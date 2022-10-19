F-35 crashes at Hill Air Force Base

An F-35 fighter crashed at Hill Air Force Base on Wednesday.

The jet crashed at the north end of the runway, according to a tweet from the 388th Fighter Wing, which operates out of Hill Air Force Base.

Officials say the pilot ejected and emergency crews are responding. A spokesman for the 388th Fighter Wing said they believe the pilot is OK but have yet to confirm the pilot's condition.

An F-35 from the 388th crashed at the north end of the runway @HAFB . Pilot ejected. Emergency crews are responding. — 388th Fighter Wing (@388fw) October 20, 2022

