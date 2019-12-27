Ogden man shot, killed by police following chase

SOUTH OGDEN — A man who was shot by police at the conclusion of a chase has died.

Frederick Jeremy Atkin, 42, of Ogden, died after being shot by a South Ogden police officer early Friday, according to a statement from Branden Miles with the Weber County Attorney’s Office. The officer, whose name was not released, was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the Weber County Critical Incident Task Force.

South Ogden police earlier reported that officers were chasing a Mustang about 1 a.m. and used spike strips to try and stop the vehicle. The pursuit continued to an area near 40th Street and Wall Avenue, “where officers confronted the individual in the vehicle and during that contact, an officer-involved shooting did occur,” said South Ogden Police Sgt. David Labbe.

“Officers were able to approach the vehicle and make contact with the suspect driver of the vehicle. As a result of the contact with the suspect, an officer-involved shooting occurred,” according to the police department’s prepared statement.

Atkin was taken to a local hospital and investigators later confirmed that he died.

The shooting happened less than a mile from where Atkin was living with his nephew, Chaedon Landon.

”I was on my way out the door and two police officers showed up this morning asking us questions about my uncle Jeremy, where he was supposed to be ... and then they finally told us that there had been a shooting,” Landon said.

He said the family still has many unanswered questions about what happened.

“We don’t know what the cop has done. We don’t know what Jeremey has done,” Landon said. “There is a part that is just gone and it’s not coming back, and that is the most empty feeling.”

Atkin had several theft, burglary and drug-related convictions in the mid-’90s, according to court records. He was sentenced to 10 years to life in prison in 2004 for an aggravated kidnapping conviction.

He was convicted last year of drug possession and DUI and sentenced to 10 days in jail, according to court records. In January, Atkin was convicted of interfering with an arresting officer.

Contributing: Felicia Martinez