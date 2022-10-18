Utah elementary school teacher arrested after allegedly abusing students

A teacher at Garland Elementary School is accused of sexually abusing students, according to police.

Patrick Alan Green, 59, was booked into the Box Elder County Jail on Monday for investigation of four counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. Green has since been fired by the Box Elder School District.

The investigation began in early September after the Tremonton-Garland Police Department received a report from the Division of Child and Family Services that a female student in Green's classroom disclosed "that on multiple occasions, Patrick would stand behind the student and would take her hand" and make her inappropriately touch him, according to a police booking affidavit.

When the school district learned of the allegations, "immediate action was taken to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and Mr. Green was placed on administrative leave," according to a letter sent by the district to the families of Garland Elementary students.

The district says Green has been out of the classroom for the past five weeks as Garland police worked with the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office to investigate the allegations.

As the police investigation continued, a second victim was identified, the affidavit states.

"That victim was in Patrick's class last year when the alleged incidents occurred," according to the affidavit.

That student says she was inappropriately touched by Green, the affidavit states. The girl told investigators about one occasion when she ran into Green while at the Brigham City Community Pool and he inappropriately touched her while both were in the water, the affidavit states.

The district has hired a new teacher to replace Green. Administrators are asking anyone who may have information about Green to contact police.

"We would like to recommend that as parents become aware of additional pertinent information regarding this case, that it be reported directly to the Tremonton-Garland Police Department at 435-257-7577 or 435-257-3131."

