman of the Week five times this season, Pac-12 coaches voted Utah’s Gianna Kneepkens the conference’s Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.
By Joe Coles
March 1, 2022 8:13 p.m. MST
Utah’s Kennady McQueen, right, passes the ball past Stanford’s Ashten Prechtel Feb. 11, 2022, in Stanford, Calif.
Utah Utes
Henefer’s Kennady ‘Lightning’ McQueen has hit the big time
Former Deseret News Ms. Basketball Kennady McQueen has emerged as a starter this season, and has helped the Utes to a fifth-place finish in the Pac-12 and a probable NCAA Tournament berth.
By Jay Drew
Feb 28, 2022 4:37 p.m. MST
Utah senior guard Marco Anthony has been a bright spot in a dim men’s basketball season for the Utah Runnin’ Utes.
Utah Basketball
‘No regrets’: Utah guard Marco Anthony thriving with new team
Utah basketball: Senior guard Marco Anthony has a decision to make: Return for another year of eligibility or turn pro?
By Jay Drew
Feb 27, 2022 6:14 p.m. MST
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes suffer another heartbreaking loss in a season full of them
Marreon Jackson’s driving layup with six seconds remaining lifts ASU to a 63-61 win over Utah at the Huntsman Center Saturday night
By Jay Drew
Feb 26, 2022 11:47 p.m. MST
Utah Basketball
3 keys to Arizona State’s 63-61 win over Utah
The Arizona State Sun Devils beat the Utah Runnin’ Utes in Salt Lake City.
By Jay Drew
Feb 26, 2022 10:11 p.m. MST
Utah’s Abby Paulson performs on the bars as Utah and UCLA compete in a gymnastics meet.
Utah Utes
Utah lost to Arizona, and it was unprecedented, even ‘perplexing’
The Red Rocks lost their first ever competition against Arizona, after previously having gone 67-0 against the Wildcats.
By Trent Wood
Feb 25, 2022 9:51 p.m. MST
Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis, wearing white, dunks over Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes no match for mighty Arizona Wildcats
Led by Kerr Kriisa’s triple-double, the first for Arizona since Andre Iguodala in 2004, Wildcats pummel Utes to clinch at least a piece of the Pac-12 championship
By Jay Drew
Feb 25, 2022 12:54 a.m. MST
Utah Basketball
Utah women’s basketball continues to roll
With their best team since they joined the Pac-12 11 years ago, the Utes play their regular-season finale Saturday at the Huntsman Center against No. 25 Oregon.
By Jay Drew
Feb 24, 2022 9:28 p.m. MST
Utah Utes
No. 4 Utah at Arizona: How to watch, listen to or stream the meet
By Trent Wood
Feb 24, 2022 6:30 p.m. MST
Utah guard Gabe Madsen drives against California guard Jordan Shepherd during game in Berkeley, Calif., Feb. 19, 2022.
Utah Utes
Have Runnin’ Utes flipped the script?
Coming off a rare Pac-12 road sweep in California, Utah appears to be making strides heading into tonight’s home game against No. 2 Arizona.
By Jeff Call
Feb 24, 2022 2:35 p.m. MST
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd points from the sideline during game against Oregon, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz.
Utah Basketball
Can Runnin’ Utes hang with No. 2 Arizona on Thursday?
Best team to visit Salt Lake City in quite some time brings new coach Tommy Lloyd of Gonzaga fame, a lofty national ranking, and an eight-game winning streak to Salt Lake City.
By Jay Drew
Feb 23, 2022 3 p.m. MST
Sports
A BYU and Utah gymnast are in the running for the closest thing college gymnastics has to the Heisman Trophy
BYU’s Sadie Miner-Van Tassell and Utah’s Cristal Isa are among 34 nominees for college gymnastics’ most prestigious award.
By Trent Wood
Feb 22, 2022 2:15 p.m. MST
Utah Utes
Utah is back in the conversation for the nation’s best team after win over Washington
The Red Rocks recorded a season-high road score of 197.950 in the the win over Huskies, good enough to secure the No. 2 ranking for now.
By Trent Wood
Feb 21, 2022 10:44 p.m. MST
Utah Utes
No. 4 Utah at Washington: How to watch, listen to or stream the meet
Utah is in the middle of it most difficult stretch of the season, with three meets in eight days, a schedule designed to prepare the Red Rocks for NCAA regionals and nationals.
By Trent Wood
Feb 20, 2022 7 p.m. MST
Utah guard Marco Anthony (10) celebrates with guard Rollie Worster (25) and guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) after Utah defeated California.
Utah Basketball
Branden Carlson’s condition in question as Runnin’ Utes turn attention to No. 3 Arizona
Star center Branden Carlson missed the first game against the Wildcats due to appendicitis, and could sit out again if he can’t recover from rolling his ankle in the 60-58 win over Cal last Saturday.
By Jay Drew
Feb 20, 2022 5 p.m. MST
Utah center Branden Carlson (35) shoots over California forward Lars Thiemann (21)
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes finding a way to win close games
Utah basketball: Why first-year coach Craig Smith compared the second half of Saturday’s 60-58 win over Cal to a root canal
By Jay Drew
Feb 19, 2022 8:56 p.m. MST
Utah Basketball
3 keys to Utah’s 60-58 win over Cal for its 1st Pac-12 road sweep since 2019
The Utah Runnin’ Utes beat the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday in Berkeley for their first Pac-12 road sweep since 2019, even as Branden Carlson left with injury.
By Jay Drew
Feb 19, 2022 6:27 p.m. MST
Eric Weddle, the former Utah star safety who recently won his first Super Bowl title with the Los Angeles Rams after coming out of retirement, will take over as the head football coach at a California high school following the 2022 season.
Utah Football
How Eric Weddle is putting his leadership skills to work post-Super Bowl win
Eric Weddle, the former Utah Utes safety and California native who won a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams, will become a head coach in his home state.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 19, 2022 1 p.m. MST
Utah’s Cristal Isa reacts after completing her beam routine, which was a perfect 10.0, as the Utah Red Rocks compete against Oregon State.
Utah Utes
A 198 and a perfect 10? Utah couldn’t have asked for a better bounce back performance
The No. 4-ranked Red Rocks defeated No. 13 Oregon State Friday night. Utah is now one of only five teams nationwide to score a 198 or better this season.
By Trent Wood
Feb 18, 2022 10:53 p.m. MST
Utah players celebrate after defeating Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes might be hitting their stride
Why Utah’s basketball team could be a tough out when the Pac-12 tournament begins next month in Las Vegas.
By Jay Drew
Feb 18, 2022 3:35 p.m. MST
Utah Utes
MyKayla Skinner is going to compete on ‘American Ninja Warrior’
Skinner will be competing on the newest season of “American Ninja Warrior,” alongside her husband Jonas Harmer.
By Trent Wood
Feb 18, 2022 1:26 p.m. MST
Utah Utes
How the Runnin’ Utes handed Stanford a painful Pac-12 loss
Freshman Gabe Madsen’s 3-pointer with under two minutes remaining broke a 54-54 tie and helped Utah win in front of a hostile crowd for the time since 2019.
By Jay Drew
Feb 18, 2022 12:27 a.m. MST
Utah’s Cammy Hall competes on the vault
Utah Utes
No. 4 Utah vs. No. 13 Oregon State: How to watch, listen to or stream the meet
By Trent Wood
Feb 17, 2022 6 p.m. MST
Utah’s Eric Weddle rushes the ball during 38-7 victory over San Diego onSaturday Sept. 23, 2006, in San Diego.
Utah Football
What a way for one of Utes’ favorite sons to button up a career
Former Utah safety Eric Weddle capped a brief but remarkable return to the field on Sunday by helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl in his final NFL game.
By Jeff Call
Feb 17, 2022 5:23 p.m. MST
Kara Eaker performs on the balance beam at the Gymnastics World Championships.
Utah Utes
Will Kara Eaker be back from injury anytime soon?
Eaker, a freshman gymnast at the University of Utah, suffered an ankle sprain at the Best of Utah meet against BYU, Utah State and Southern Utah.
By Trent Wood
Feb 17, 2022 5:18 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Eric Weddle in coverage against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl 56.
NFL
Eric Weddle had good reason to miss the Rams’ Super Bowl parade
Eric Weddle, who came out of retirement to help the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI, explained why his family took precedence over attending the Super Bowl parade.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 17, 2022 3:52 p.m. MST
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels, a onetime Utah recruit, is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Utah Football
This Pac-12 QB and onetime Utah recruit is reportedly entering the transfer portal
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels, a three-year starter who once was heavily recruited by the Utah Utes, is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 17, 2022 12:43 p.m. MST
Grace McCallum, left, and Jade Carey are longtime friends who built their relationship during their time as competitive gymnastics.
Utah Utes
Inside Jade Carey and Grace McCallum’s enduring friendship
Carey and McCallum will be on opposing teams when No. 4 Utah hosts No. 13 Oregon State, but they will be each other’s biggest fan.
By Trent Wood
Feb 16, 2022 3:30 p.m. MST
Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) cheers on teammates against the Washington State Cougars in Salt Lake City.
Utah Utes
Could this Utah women’s basketball team make some postseason noise?
The Utes (15-8) were picked to finish second to last in the Pac-12, but are in fifth place with four games remaining before the Pac-12 tourney in Las Vegas. They also have a NET ranking of 23.
By Jay Drew
Feb 16, 2022 11:06 a.m. MST
Utah running back Quinton Ganther runs for a touchdown during Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Arizona, Jan. 1, 2005.
Utah Football
How Quinton Ganther’s ‘dream job’ at Utah became a reality
The former Utes standout has returned to his alma mater to coach the running backs.
By Jeff Call
Feb 15, 2022 10:15 a.m. MST
Los Angeles Rames defensive back Eric Weddle stands on the sidelines during the first half of Super Bowl 56.
NFL
‘I’m a world champ now’: Eric Weddle cements his legacy by adding Super Bowl title
Three former University of Utah stars earned a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, including Eric Weddle, Matt Gay and Terrell Burgess.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 13, 2022 8:13 p.m. MST
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, rolls out of the pocket against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of Super Bowl 56.
NFL
Rams rally to beat Bengals for franchise’s second Super Bowl title
The Deseret News is providing live coverage from today’s Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 13, 2022 8:02 p.m. MST
AP22044120589144.jpg
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes men’s basketball clearly in rebuilding mode
Coach Craig Smith started two freshmen and a sophomore and rode them to the bitter end in 81-76 loss at Colorado on Saturday night
By Jay Drew
Feb 13, 2022 3:25 p.m. MST
Eric Weddle and the Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
NFL
Eric Weddle explains what makes Utah football so good at developing NFL talent
The six-time Pro Bowler credited Kyle Whittingham for the work he’s done at Utah in creating pro-ready players.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 13, 2022 9 a.m. MST
Former Utah kicker Matt Gay and the Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
NFL
Here’s what Matt Gay said about his faith
Former Utah kicker Matt Gay, who will play in his first Super Bowl when the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals, opened up about what role faith plays in his life.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 13, 2022 8 a.m. MST
AP22044121708164.jpg
Utah Basketball
Another Pac-12 game, another heartbreaker for Runnin’ Utes
Utah has now lost 12 of its last 13 games, and a majority have been by six points or fewer.
By Jay Drew
Feb 12, 2022 10:47 p.m. MST
Utah Utes gymnast Jaedyn Rucker performs on the floor during the NCAA regional final round.
Utah Utes
Utah lost more than just its first meet of the season against Cal
The Red Rocks lost their first regular season conference meet since 2019, but the setback was overshadowed a season-ending injury.
By Trent Wood
Feb 12, 2022 9:05 p.m. MST
Utah’s Alexia Burch competes on vault during a gymnastics meet with Oklahoma at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
Utah Utes
No. 3 Utah at No. 11 California: How to watch, listen to or stream the meet
By Trent Wood
Feb 11, 2022 5 p.m. MST
Utah Utes center Branden Carlson looks to score against Oregon State at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Feb. 3, 2022.
Utah Basketball
Why struggling Runnin’ Utes say they are going to be OK
Having lost 11 of its last 12 games, Utah remains positive heading into Saturday’s Pac-12 contest at Colorado.
By Jay Drew
Feb 11, 2022 11:28 a.m. MST
A Runnin’ Utes fan watches game between Utah and Oregon State at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Utah Utes
Snapping losing streak was a relief for Runnin’ Utes. Are better days ahead?
After finding the win column vs. Oregon State and playing well against a solid Oregon team, Utah is showing ‘a lot of spirit’ says coach Craig Smith.
By Jeff Call
Feb 10, 2022 12:13 p.m. MST
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd returns an interception for a TD during Pac-12 championship game vs. Oregon at Allegiant Stadium.
Utah Football
Pair of Utes invited to participate in NFL combine next month
Utah’s defensive one-two punch of Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell to showcase their wares in front of scouts and GMs in Indianapolis the first week of March.
By Jeff Call
Feb 9, 2022 1:57 p.m. MST
Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens dribbles up court against the Washington State Cougars in Salt Lake City, Feb. 6, 2022.
Utah Utes
For Utah freshman Gianna Kneepkens ‘sky is truly the limit’
The fourth-leading scorer in Minnesota prep basketball history has already won Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors four times.
By Jay Drew
Feb 8, 2022 2:27 p.m. MST
