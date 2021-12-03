11 Utah Christmas events you might want to check out this year

The holiday season is here again, and there’s no question that people will be enjoying the outdoors after spending much of the 2020 holiday season indoors. And the 2021 holiday season offers a slew of new activities for you and your family.

We’ve collected 11 iconic Christmas events for you and your family to embrace this holiday season. Each of these annual events are held in Salt Lake and Utah counties. So if you miss out this year, feel free to check them out in 2022.

Festival of Trees — Mountain America Expo Center

Each year, the Mountain America Expo Center hosts the Festival of Trees, which is a major holiday convention where crafty people can meet decorators and vendors in the community. It is a fundraising event for the Primary Children’s Hospital, too.

Christkindlmarkt — This Is The Place Heritage Park — Salt Lake’s Foothill District

For the holidays, This Is The Place Heritage Park transforms into a Christmas wonderland with sweet treats and arts-and-crafts events. The holiday market is only open for one weekend in December and it’s this weekend, from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4.

Walk the Windows — Grand America Hotel

The Grand America hosts walking tours for the holiday season that show off new displays in windows for the holiday season. You sample collect hot chocolate and cookies on the tour as you embrace the true magic of the holiday season.

Breakfast with Santa — Gardner Village

Pretty simple. You can head over to Gardner Village to grab some breakfast with Santa Claus himself. Just make sure you do it before Dec. 24 since he’s pretty busy that day.

Zoolights — Utah’s Hogle Zoo

More than 200 lighted animal and holiday-themed displays illuminate the holiday season. Guests can eat s’mores and drink hot chocolate while they explore the zoo, including a lighted walkway that stretches 135 feet.

Ballet West’s ‘The Nutcracker’

The annual performance of William Christensen’s “The Nutcracker” returns for 2021. The performances will happen throughout December.

Ice skating — Gallivan Center

Spending some time on the ice rink might bring that magical vibe of the holiday season. The Galliavan Center offers ice skating opportunities, bringing you closer to the wintry season.

‘Home Alone in Concert’ — Utah Symphony

On Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, the Utah Symphony will perform the score to “Home Alone,” by John Williams.

Luminaria — Thanksgiving Point

More than 6,000 lights illuminate a milelong walk through the Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point. Reservations are available every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets there but also in advance to make sure your spot is reserved.

Christmas on Temple Square

Yes, Temple Square in Salt Lake City is open for the Christmas season. You and your family can head over to check out the lights.

‘Star of Wonder’ — West Valley Performing Arts Center

“Star of Wonder” opens this week at the West Valley Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available at www.starofwonder.com and the show runs Dec. 4-11.