Utah coronavirus updates: The latest COVID-19 news and case counts

Utah has seen 503,874 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,892 total deaths as of Monday, according to the Utah Department of Health. That’s an increase of 3,176 cases since Friday. School-aged kids account for 640 of today’s newly announced cases. Twenty-three new deaths were reported.

Here are the latest numbers.

Total number of COVID-19 cases: 503,874

503,874 Total reported people tested: 3,425,516

3,425,516 Vaccines administered: 3,430,386

3,430,386 Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 21,911

21,911 Current COVID-19 hospitalizations : 586

: 586 Total COVID-19 deaths: 2,892

2,892 Single-day high for reported cases: 4,672 (Dec. 31)

4,672 (Dec. 31) Single-day high for reported deaths: 30 (Dec. 17 and Jan. 21)

Recently

Worldwide

Globally, the novel coronavirus pandemic has now infected 231,703,120 and killed 4,746,620 people as of Monday, according to the World Health Organization.

