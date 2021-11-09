 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

This major storm is going to hit the West. Here’s what to know

A storm will unload heavy rain, blizzards and more precipitation across multiple Western states

By Herb Scribner
Snow covers trees in Little Cottonwood Canyon.
Snow covers trees after an early season snowstorm in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. cjm A major storm will soon bring heavy rainfall, blizzards and other forms of precipitation to several states across the West.
Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

A major storm will soon bring heavy rainfall, blizzards and other forms of precipitation to several states across the West.

Weather forecast in the West:

Per The Washington Post:

  • The storm will send heavy amounts of tropical moisture to states like Washington, Oregon and California.
  • No long after, the storm will migrate toward southern Canada and powder the Rocky Mountains with snow on Tuesday into Wednesday.
  • Then, the system will bring high winds and heavy snowfall in states in the northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

Will the new storm bring snow?

The storm is so powerful that there might be blizzards in the northern Plains. Remnants from the storm “will bring some snow and low-elevation rain showers to the northern Rockies,” according to The Washington Post.

What to expect in Utah:

Grant Weyman, a KSL Weather meteorologist, said the storm will impact the Beehive State. Utah residents should expect rain throughout Tuesday and more rain on Wednesday with showers on Thursday. Sunshine is expected on the weekend.

Next Up In Utah

Loading comments...

The Latest

Chris Pratt teases what’s to come in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

By Herb Scribner

Ho, ho, heck: Early holiday shoppers ran into 2 billion out-of-stock messages in Oct.

By Art Raymond

Why the Supreme Court’s conservatives may rule against a Christian inmate on death row

By Kelsey Dallas

‘You’re witnessing greatness’: With Devin Lloyd anchoring the defense, Utes are in good hands

By Jeff Call

Here’s what the $1.2T infrastructure bill will look like in the West

By Kyle Dunphey

Ken Jennings returns to ‘Jeopardy!’ — and Temple Square gets a shoutout

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson