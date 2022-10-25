Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has put his luxury mountain lodge in Park City on the market.

The 8,730 square-foot ski-in, ski-out home near Deer Valley Resort is listed for $11.5 million. Located at the edge of the Success ski run at 6730 Silver Lake Drive, the home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It has a private ski tunnel off the lower level of the half-acre property.

The home has a pending offer, according to Zillow. Former Utah Republican Party chairman and one-time gubernatorial candidate Thomas Wright, owner of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty, is one of the listing agents on the house.

Once highlighted in Architectural Digest, the sprawling mountain estate designed by Utah architect Fred Babcock recently underwent several renovations to enhance its capability for large gatherings, the listing says. Built in 1991, it features “soaring ceilings, walls of windows, six suites, including two extensive bunk rooms, multiple balconies, and an elevator to service the loft and lower levels.”

Romney, who headed the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, bought the home in September 2013 for $8.9 million. The family has owned homes in the Park City area off and on for many years, including one at Deer Valley that he sold for around $5 million in 2009 ahead of his second run for president.

In 2021, Romney, sold his oceanfront mansion — of car elevator fame — in La Jolla, California, for $23.5 million.

Romney and his wife, Ann, bought the property, including a 3,000-square-foot home in 2008 for $12 million. They tore down the house to build an 8,150-square-foot house with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and 65 feet of ocean frontage. Romney’s campaign in 2012 said the car elevator was necessary to create a four-car garage to accommodate his many children and grandchildren.

The Romneys continue to maintain a vacation home on the shore of Lake Winnipesaukee in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.