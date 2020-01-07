What rare environmental mounds at Great Salt Lake could teach us about Mars

GREAT SALT LAKE — Utah geologists are furiously documenting a rare natural wonder that as far as they know, has never been spotted on the shores of the Great Salt Lake near the marina.

Spring mounds of the mineral mirabilite emerged last October, bubbling up to the surface. Once exposed to the subfreezing temperatures, the mineral crystalizes in terraces that stack on top of each other and continue to grow.

There are four of them, with one that is 3 feet tall and another that is 15 feet wide.

“They seem to be different every single time I come out. They are always changing. It is this mineral deposit that is growing and actually changing and becomes new each time you experience it, “ said Allison Thompson, a park ranger at the Great Salt Lake State Park.

Elliot Jagniecki, a geologist with the Utah Geological Survey, has been documenting the spring mounds to learn more about them. The survey isn’t sure about the source of the water, but the investigation continues in the short window of opportunity they have.

The mounds could be washed away or ruined by a storm or melt away if the temperatures rise.

“On a low light angle on a grey day, they look pretty spectacular. They look like an infinity pool,” he said.

Grid View A mound formed by the mineral mirabilite is pictured on the shores of the Great Salt Lake on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Spring mounds of mirabilite emerged last October, bubbling up to the surface. Once exposed to the subfreezing temperatures, the mineral crystalizes in terraces that stack on top of each other and continue to grow. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Mounds formed by the mineral mirabilite on the shores of the Great Salt Lake are pictured on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Great Salt Lake State Park ranger Allison Thompson shows visitors a mound formed by the mineral mirabilite on the shores of the lake on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Great Salt Lake State Park ranger Allison Thompson speaks to members of the media about the mounds formed by the mineral mirabilite on the shores of the lake on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

A mound formed by the mineral mirabilite on the shores of the Great Salt Lake is pictured on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Mark Milligan, with the Utah Geological Survey, takes a photo of a mound formed by the mineral mirabilite on the shores of the Great Salt Lake on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Spring mounds of mirabilite emerged last October, bubbling up to the surface. Once exposed to the subfreezing temperatures, the mineral crystalizes in terraces that stack on top of each other and continue to grow. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Mounds formed by the mineral mirabilite on the shores of the Great Salt Lake are pictured on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Great Salt Lake State Park ranger Allison Thompson tells visitors about mounds formed by the mineral mirabilite forming on the shores of the lake on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Mark Milligan, with Utah Geological Survey, walks toward one of four mounds formed by the mineral mirabilite on the shores of the Great Salt Lake on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Spring mounds of mirabilite emerged last October, bubbling up to the surface. Once exposed to the subfreezing temperatures, the mineral crystalizes in terraces that stack on top of each other and continue to grow. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Mirabilite is sodium sulphate that crystalizes in the cold air. As it does, it can trap bugs, algae or bacteria.

Jagniecki said because scientists believe there was sulphate on Mars in lakes or groundwater and it is cold there, this rare learning experience at the Great Salt Lake could provide additional learning tools to determine whether there was ever ancient life on that planet.

Park rangers work quietly alongside the Utah Geological Survey to document these rare mounds by photo and other means, but now they are ready to share these with the public,

Tours will be given every half hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday at the marina.

Thompson said to really be able to see them up close, visitors should wear mud boots or footwear that can be submerged in 6 to 8 inches of water.