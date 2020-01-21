Funeral for 4 slain members of Grantsville family to be held Friday

GRANTSVILLE — Funeral arrangements have been announced for four members of a Grantsville family tragically killed in a mass shooting inside their home.

Funeral services for Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, 52, and three of her five children — 15-year-old Alexis Haynie, 14-year-old Matthew Haynie and 12-year-old Milan Haynie — will be held Friday at noon at the Grantsville Stake Center, 550 E. Durfee St. The services will be preceded by a viewing at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Grantsville City Cemetery.

A partial obituary was posted Tuesday by Didericksen Memorial.

“Our sincerest and most heartfelt condolences go to the Haynie family and all those affected by this tragedy. We are grateful to be a part of this community and witness all of your love and support for them,” the mortuary based in Grantsville stated.

On Friday, the four members of the Haynie family were shot and killed in their home at 93 Eastmoor Drive. A fifth person, Colin Haynie, 50, the father of the family, was shot in the leg but survived. The couple’s oldest son, Danny Haynie, 24, was away at Utah Valley University when the shooting occurred.

The 16-year-old brother of the other victims was arrested at the hospital where he and his father were driven by a third person who is not related to the family and who called 911 about 7 p.m. Friday after going to the house.

The 16-year-old, who was not injured, was booked into juvenile detention for investigation of four counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder. Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead confirmed Tuesday that the boy will be charged as an adult on Wednesday. Under Utah law, charges for a juvenile who is 16 or older and charged with murder may be directly filed in district court rather than juvenile court.

Police say they have no prior history at the house.

A vigil was held Monday night in Grantsville, a city of about 11,000 people in Tooele County. Hundreds of people from the tight-knit community showed up to mourn the losses.

On Tuesday, Tooele High School Principal Andy Carlsen sent a letter to students and their parents letting them know that counselors would be available. Tuesday was the first day back to school since the tragedy occurred.

“It is times like these when we are reminded of what is truly important,” he said. “Being as close as a community as Tooele County is, we recognize that there may be ties with the family in Grantsville. Tooele High School is a great place because of the love and support of our great community. If any of you see someone that may be affected by this tragedy please let us know so we can help and support them. Thank you for raising amazing kids. Please hold them a little closer and tell them you love them a little more often.”

Contributing: Paul Nelson

Correction: An earlier version incorrectly spelled the names of Milan and Matthew Haynie as Maylan and Mathew Haynie based on early information from police.