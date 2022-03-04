Utah Utes
Due to the NCAA granting student-athletes an additional year of eligibility after the pandemic, Riley Battin, Marco Anthony, Both Gach and David Jenkins Jr. could return if they want to.
Sixth-seeded Utes trailed for just 56 seconds in blasting the WSU Cougars 70-59 at Mandalay Bay Events Center, will face No. 2 seed Oregon Ducks in Friday’s semifinals
Now that it’s March, there’s a confluence of sports going on around the country, and around the University of Utah.
The Red Rocks have connections to Minnesota, both the state or the university.
After winning Freshman of the Week five times this season, Pac-12 coaches voted Utah’s Gianna Kneepkens the conference’s Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.
Former Deseret News Ms. Basketball Kennady McQueen has emerged as a starter this season, and has helped the Utes to a fifth-place finish in the Pac-12 and a probable NCAA Tournament berth.
Utah basketball: Senior guard Marco Anthony has a decision to make: Return for another year of eligibility or turn pro?
Marreon Jackson’s driving layup with six seconds remaining lifts ASU to a 63-61 win over Utah at the Huntsman Center Saturday night
The Arizona State Sun Devils beat the Utah Runnin’ Utes in Salt Lake City.
The Red Rocks lost their first ever competition against Arizona, after previously having gone 67-0 against the Wildcats.
Led by Kerr Kriisa’s triple-double, the first for Arizona since Andre Iguodala in 2004, Wildcats pummel Utes to clinch at least a piece of the Pac-12 championship
With their best team since they joined the Pac-12 11 years ago, the Utes play their regular-season finale Saturday at the Huntsman Center against No. 25 Oregon.
Coming off a rare Pac-12 road sweep in California, Utah appears to be making strides heading into tonight’s home game against No. 2 Arizona.
Best team to visit Salt Lake City in quite some time brings new coach Tommy Lloyd of Gonzaga fame, a lofty national ranking, and an eight-game winning streak to Salt Lake City.
A BYU and Utah gymnast are in the running for the closest thing college gymnastics has to the Heisman Trophy
BYU’s Sadie Miner-Van Tassell and Utah’s Cristal Isa are among 34 nominees for college gymnastics’ most prestigious award.
The Red Rocks recorded a season-high road score of 197.950 in the the win over Huskies, good enough to secure the No. 2 ranking for now.
Utah is in the middle of it most difficult stretch of the season, with three meets in eight days, a schedule designed to prepare the Red Rocks for NCAA regionals and nationals.
Star center Branden Carlson missed the first game against the Wildcats due to appendicitis, and could sit out again if he can’t recover from rolling his ankle in the 60-58 win over Cal last Saturday.
Utah basketball: Why first-year coach Craig Smith compared the second half of Saturday’s 60-58 win over Cal to a root canal
The Utah Runnin’ Utes beat the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday in Berkeley for their first Pac-12 road sweep since 2019, even as Branden Carlson left with injury.
Eric Weddle, the former Utah Utes safety and California native who won a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams, will become a head coach in his home state.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
The No. 4-ranked Red Rocks defeated No. 13 Oregon State Friday night. Utah is now one of only five teams nationwide to score a 198 or better this season.
Why Utah’s basketball team could be a tough out when the Pac-12 tournament begins next month in Las Vegas.
Skinner will be competing on the newest season of “American Ninja Warrior,” alongside her husband Jonas Harmer.
Freshman Gabe Madsen’s 3-pointer with under two minutes remaining broke a 54-54 tie and helped Utah win in front of a hostile crowd for the time since 2019.
Former Utah safety Eric Weddle capped a brief but remarkable return to the field on Sunday by helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl in his final NFL game.
Eaker, a freshman gymnast at the University of Utah, suffered an ankle sprain at the Best of Utah meet against BYU, Utah State and Southern Utah.
Eric Weddle, who came out of retirement to help the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI, explained why his family took precedence over attending the Super Bowl parade.
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels, a three-year starter who once was heavily recruited by the Utah Utes, is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Carey and McCallum will be on opposing teams when No. 4 Utah hosts No. 13 Oregon State, but they will be each other’s biggest fan.
The Utes (15-8) were picked to finish second to last in the Pac-12, but are in fifth place with four games remaining before the Pac-12 tourney in Las Vegas. They also have a NET ranking of 23.
The former Utes standout has returned to his alma mater to coach the running backs.
Three former University of Utah stars earned a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, including Eric Weddle, Matt Gay and Terrell Burgess.
The Deseret News is providing live coverage from today’s Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals.
Coach Craig Smith started two freshmen and a sophomore and rode them to the bitter end in 81-76 loss at Colorado on Saturday night
The six-time Pro Bowler credited Kyle Whittingham for the work he’s done at Utah in creating pro-ready players.
Former Utah kicker Matt Gay, who will play in his first Super Bowl when the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals, opened up about what role faith plays in his life.
Utah has now lost 12 of its last 13 games, and a majority have been by six points or fewer.
The Red Rocks lost their first regular season conference meet since 2019, but the setback was overshadowed a season-ending injury.
Having lost 11 of its last 12 games, Utah remains positive heading into Saturday’s Pac-12 contest at Colorado.
After finding the win column vs. Oregon State and playing well against a solid Oregon team, Utah is showing ‘a lot of spirit’ says coach Craig Smith.
Utah’s defensive one-two punch of Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell to showcase their wares in front of scouts and GMs in Indianapolis the first week of March.
The fourth-leading scorer in Minnesota prep basketball history has already won Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors four times.