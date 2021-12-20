Share All sharing options for: Top Utah photos of 2021: What Deseret News photographers saw this year

For the past 12 months, there have been moments where life felt normal again. It was almost as if there wasn’t a worldwide pandemic going on at time.

So in 2021, the talented photojournalists from the Deseret News got to return to what they love so much, documenting the world up close and personal through their cameras, capturing life as we know it today.

Yes, they photographed the struggles of COVID-19, but throughout the year they also treated our readers to some very memorable moments filled with light, love and life.

Here are 30 of the best images of the year taken by our staff photographers.