Members of Utah’s congressional delegation condemned violence and called for the full prosecution of a man who allegedly attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in their San Francisco home.

“The worst fear for a member of Congress is that our work would put our family in harm’s way. My heart and prayers reach out to the Pelosi family and I hope for Mr. Pelosi’s speedy recovery,” Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, tweeted.

“Political violence is not acceptable and I expect this individual to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Paul Pelosi was beaten in the head with a hammer by a man who broke into the Pelosi home early Friday, San Francisco police said. The 82-year-old Pelosi was taken to a hospital and was expected to recover, the speaker’s office said.

The man shouted “Where is Nancy?” before the attack and told police he was “waiting for Nancy” when they arrived at the house, according to news reports. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband, Paul Pelosi, arrive at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinner, Dec. 7, 2019, in Washington. Paul Pelosi was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, and he is now in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery, said her spokesman, Drew Hammill. Kevin Wolf, Associated Press

Police identified the man as David Depape, 42. San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said Depape will be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and several other crimes.

Authorities have not identified a motive for the attack. But CNN reported that Depape posted links on his Facebook page to multiple videos produced by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell falsely alleging that the 2020 election was stolen. Other posts included transphobic images and linked to websites claiming COVID-19 vaccines were deadly.

“There is no place for this type of appalling behavior in this country. Democrat, Republican or otherwise, we are all Americans,” Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, tweeted. “My prayers are with the entire Pelosi family, and I wish Mr. Pelosi a speedy recovery.”

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, said he, too, is praying for Paul Pelosi and wishing him a speedy recovery from this “horrific attack.”

“Violence is never acceptable, and the criminal responsible must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he tweeted.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said he and his wife, Sharon, are praying for the well-being of Paul Pelosi.

“Violence is never to be tolerated,” he said in a tweet.

“Heartfelt wishes for healing and recovery for Paul Pelosi and for the comforting of his anxious wife, Speaker Pelosi,” Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said in a tweet.