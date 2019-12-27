Utah missionary killed in crash in Iowa

SALT LAKE CITY — A senior missionary from Utah was killed in a crash in Iowa that happened on Christmas Day.

Elder Craig L. Meyocks, 66, of Dammeron Valley, Washington County, died Thursday from injuries he sustained in the crash, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday.

Elder Meyocks was driving with his wife, Sister Brenda Meyocks, when the accident occurred. Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said she suffered undisclosed injuries but is “expected to recover.”

The couple had been serving in the church’s Illinois Nauvoo Mission since March.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the Meyocks family and their loved ones and pray they will feel peace and support, particularly at this time of year. We also pray for the other individuals involved in this accident,” Woodruff said.