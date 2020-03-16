Utah coronavirus updates: The latest COVID-19 news and case counts

Utah has seen 503,874 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,892 total deaths as of Monday, according to the Utah Department of Health. That’s an increase of 3,176 cases since Friday. School-aged kids account for 640 of today’s newly announced cases. Twenty-three new deaths were reported.
Here are the latest numbers.
- Total number of COVID-19 cases: 503,874
- Total reported people tested: 3,425,516
- Vaccines administered: 3,430,386
- Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 21,911
- Current COVID-19 hospitalizations: 586
- Total COVID-19 deaths: 2,892
- Single-day high for reported cases: 4,672 (Dec. 31)
- Single-day high for reported deaths: 30 (Dec. 17 and Jan. 21)
Recently
- State attorneys general, including Utah AG Sean Reyes, are banding together in preparation to sue when President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate rules become official.
- Children as young as 5 years old may be able to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Halloween, now that Pfizer and BioTech are reporting lower doses of their vaccine proved safe.
- While one Utah Republican, Rep. Chris Stewart, harshly criticized the CDC’s latest mask recommendations, GOP Sen. Mitt Romney says being pro-life means getting COVID-19 vaccine.
- Even with the shots, Utahns can still catch the coronavirus. “All of us are going to get it at some point,” a Westminster College professor said.
- The Rev. Jackson Lahmeyer joins other pastors across the country offering to sign forms and letters for Americans who seek faith-based exemptions from coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccinations.
- The University of Utah is offering free, weekly asymptomatic testing for COVID-19 to family and household members of its students, faculty and staff.
- Several Utahns share their stories in Salt Lake County’s new “The Truth About COVID” campaign. The ads will run on TV, billboards, the local transit system, Connected TV, digital banners and social media.
Worldwide
Globally, the novel coronavirus pandemic has now infected 231,703,120 and killed 4,746,620 people as of Monday, according to the World Health Organization.
