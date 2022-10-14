New Trader Joe’s location opening in Salt Lake City. Here’s what we know

It’s official — a new Trader Joe’s location is coming to Utah.

Rumors had been circulating about another Trader Joe's location opening in the greater Salt Lake City area. The gossip made its way to Reddit, where someone asked if a new location would open in Draper.

Many users commented that they, too, heard the same news.

“I heard the same about draper from an employee at Trader Joe’s in fort union,” one user wrote. “I also heard from an office max employee at brickyard that Trader Joe’s bought out their lease.”

Nothing was confirmed and Utah remained missing from the Trader Joe’s announcement page for new store locations.

On Friday, Draper Mayor Troy K. Walker addressed whether the grocery store was opening another location.

“We are excited to announce that Draper has been selected as a new location for Trader Joe’s (11479 State St),” said Walker said in a Facebook post. “The store is expected to open in early 2023. More details will be shared soon.”

The lot was formerly a Whole Foods and an Albertsons.

Utah has three Trader Joe’s locations — 634 E. 400 South in Salt Lake City, 6989 S. 1300 East in Cottonwood Heights, and 440 E. Park Ave. in Orem.

Fans of the grocer can request more locations on the company’s website.