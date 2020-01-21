Same-sex couples can ballroom dance at spring competition hosted by BYU

PROVO — For the first time, Brigham Young University will allow same-sex partners to compete in a national dance competition the university is hosting this spring.

As many as 3,000 couples are expected to compete at the United States National Amateur Dancesport Championships at the Marriott Center from March 10-14. BYU has hosted the event for more than 20 years.

Originally, the National Dance Council of America gave BYU permission to operate under traditional rules of a male and female dance partnership, with the male acting as the lead and the female acting as the follow, according to a report by the Salt Lake Tribune.

Things began to change last fall when the council was threatened with a lawsuit. On Sept. 14, The council posted the following change on its website: “Same-sex/gender neutral couples to compete with opposite-sex couples in all dance genres including in championships, competitions, and events sanctioned by the NDCA.”

To host the National Dance Council of America-sanctioned competition, which determines the best in Latin, cabaret and rhythm dancing, BYU must abide by the rules, the council posted on Jan. 13.

Carri Jenkins, BYU’s assistant to the president for university communications, emailed the the following statement to the Deseret News:

“In hosting ballroom competitions sanctioned by the National Dance Council of America, BYU has followed NDCA rules and will continue to do so.”

Curt Holman, chairman of the BYU dance department, gave a similar explanation to the Universe, the student newspaper.

“As we are hosting an event that is sanctioned by the NDCA, we are obligated to follow their rules and regulations,” Holman said.