 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Utah is a side hustle state

Utah is ranked among the top states embracing side hustles

By Herb Scribner
Photo of someone on a bike.
Utah is ranked among the top states embracing side hustles.
Illustration by Zoe Peterson, Deseret News

Utah is a side hustle state.

The news: Backgroundchecks.org released the findings of a new analysis that ranked each state by how many people within the population have a side hustle.

By the numbers: The study found 3.8% of Utah workers had a side hustle.

  • Only 2.5% of the national workforce has a side hustle.
  • $77,200 is the median total income for Utah workers with a side hustle.
  • Utah had the fourth-highest residents with side hustles.
  • About 40,838 people in Utah had a side hustle.

National level: The Midwestern and Great Plains had a higher amount of people with side hustles compared to the rest of the country.

  • South Dakota ranked first with 4.6% of its workers having a side hustle.
  • Nebraska ranked second with 4.2%.

Method: To find this, BackgroundChecks conducted an analysis of data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey Public Use Microdata Sample.

One more thing: Provo-Orem in Utah was the city with the highest amount of people with side hustles in the entire country.

Next Up In Utah

Loading comments...

The Latest

Prince Andrew stripped of royal patronages and military affiliations as sexual abuse lawsuit moves forward

By Gitanjali Poonia

How much do you have to earn to afford Salt Lake County’s median-priced home? Now it’s over 6 figures

By Katie McKellar

‘Baby Shark’ reaches 10 billion views on YouTube, a new record

By Gitanjali Poonia

‘Home Work’ is coming back to the Magnolia Network

By Herb Scribner

Can Runnin’ Utes overcome adversity and turn season around?

By Jeff Call

Novak Djokovic visa canceled again. Here’s the latest

By Herb Scribner