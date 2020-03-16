 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Utah coronavirus updates: The latest COVID-19 news and case counts

Utah has seen 503,874 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,892 total deaths as of Monday, according to the Utah Department of Health. That’s an increase of 3,176 cases since Friday. School-aged kids account for 640 of today’s newly announced cases. Twenty-three new deaths were reported.

  • Total number of COVID-19 cases: 503,874
  • Total reported people tested: 3,425,516
  • Vaccines administered: 3,430,386
  • Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 21,911
  • Current COVID-19 hospitalizations: 586
  • Total COVID-19 deaths: 2,892
  • Single-day high for reported cases: 4,672 (Dec. 31)
  • Single-day high for reported deaths: 30 (Dec. 17 and Jan. 21)

Globally, the novel coronavirus pandemic has now infected 231,703,120 and killed 4,746,620 people as of Monday, according to the World Health Organization.

