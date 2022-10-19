Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | 
Utah Police/Courts

F-35 crashes at Hill Air Force Base

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
merlin_2926594.jpg

An F-35A Lightning II demonstration team show at Hill Air Force Base near Layton on June 3, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

An F-35 fighter crashed at Hill Air Force Base on Wednesday.

The jet crashed at the north end of the runway, according to a tweet from the 388th Fighter Wing, which operates out of Hill Air Force Base.

Officials say the pilot ejected and emergency crews are responding. A spokesman for the 388th Fighter Wing said they believe the pilot is OK but have yet to confirm the pilot's condition.

This story will be updated.

