SUV takes nosedive off Salt Lake parking structure

By Pat Reavy
SALT LAKE CITY — A large van took a nosedive off of a parking garage in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

The incident happened about 1:00 p.m. at 51 S. 500 East. A 35-year-old man, for an unknown reason, drove through a chain-link fence and off the second story of a parking structure, dropping into a narrow alley adjacent to a second parking structure, according to the Salt Lake Fire Captain Adam Archuleta.

The van came to rest wedged between two buildings, with its front end on the ground and the rest of the vehicle in the air. The driver was conscious, breathing and alert when emergency crews arrived, Archuleta said. But he was pinned in the driver’s seat and firefighters had to perform a “technical rescue” to get him out, he said.

The man was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. As for getting the wedged vehicle out, Archuleta said a tow truck driver was formulating a plan to pull it sideways, out of the alley.

What caused the man to drive off the parking structure was still under investigation.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

  • Salt Lake City Fire Department responds to an incident where a car fell about 25 feet off a parking structure and ended up between two buildings in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
  • Salt Lake City Fire Department responds to an incident where a car fell about 25 feet off a parking structure and ended up between two buildings in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Salt Lake City Fire Department
  • Salt Lake City Fire Department responds to an incident where a car fell about 25 feet off a parking structure and ended up between two buildings in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

