Ho, ho, heck: Early holiday shoppers ran into 2 billion out-of-stock messages in Oct.

Will empty shelves, both real and virtual, make gift card purchases the first verse in a disappointing theme song for the upcoming 2021 holidays?

While a new report found a tidal wave of early bird shoppers spent over $72 billion last month in online purchases, ongoing supply chain and labor shortage issues are leading to unprecedented earlier-than-usual gift buying disappointments for many who are looking to get a jump on the season.

Data released Tuesday by Adobe Analytics found in just the last month alone, consumers got over 2 billion out-of-stock messages from their favorite U.S. online stores. Now, it appears availability issues could lead to gift-cards-in-lieu-of-loot taking over the top spot of holiday gift buying lists.

“With over 2 billion out-of-stock messages last month, consumers are beginning to understand the real impact of the supply chain challenges,” said Taylor Schreiner, director of Adobe Digital Insights in the report. “Some have begun to adjust their holiday strategy accordingly, with parents shopping for toys earlier and some settling for gift cards this season.

“For those who have not yet started their holiday shopping, they will need to be prepared to be flexible.”

Adobe’s report, which amasses data that reflects actual online transactions by tracking over 100 million product codes in 18 categories, found a slew of early insights as the 2021 holiday season fast approaches: