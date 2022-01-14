Utah is a side hustle state.

The news: Backgroundchecks.org released the findings of a new analysis that ranked each state by how many people within the population have a side hustle.

By the numbers: The study found 3.8% of Utah workers had a side hustle.

Only 2.5% of the national workforce has a side hustle.

$77,200 is the median total income for Utah workers with a side hustle.

Utah had the fourth-highest residents with side hustles.

About 40,838 people in Utah had a side hustle.

National level: The Midwestern and Great Plains had a higher amount of people with side hustles compared to the rest of the country.

South Dakota ranked first with 4.6% of its workers having a side hustle.

Nebraska ranked second with 4.2%.

Method: To find this, BackgroundChecks conducted an analysis of data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey Public Use Microdata Sample.

One more thing: Provo-Orem in Utah was the city with the highest amount of people with side hustles in the entire country.