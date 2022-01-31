Here are the highest paying jobs in every state

Looking for a job? You may want to start with the highest-paying profession in each state.

The news: The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently revealed the highest paying job in each state.

CNBC created an easy-to-read chart on the top jobs in each state.

Highest paying jobs: So, across all 50 states, there were five jobs that stood out among the rest.

Obstetricians and gynecologists in Montana ($296,770 annual mean wage). Surgeons, except ophthalmologists, in South Carolina ($295,380 annual mean wage). Surgeons, except ophthalmologists, in Oregon ($293,170 annual mean wage). Surgeons, except ophthalmologists, in Kentucky ($292,350 annual mean wage). Anesthesiologists in Iowa ($291,670 annual mean wage).

Utah’s top job: General pediatricians earned the highest annual mean wage compared to all other jobs, according to the data.

The annual mean wage for pediatricians was $255,900.

Utah’s focus on jobs: Utah Gov. Spencer Cox highlighted Utah’s job-focused mindset during his State of the State address.