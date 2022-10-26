A large fire at an apartment building under construction in Sugar House prompted the overnight evacuation of hundreds of residents and created a tricky situation for firefighters due to a high risk of the building collapsing.

The fire, in the area of 1040 E. 2220 South, has been burning for more than 10 hours, and firefighters don't expect to be able to contain it anytime soon, as parts of the building continue to collapse, said Salt Lake City Capt. Tony Stowe.

Crews expect to fight the blaze through the day Wednesday. Stowe did not know when evacuees, who were asked to flee nearby apartments, may be able to return to their homes. No one has been injured.

The fire ignited about 11 p.m. Tuesday, bringing a response from about 70 firefighters and more than a dozen fire trucks and engines from multiple agencies, Stowe said.

After several hours of fighting the fire — and as they were ending their 48-hour shift — the overnight crew members were replaced by another platoon, according to the fire captain.

Crews are battling the flames from outside the building and set up a 150-foot "collapse zone" around it due to the risk of a potential collapse.

Firefighters work at the scene of a blaze at an apartment building under construction near 1040 E. 2220 South in Sugar House in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The fire, which started Tuesday night, prompted the overnight evacuation of hundreds of nearby residents. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

"It's very dangerous. ... That's one of the reasons that we've gone defensive on this. We're not able to commit anyone, we're not willing to commit anyone inside a structure like this, where there isn't really any life safety. ... Most everything has been falling inwards," Stowe said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Stowe said it's "way too early" to know whether the fire is suspicious.

"What does become concerning is that the scaffolding and mesh is on the outside of the structure, to protect workers from the different weather events we've been having lately," Stowe said. "But along with that, come propane cylinders and heaters as well."

The aftermath of a fire at an apartment building under construction near 1040 E. 2220 South in Sugar House in Salt Lake City is pictured on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The fire, which started Tuesday night, prompted the overnight evacuation of hundreds of nearby residents.Fire responders continue to work on a fire after hundreds were evacuated from Sugarmont in Sugar House on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Sugarmont Apartments, immediately north of the building, was evacuated, and it earlier had smoke coming from its exterior and some windows were lost.

“So I’m certain there’s going to be some water damage, and probably some heat-exposure damage,” the captain said.

A resident of the apartments watched as flames appeared to reach it.

“Just hope everyone got out of the building and no one’s hurt. All this can be replaced,” he said. “We’re gonna be fine. ... I’m just glad I’m not in the building.”

The man said he was getting ready to go to bed and “heard someone pounding on the door. And it was the police, and they said the building was on fire next door and you’ve got to leave immediately.”

He ran downstairs, got in his car and drove away. He later gathered with others and watched the fire burn from a nearby street.

Stowe said it’s too early to know what caused the fire, but “we have had several explosions and stuff like that, maybe compressors, maybe fuel canisters.”

Stowe described the fire as “free-burning” as the building has “a lot of exposed timbers.

The aftermath of a fire at an apartment building under construction near 1040 E. 2220 South in Sugar House in Salt Lake City is pictured on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The fire, which started Tuesday night, prompted the overnight evacuation of hundreds of nearby residents.Fire responders continue to work on a fire after hundreds were evacuated from Sugarmont in Sugar House on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A shelter for evacuated residents was established at Forest Dale Golf Course, 2375 S. 900 East. Utah Transit Authority buses are available at Fiddlers Elbow, 1063 E. 2100 South and 1100 E. Wilmington Ave. The Red Cross said it helped more than 200 of the people who had been evacuated from their homes.

Most of the residents chose to evacuate elsewhere, Stowe said.

Crews closed 900 East and 2100 South to 2200 South.

“We’ve got a lot of hoses out. So if you don’t need to be in the area, we ask people to avoid the area,” Stowe said.

He asked people to view the fire from a “safe distance,” noting that after the fire broke out crowds of people took to the streets to view it.

“People are attracted to it, it’s something you don’t see too often, and it makes operation with these large apparatus very difficult,” he said

Contributing: Linda Williams, Karah Brackin, Deanie Wimmer, Matt Rascon