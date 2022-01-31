 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Here are the highest paying jobs in every state

What is Utah’s highest paying job?

By Herb Scribner
Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City is pictured on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City is pictured on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. General pediatricians earned the highest annual mean wage in Utah compared to all other jobs.
Looking for a job? You may want to start with the highest-paying profession in each state.

The news: The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently revealed the highest paying job in each state.

  • CNBC created an easy-to-read chart on the top jobs in each state.

Highest paying jobs: So, across all 50 states, there were five jobs that stood out among the rest.

  1. Obstetricians and gynecologists in Montana ($296,770 annual mean wage).
  2. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists, in South Carolina ($295,380 annual mean wage).
  3. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists, in Oregon ($293,170 annual mean wage).
  4. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists, in Kentucky ($292,350 annual mean wage).
  5. Anesthesiologists in Iowa ($291,670 annual mean wage).

Utah’s top job: General pediatricians earned the highest annual mean wage compared to all other jobs, according to the data.

  • The annual mean wage for pediatricians was $255,900.

Utah’s focus on jobs: Utah Gov. Spencer Cox highlighted Utah’s job-focused mindset during his State of the State address.

  • “The greatest infrastructure investment of all, is investing in our people,” he said. “All the jobs in the world are meaningless if our people aren’t qualified for those jobs. Job growth or GDP growth must never be seen as an end in itself. Economic growth is merely a means to an end … and that end is that the people of Utah can achieve the American dream.”

