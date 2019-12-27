 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Utah missionary killed in crash in Iowa

By Pat Reavy
Elder Craig L. Meyocks and Sister Brenda Meyocks, of Utah’s Dammeron Valley, Washington County, were injured in a car accident on Christmas Day while serving as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iowa. Elder Meyocks died Thursday. His wife is expected to recover. The couple is pictured dressed in period costume worn as part of their volunteer service in Nauvoo, Ill.
SALT LAKE CITY — A senior missionary from Utah was killed in a crash in Iowa that happened on Christmas Day.

Elder Craig L. Meyocks, 66, of Dammeron Valley, Washington County, died Thursday from injuries he sustained in the crash, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday.

Elder Meyocks was driving with his wife, Sister Brenda Meyocks, when the accident occurred. Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said she suffered undisclosed injuries but is “expected to recover.”

The couple had been serving in the church’s Illinois Nauvoo Mission since March.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the Meyocks family and their loved ones and pray they will feel peace and support, particularly at this time of year. We also pray for the other individuals involved in this accident,” Woodruff said.

