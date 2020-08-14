Police searching for man who attacked children at Payson day care

PAYSON — Police said it was an “unfathomable” attack.

On Friday, a man attacked a group of children outside a day care, many of them preschool age, said Payson Police Sgt. Noemi Sandoval. The attack came shortly after the same man allegedly attacked an adult with a sledgehammer nearby, according to police.

Between five and six children — all 5 years old or younger — suffered mostly superficial wounds, Sandoval said. They were all taken to a local hospital where they received treatment, she said. No one was seriously injured, Sandoval said.

The man who was attacked with a sledgehammer was taken to a hospital in critical condition, she said.

Friday afternoon, law enforcers from throughout Utah County had launched a manhunt to find the attacker.

About 10:30 a.m., Payson police were called to the area of 600 East and 500 North on a report of a “disturbance,” according to a prepared statement from police. A woman said a man was striking her neighbor in the head and body with a sledgehammer, police stated.

“The woman called out to the suspect to stop. The suspect then turned his attention to her and walked toward her home, which is also a day care facility,” according to the statement.

Abigail Murdoch was visiting her mom, who runs the day care, at the time of the attack.

“I saw a man throw a sledgehammer over the fence, and then he hopped over the fence. And that’s when my mom said, ‘Get the kids inside,’” she said.

Murdoch said she was among those who were hit.

“He just kept punching me and saying, ‘Wake up, wake up,’” Murdoch said.

While police said some of the younger children were hurt, Murdoch said the man also grabbed hold of a 13-year-old before she made it into the house.

“He had grabbed the 13-year-old back by her hair and started punching her in the nose,” she said.

Murdoch’s mother was able to direct the man away from the children and the day care by telling him, “He’s out there. Go get him,” in response to him repeatedly telling Murdoch to “wake up,” according to Murdoch.

Murdoch said she is OK.

“I’m just grateful that the kids are fine. The kids are safe. I’m fine,” she said.

Residents were asked to “shelter in place” in their homes as police looked for the attacker Friday afternoon. He was described as having long black hair that was tied in a bun, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts. That order was lifted Friday evening, though no updates about the search for the man were released.

Originally, police believed the attacker might be traveling with a second person, but officers later determined the man was by himself.

Police asked residents to check surveillance cameras or doorbell cameras for video of the attacker.

Investigators also looked at whether an attempted carjacking reported shortly after the attack was related.

Contributing: Andrew Adams