Police: Gunman shot, killed by employee in Salt Lake club

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who police say got a gun and opened fire in a bar overnight was shot and killed by a bar employee.

About 1:30 a.m., one of the patrons at Echo Nightclub, 134 W. Pierpont Ave, “decided to go out, get a gun, and started shooting it throughout the club. At one point, another person that was there, an employee who had his own gun, saw it and shot him,” said Salt Lake Police Lt. Brett Olsen.

No one else was injured, Olsen said.

The man who had been shooting inside the building received one gunshot wound before he stumbled outside, Olsen said. Officers outside tried to revive him but were unsuccessful.

The man’s name was not immediately released while his family members were still being notified. Olsen described him as in his mid 20s.

When officers arrived on scene, Olsen said some bystanders “interfered with the police and even assaulted an officer at one point, so they were taken to jail on a separate incident.”

“People were a little bit amped up,” Olsen said.

Detectives Saturday morning were still investigating what led up to the shooting.