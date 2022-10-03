Most Republican incumbents refused to participate in Utah Debate Commission debates before the GOP primary, but all five will take part in the independent commission’s events starting this week ahead of the November midterm election.

In May, the Utah Republican Party discouraged congressional and U.S. Senate candidates from participating because it wanted to control the moderators and the questions. The party and the bipartisan commission were unable to reach an agreement to co-host the debates. The Utah GOP sponsored its own debates in two of the congressional races and the Senate race.

The commission, a nonpartisan consortium of higher educational institutions and media organizations, held its debates before the GOP primary with only the challengers on stage in all but one race.

But the five incumbent members of Congress — who all easily won their Republican primaries — will be on stage with their challengers this month ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

The commission conducts a poll of Utah voters to determine whether candidates qualify for its debates. Candidates must reach a polling threshold of 10%, taking into account the margin of error. This year, two third-party candidates made the cut along with the Democrats and Republicans on the ballot in the five races.

The debates will be carried live by local TV and radio stations and streamed online, including on the commission’s website and Facebook page. Debates will start at 6 p.m. They will also be available on the commission’s website and social media channels after they air.

Here’s the schedule for Utah Debate commission debates:

1st Congressional District

Who: Rep. Blake Moore, Republican

Rick Jones, Democrat

When: Monday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m.

Where: Weber State University

Moderator: Kerry Bringhurst, Utah Public Radio station manager

2nd Congressional District

Who: Rep. Chris Stewart, Republican

Nick Mitchell, Democrat

Cassie Easley, Constitution

When: Friday, Oct. 14, 6 p.m.

Where: Southern Utah University

Moderator: Boyd Matheson, KSL NewsRadio host

3rd Congressional District

Who: Rep. John Curtis, Republican

Glenn Wright, Democrat

When: Thursday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m.

Where: Brigham Young University

Moderator: Natalie Gochnour, Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute director

4th Congressional District

Who: Rep. Burgess Owens, Republican

Darlene McDonald, Democrat

January Walker, United Utah

When: Wednesday, Oct. 12, 6 p.m.

Where: University of Utah

Moderator: Lauren Gustus, Salt Lake Tribune executive editor

U.S. Senate

Who: Sen. Mike Lee, Republican

Evan McMullin, unaffiliated

When: Monday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m.

Where: Utah Valley University

Moderator: Doug Wright, former KSL NewsRadio host

