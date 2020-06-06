Police arrest woman accused of urinating on overturned Salt Lake patrol car during riot

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police have arrested a woman accused of urinating on an overturned police vehicle during a downtown riot on May 30.

Tamara Lynn Dixon, 35, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Saturday for investigation of rioting, lewdness, possession of marijuana and Spice and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is the fifth person to be arrested in connection with the destruction of the Salt Lake City police patrol car.

A Salt Lake police officer was responding to a call unrelated to the protest when her police vehicle became pinned in by protesters in the street at 400 South near 200 East. Other police officers “had to literally grab her and pull her from the crowd,” said Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown.

Once the vehicle was abandoned, video shows the crowd painting graffiti on it, overturning the patrol car and setting it on fire.

Dixon “was observed via photographs and video standing on an overturned police vehicle urinating,” a police booking affidavit states. She also “pulled her shirt up, exposing her breasts while urinating on the police vehicle.”

Investigators were able to identify her through tattoos “and her distinctive appearance,” the affidavit states.

When officers arrested her, they searched her and reported finding marijuana, Spice and a drug pipe on her.

State court records indicate Dixon has an extensive history of drug and theft arrests.

Others arrested in connection with the destruction of the patrol car include Jackson Stuart Tamowski Patton, 26, and LaTroi Devon Newbins, 28, who are each charged in federal court with arson affecting interstate commerce. Both men were recorded on surveillance video throwing combustible substances into the overturned patrol car, court documents state.

Charging documents say at least eight people were seen pushing the car over and two have been arrested. Connor Peebles, 21, is charged with criminal mischief, a first-degree felony, and rioting, a third-degree felony. Julie Mariam Yasima, 27, of Murray, has been arrested for investigation of criminal mischief and rioting.