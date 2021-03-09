The entrance to a courtroom in the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City is pictured on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. A Salt Lake man was charged Tuesday with assaulting and sexually abusing his Uber driver.

Editor’s note: The charges against Mr. Pandey in this case were dismissed without prejudice in November 2021.

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake man faces several felony charges accusing him of assaulting and sexually abusing an Uber driver.

On Feb. 23, Kavin Pandey, 29, of Salt Lake City, made suggestive comments to the Uber driver, a woman, who was giving him a ride, then inappropriately touched her, according to charging documents.

The woman said she pushed Pandey’s hand away and punched him in order to get him to stop. Pandey then grabbed the woman by the back of her hair, “and pulled some of it out, asking, ‘Does that feel good?’” to which the woman replied, “Don’t touch me. Leave me alone,” the charges state.

Pandey was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, and assault, a class B misdemeanor.