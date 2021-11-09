This major storm is going to hit the West. Here’s what to know

A major storm will soon bring heavy rainfall, blizzards and other forms of precipitation to several states across the West.

Weather forecast in the West:

Per The Washington Post:

The storm will send heavy amounts of tropical moisture to states like Washington, Oregon and California.

No long after, the storm will migrate toward southern Canada and powder the Rocky Mountains with snow on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Then, the system will bring high winds and heavy snowfall in states in the northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

Will the new storm bring snow?

The storm is so powerful that there might be blizzards in the northern Plains. Remnants from the storm “will bring some snow and low-elevation rain showers to the northern Rockies,” according to The Washington Post.

What to expect in Utah:

Grant Weyman, a KSL Weather meteorologist, said the storm will impact the Beehive State. Utah residents should expect rain throughout Tuesday and more rain on Wednesday with showers on Thursday. Sunshine is expected on the weekend.