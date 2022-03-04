Utah Football
Now that it’s March, there’s a confluence of sports going on around the country, and around the University of Utah.
Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson finished No. 8 in Heisman voting in 2020. Will a Utah-based player be in the conversation in 2022?
The Utes’ Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier, SUU’s Braxton Miller and onetime Utah State and East High standout Jaylen Warren will be at the annual event.
Linebacker announced on Twitter that he is going to play for Utes after entering the NCAA transfer portal.
The Cougars and Utes have lost relatively few scholarship players to the transfer portal over the last eight months, among the fewest in the FBS.
Coming off a rare Pac-12 road sweep in California, Utah appears to be making strides heading into tonight’s home game against No. 2 Arizona.
Four-part documentary will provide Utah fans a behind-the-scenes look at 2021 Pac-12 championship season.
Eric Weddle, the former Utah Utes safety and California native who won a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams, will become a head coach in his home state.
Former Utah safety Eric Weddle capped a brief but remarkable return to the field on Sunday by helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl in his final NFL game.
Eric Weddle, who came out of retirement to help the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI, explained why his family took precedence over attending the Super Bowl parade.
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels, a three-year starter who once was heavily recruited by the Utah Utes, is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal.
The former Utes standout has returned to his alma mater to coach the running backs.
Three former University of Utah stars earned a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, including Eric Weddle, Matt Gay and Terrell Burgess.
The Deseret News is providing live coverage from today’s Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals.
The six-time Pro Bowler credited Kyle Whittingham for the work he’s done at Utah in creating pro-ready players.
Former Utah kicker Matt Gay, who will play in his first Super Bowl when the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals, opened up about what role faith plays in his life.
The Lombardi Trophy will be on the line when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams play in Super Bowl 2022. A pair of Utah ties could play key roles.
Lyons, a four-star tight end prospect from Folsom, California, remains interested in the Cougars and Utes, as well as some of the top programs in the country.
After finding the win column vs. Oregon State and playing well against a solid Oregon team, Utah is showing ‘a lot of spirit’ says coach Craig Smith.
Matt Gay spent two seasons playing soccer for Utah Valley University, then won the Lou Groza Award as the Utes’ All-American kicker. Sunday he could play key role in the Rams’ quest for Super Bowl title.
Utah’s defensive one-two punch of Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell to showcase their wares in front of scouts and GMs in Indianapolis the first week of March.
While other college football recruiters were sleeping on Weddle, Utah coach was busy selling him on becoming a Ute.
There are a handful of reasons to cheer for the Los Angeles Rams in their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, starting with a player who came out of retirement.
Former Utah star Eric Weddle — one of three former Utes on the Rams’ roster — is among the best storylines of the Super Bowl when Los Angeles faces Cincinnati on Feb. 13.
Utah and Utah State’s 2022 recruiting classes are complete, and they are the best ever for the two schools, according to 247 Sports’ rankings.
The Utes did add one player Wednesday, wide receiver Sidney Mbanasor, a 6-foot-5, 200-pounder from Pflugerville, Texas.
Tuesday, the board of trustees unanimously voted to approve the bonding for the $61.8 million project.
Utah signed 20 recruits during the December signing period and should add another one Wednesday.
There will be plenty of widespread Utah representation at Super Bowl LVI, led by Utah, with Utah State, Weber State, Orem High and Timpview High also represented.
Fans who have attended Runnin’ Utes’ basketball games have probably noticed that fewer and fewer people are showing up at the Huntsman Center for games this season.
A Pac-12 insider reported Tuesday how BYU’s move to the Big 12 could affect the Pac-12 conference.
One FBS football coach likens the portal to the Wild West. How big of threat is it to the game’s competitive balance?
Former Utah kicker Matt Gay hit a 30-yard field goal as time expired to help the Los Angeles Rams beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of several big moments for Utah ties during the NFL divisional playoffs.
Better not blink or you might miss which high-profile college quarterback is on the move.
Brighton High linebacker Lander Barton, who signed with Utah’s 2022 recruiting class during the early signing period, jumped into the ESPN 300 rankings, at No. 212.
The year 2022 has just begun, but there’s plenty of things going on in University of Utah sports.
ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay highlighted Utah playmaker Britain Covey’s vision in the return game as something “you can’t teach.”
In a formula calculating a “fun index” for college football teams, both BYU and Utah fared particularly well on offense, while the Utes were among the nation’s best overall.
Luther Elliss was a consensus All-American and WAC Defensive Player of the Year at Utah and has spent the last five seasons at the University of Idaho.
Expanding the College Football Playoff is only one of the issues the game faces moving forward.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., The Athletic’s Dane Brugler are high on the former Ute and see him as a top-15 NFL draft pick.
Former BYU star helps 49ers upset Cowboys in NFL wild-card playoff matchup before leaving in fourth quarter with ankle injury.
Former University of Utah standout Star Lotulelei is no stranger to the playoffs, but he had a postseason first with his first playoff sack for the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.
There are six wild-card round games this weekend, and one of the top Utah storylines to follow is a matchup that involves players from BYU, Utah and Weber State.