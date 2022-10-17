What did this college wrestler do when a grizzly bear attacked his teammate?

Wyoming collegiate wrestler Kendell Cummings attempted to pull a grizzly bear off his teammate Brady Lowry when he was attacked Saturday outside of Cody, Wyoming, while the young men were hunting for shed antlers.

The bear then turned and attacked Cummings, according to the Cowboy State Daily.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department officials described the attack as “a sudden, surprise encounter with a grizzly bear.” An investigation is ongoing.

Both were seriously injured and required hospital care, although a college official said both are expected to have full recoveries.

Cummings is from Evanston, Wyoming, and Lowry is from Cedar City, Utah. The wrestlers attend school and compete for Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming.

According to the school’s website, Lowry wrestles at 149 pounds while Cummings wrestles at 141 pounds.

The Cowboy State Daily reports that Cummings and Lowry were among four student-athletes who had traveled to Cody following wrestling practice.

As the four wrestlers hiked down a mountainside, they became separated.

“Without warning, a grizzly jumped out and started attacking Cummings and Lowry. (Northwest College athletic director Brian) Erickson said the bear went after Lowry first. That’s when Cummings rushed in and tried to pull the bear off of him. At that point, the bear started attacking Cummings,” The Cowboy State Daily reported.

Erickson told the Cowboy State Daily that all four athletes had bear spray, but the bear attacked them before the pair could deploy it.

In a letter to the campus, Northwest College President Lisa Watson wrote that “after the attack, they were able to return to their vehicle with the help of their teammates and sought medical attention. Both men are currently under medical care and expected to recover fully.”

She continued, “I am so grateful for those who assisted these brave young men in the aftermath of this terrifying ordeal and that no lives were lost. It took quick thinking and no small amount of bravery for this to have ended without tragedy. My thanks to coach (Jim) Ziegler and the Trapper wrestling team for their trek to Billings to show support for their injured brothers. May their recovery be swift, and their spirits remain strong.”

According to a Wyoming Game and Fish Department press release, Cummings and Lowry “encountered the bear at close range in heavy cover while recreating and antler hunting west of the Bobcat Houlihan trailhead on the Shoshone National Forest Saturday afternoon.”

“They were able to call 911 from near the scene and Park County Search and Rescue quickly responded, the press release states. “With the assistance of a hunter in the area, a local resident and other members of their party, the two men were able to reach the trailhead where they met search and rescue and were transported from the area,” according to the statement.

Dan Smith, Cody Region wildlife supervisor, said landowners and hunters in the vicinity of the attack said there may be six to 10 different bears moving between agricultural fields and low-elevation slopes.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, grizzly bears weigh upward of 700 pounds. Males are heavier than the females and can weigh about 400 to 600 pounds. A large female can weigh 250 to 350 pounds in the lower-48 states, the federation’s website states.

Lowry, who attended Canyon View High School in Cedar City, won two Utah state championships during high school.

He was the first Falcons wrestler to win a state title for the school and the first to wrestle in college, according to the Cedar City Spectrum.

Northwest College, a two-year college that serves about 900 students, is located 70 miles east of Yellowstone National Park.