Zion institutes mandatory shuttle service through the end of the year

ZION NATIONAL PARK — The park is instituting mandatory shuttle service though Dec. 31 to help relieve parking and traffic congestion.

Shuttle service will also be provided in Springdale to help visitors make connections within the park and town. The Zion Canyon Scenic Drive within the park will be closed to private vehicles and accessible via the shuttle system. This is the second year that the park has instituted the mandatory shuttle service.

Shuttles will depart the visitor center beginning at 8 a.m. heading up the canyon to designated trail head stops with the last bus returning from the Temple of Sinawava at 5:44 p.m. Shuttles will run every 10 minutes during peak hours. The Springdale shuttle services will run every 15 minutes from 8:10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Visitors are also being urged to prepare for winter conditions during recreational pursuits in and around the park. Stormy winter weather or icy conditions could delay or cancel shuttle operations at any time.