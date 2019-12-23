 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Zion institutes mandatory shuttle service through the end of the year

By Deseret News
A pedestrian shuttle loads passengers at the Zion’s National Park visitor’s center Saturday May 24, 2003. The shuttle system runs frequently from the visitors center and makes several stops for sight seeing and hiking on its way to the Temple of Sinawava before returning to the visitors center. (Submission date: 05/28/2003)
A pedestrian shuttle loads passengers at the Zion’s National Park visitor’s center Saturday May 24, 2003. The shuttle system runs frequently from the visitors center and makes several stops for sight seeing and hiking on its way to the Temple of Sinawava before returning to the visitors center. (Submission date: 05/28/2003)
Keith Johnson

ZION NATIONAL PARK — The park is instituting mandatory shuttle service though Dec. 31 to help relieve parking and traffic congestion.

Shuttle service will also be provided in Springdale to help visitors make connections within the park and town. The Zion Canyon Scenic Drive within the park will be closed to private vehicles and accessible via the shuttle system. This is the second year that the park has instituted the mandatory shuttle service.

Shuttles will depart the visitor center beginning at 8 a.m. heading up the canyon to designated trail head stops with the last bus returning from the Temple of Sinawava at 5:44 p.m. Shuttles will run every 10 minutes during peak hours. The Springdale shuttle services will run every 15 minutes from 8:10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Visitors are also being urged to prepare for winter conditions during recreational pursuits in and around the park. Stormy winter weather or icy conditions could delay or cancel shuttle operations at any time.

