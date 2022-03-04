Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Utah Football

Utah’s Dru Gylten passes around California’s Leilani McIntosh during Pac-12 women’s tournament in Las Vegas.
Utah Utes
March’s forecast features full slate for Utah Utes
Now that it’s March, there’s a confluence of sports going on around the country, and around the University of Utah.
By Jeff Call
March 3, 2022 7 p.m. MST
College Football
Will there be a genuine Heisman Trophy candidate out of Utah?
Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson finished No. 8 in Heisman voting in 2020. Will a Utah-based player be in the conversation in 2022?
By Trent Wood
March 3, 2022 3:12 p.m. MST
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd leads a group of five Utah ties participating in the 2022 NFL scouting combine.
NFL
How to watch Devin Lloyd, Tyler Allgeier and other Utah ties in the NFL scouting combine
The Utes’ Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier, SUU’s Braxton Miller and onetime Utah State and East High standout Jaylen Warren will be at the annual event.
By Brandon Judd
March 3, 2022 2:01 p.m. MST
Utah Football
Stanford transfer Gabe Reid commits to Utah
Linebacker announced on Twitter that he is going to play for Utes after entering the NCAA transfer portal.
By Ryan McDonald
March 2, 2022 12:59 p.m. MST
Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) looks to hand off the ball against San Diego State.
College Football
Few teams in the country are better than BYU and Utah at retaining talent
The Cougars and Utes have lost relatively few scholarship players to the transfer portal over the last eight months, among the fewest in the FBS.
By Trent Wood
Feb 28, 2022 2:01 p.m. MST
Utah guard Gabe Madsen drives against California guard Jordan Shepherd during game in Berkeley, Calif., Feb. 19, 2022.
Utah Utes
Have Runnin’ Utes flipped the script?
Coming off a rare Pac-12 road sweep in California, Utah appears to be making strides heading into tonight’s home game against No. 2 Arizona.
By Jeff Call
Feb 24, 2022 2:35 p.m. MST
Utah Utes players and fans turn on their flashlights to honor Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan
Utah Football
Utah football to premiere ‘22 Forever’ documentary
Four-part documentary will provide Utah fans a behind-the-scenes look at 2021 Pac-12 championship season.
By Joe Coles
Feb 21, 2022 11:08 p.m. MST
Eric Weddle, the former Utah star safety who recently won his first Super Bowl title with the Los Angeles Rams after coming out of retirement, will take over as the head football coach at a California high school following the 2022 season.
Utah Football
How Eric Weddle is putting his leadership skills to work post-Super Bowl win
Eric Weddle, the former Utah Utes safety and California native who won a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams, will become a head coach in his home state.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 19, 2022 1 p.m. MST
Utah’s Eric Weddle rushes the ball during 38-7 victory over San Diego onSaturday Sept. 23, 2006, in San Diego.
Utah Football
What a way for one of Utes’ favorite sons to button up a career
Former Utah safety Eric Weddle capped a brief but remarkable return to the field on Sunday by helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl in his final NFL game.
By Jeff Call
Feb 17, 2022 5:23 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Eric Weddle in coverage against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl 56.
NFL
Eric Weddle had good reason to miss the Rams’ Super Bowl parade
Eric Weddle, who came out of retirement to help the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI, explained why his family took precedence over attending the Super Bowl parade.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 17, 2022 3:52 p.m. MST
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels, a onetime Utah recruit, is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Utah Football
This Pac-12 QB and onetime Utah recruit is reportedly entering the transfer portal
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels, a three-year starter who once was heavily recruited by the Utah Utes, is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 17, 2022 12:43 p.m. MST
Utah running back Quinton Ganther runs for a touchdown during Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Arizona, Jan. 1, 2005.
Utah Football
How Quinton Ganther’s ‘dream job’ at Utah became a reality
The former Utes standout has returned to his alma mater to coach the running backs.
By Jeff Call
Feb 15, 2022 10:15 a.m. MST
Los Angeles Rames defensive back Eric Weddle stands on the sidelines during the first half of Super Bowl 56.
NFL
‘I’m a world champ now’: Eric Weddle cements his legacy by adding Super Bowl title
Three former University of Utah stars earned a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, including Eric Weddle, Matt Gay and Terrell Burgess.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 13, 2022 8:13 p.m. MST
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, rolls out of the pocket against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of Super Bowl 56.
NFL
Rams rally to beat Bengals for franchise’s second Super Bowl title
The Deseret News is providing live coverage from today’s Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 13, 2022 8:02 p.m. MST
Eric Weddle and the Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
NFL
Eric Weddle explains what makes Utah football so good at developing NFL talent
The six-time Pro Bowler credited Kyle Whittingham for the work he’s done at Utah in creating pro-ready players.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 13, 2022 9 a.m. MST
Former Utah kicker Matt Gay and the Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
NFL
Here’s what Matt Gay said about his faith
Former Utah kicker Matt Gay, who will play in his first Super Bowl when the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals, opened up about what role faith plays in his life.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 13, 2022 8 a.m. MST
The Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl Feb. 13.
NFL
What Utah ties could have the greatest impact in Super Bowl? 5 key storylines
The Lombardi Trophy will be on the line when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams play in Super Bowl 2022. A pair of Utah ties could play key roles.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 12, 2022 6:26 p.m. MST
College Football
Walker Lyons’ list of potential schools is down to 6, and BYU and Utah made the cut
Lyons, a four-star tight end prospect from Folsom, California, remains interested in the Cougars and Utes, as well as some of the top programs in the country.
By Trent Wood
Feb 10, 2022 2:02 p.m. MST
A Runnin’ Utes fan watches game between Utah and Oregon State at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Utah Utes
Snapping losing streak was a relief for Runnin’ Utes. Are better days ahead?
After finding the win column vs. Oregon State and playing well against a solid Oregon team, Utah is showing ‘a lot of spirit’ says coach Craig Smith.
By Jeff Call
Feb 10, 2022 12:13 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay prepares to kick a field goal against the San Francisco 49ers during NFC Championship game
NFL
Why this former UVU soccer player may decide outcome of Sunday’s Super Bowl
Matt Gay spent two seasons playing soccer for Utah Valley University, then won the Lou Groza Award as the Utes’ All-American kicker. Sunday he could play key role in the Rams’ quest for Super Bowl title.
By Doug Robinson
Feb 10, 2022 11:06 a.m. MST
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd returns an interception for a TD during Pac-12 championship game vs. Oregon at Allegiant Stadium.
Utah Football
Pair of Utes invited to participate in NFL combine next month
Utah’s defensive one-two punch of Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell to showcase their wares in front of scouts and GMs in Indianapolis the first week of March.
By Jeff Call
Feb 9, 2022 1:57 p.m. MST
Coach Kyle Whittingham congratulates Eric Weddle as the University of Utah beat BYU 41-34 in Provo, Nov. 19, 2005.
NFL
Kyle Whittingham was first to see Eric Weddle was a keeper. Here’s what stood out to him
While other college football recruiters were sleeping on Weddle, Utah coach was busy selling him on becoming a Ute.
By Doug Robinson
Feb 9, 2022 11:06 a.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Eric Weddle watches from the sideline.
NFL
3 reasons to root for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 2022
There are a handful of reasons to cheer for the Los Angeles Rams in their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, starting with a player who came out of retirement.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 8, 2022 9:40 a.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle warms up before wild-card game against Arizona, Jan. 17, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Utah Football
One of the best storylines of the 2022 Super Bowl
Former Utah star Eric Weddle — one of three former Utes on the Rams’ roster — is among the best storylines of the Super Bowl when Los Angeles faces Cincinnati on Feb. 13.
By Jeff Call
Feb 3, 2022 2:07 p.m. MST
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham, wearing black, walks onto the field
College Football
2022 recruiting class highest rated ever for Utah, Utah State
Utah and Utah State’s 2022 recruiting classes are complete, and they are the best ever for the two schools, according to 247 Sports’ rankings.
By Joe Coles
Feb 2, 2022 9:51 p.m. MST
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham, right, leaves a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Utah Football
How national recruiting expert sizes up Utes’ 2022 class
The Utes did add one player Wednesday, wide receiver Sidney Mbanasor, a 6-foot-5, 200-pounder from Pflugerville, Texas.
By Jeff Call
Feb 2, 2022 5:47 p.m. MST
Utah Football
Utah Utes transfer will now play for Deion Sanders
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 2, 2022 5:02 p.m. MST
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham applauds his team’s efforts at Rice-Eccles Stadium in opener against Weber State.
Utah Football
Utah Utes football: 2022 recruiting class (+live updates, video)
By Ryan McDonald and Brandon Judd
Feb 2, 2022 4:43 p.m. MST
Utah Football
University of Utah taking steps to build a new indoor practice facility for football program
Tuesday, the board of trustees unanimously voted to approve the bonding for the $61.8 million project.
By Jeff Call
Feb 2, 2022 11:33 a.m. MST
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham watches during practice for the Rose Bowl against Ohio State Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
Utah Football
‘We’re building the brand’: Expect Utes to continue adding to 2022 class via transfer portal
Utah signed 20 recruits during the December signing period and should add another one Wednesday.
By Jeff Call
Feb 1, 2022 1:41 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams’ Matt Gay (8) kicks a field goal during the second half of the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
Eric Weddle, Matt Gay lead 6 Utah ties who are headed to Super Bowl LVI
There will be plenty of widespread Utah representation at Super Bowl LVI, led by Utah, with Utah State, Weber State, Orem High and Timpview High also represented.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 30, 2022 8:09 p.m. MST
Utah head coach Craig Smith watches the game against Manhattan at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Dec. 11, 2021.
University of Utah
What can be done to get fans back in the seats at Runnin’ Utes games?
Fans who have attended Runnin’ Utes’ basketball games have probably noticed that fewer and fewer people are showing up at the Huntsman Center for games this season.
By Jeff Call
Jan 28, 2022 4:56 p.m. MST
NFL
These 2 players with Utah ties are top 25 NFL free agents
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 26, 2022 10:17 a.m. MST
Utah Utes safety Brandon McKinney and Utah Utes linebacker Hayden Furey try to get to Brigham Young Cougars QB Jaren Hall.
College Football
One way BYU’s move to the Big 12 will likely affect the Pac-12
A Pac-12 insider reported Tuesday how BYU’s move to the Big 12 could affect the Pac-12 conference.
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 25, 2022 12 p.m. MST
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during game against Oklahoma State, Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.
College Football
The transfer portal: Too much of a good thing?
One FBS football coach likens the portal to the Wild West. How big of threat is it to the game’s competitive balance?
By Doug Robinson
Jan 24, 2022 2:02 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams’ Matt Gay (8) kicks a game-winning field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
Former Utah Ute Matt Gay sends Rams to NFC championship game with walk-off field goal
Former Utah kicker Matt Gay hit a 30-yard field goal as time expired to help the Los Angeles Rams beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of several big moments for Utah ties during the NFL divisional playoffs.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 23, 2022 5:03 p.m. MST
Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart celebrates a touchdown against Arizona State on Nov. 6, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz.
College Football
Jaxson Dart, Baylor Romney and the new game of QB dominoes
Better not blink or you might miss which high-profile college quarterback is on the move.
By Doug Robinson
Jan 22, 2022 5 p.m. MST
Brighton’s Lander Barton (21) runs through Syracuse’s defense.
Utah Football
This Utah Utes signee just took a big jump in ESPN’s recruiting rankings
Brighton High linebacker Lander Barton, who signed with Utah’s 2022 recruiting class during the early signing period, jumped into the ESPN 300 rankings, at No. 212.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 20, 2022 3:34 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Eric Weddle smiles during NFC wild-card game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
University of Utah
From Eric Weddle to the Red Rocks, what’s next in 2022?
The year 2022 has just begun, but there’s plenty of things going on in University of Utah sports.
By Jeff Call
Jan 20, 2022 2:34 p.m. MST
Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during to the Rose Bowl.
Utah Football
This trait makes Britain Covey worth taking a flyer on during NFL draft, ESPN expert says
ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay highlighted Utah playmaker Britain Covey’s vision in the return game as something “you can’t teach.”
By Brandon Judd
Jan 20, 2022 2:15 p.m. MST
Utah Utes defensive tackle Viane Moala tries to knock down a pass by Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall.
College Football
Utah, BYU make a case that ‘fun’ football equates to wins
In a formula calculating a “fun index” for college football teams, both BYU and Utah fared particularly well on offense, while the Utes were among the nation’s best overall.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 20, 2022 12 p.m. MST
Utah Football
Utah has a new defensive tackles coach, and he is a Ute legend
Luther Elliss was a consensus All-American and WAC Defensive Player of the Year at Utah and has spent the last five seasons at the University of Idaho.
By Trent Wood
Jan 19, 2022 5:41 p.m. MST
Fans stand by statues at Playoff Fan Central, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Indianapolis.
College Football
College football state of the union: It’s a mess
Expanding the College Football Playoff is only one of the issues the game faces moving forward.
By Doug Robinson
Jan 19, 2022 2:23 p.m. MST
Utah’s linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen as a top-15 pick by two prominent national experts in their most recent mock drafts.
Utah Football
Why Utah LB Devin Lloyd is flying up draft boards
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., The Athletic’s Dane Brugler are high on the former Ute and see him as a top-15 NFL draft pick.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 19, 2022 12:37 p.m. MST
San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) is assisted by team staff after suffering an injury.
NFL
How serious is Fred Warner’s injury?
Former BYU star helps 49ers upset Cowboys in NFL wild-card playoff matchup before leaving in fourth quarter with ankle injury.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 16, 2022 10:10 p.m. MST
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.
NFL
Star Lotulelei makes first career playoff sack in Bills’ wild-card game against Patriots
Former University of Utah standout Star Lotulelei is no stranger to the playoffs, but he had a postseason first with his first playoff sack for the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 15, 2022 7:56 p.m. MST
Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss, wearing jersey No. 20, walks out of the locker room before an NFL football game.
NFL
How to watch NFL wild-card weekend: Key storylines and names to know
There are six wild-card round games this weekend, and one of the top Utah storylines to follow is a matchup that involves players from BYU, Utah and Weber State.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 14, 2022 7:43 p.m. MST
