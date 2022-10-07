Seven Utah resorts are considered among the 20 best in the Mountain West list, according to readers of Condé Nast Traveler magazine and website.

The travel magazine’s new readers’ rankings placed Park City’s Waldorf Astoria No. 4 of the top 20 resorts as selected by some 240,000 people who voted in its 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Waldorf Astoria Park City offers “adventures for all seasons,” according to the resort’s website.

“Stay and play year-round at the only luxury hotel with slope-side access to Park City Mountain, the largest ski resort in the United States. Ride Frostwood Gondola, steps from our door, to a full day of mountain thrills before warming up by the fireplace in your cozy quarters,” the website states.

Voters selected two other Park City resorts in the top 10: St. Regis Deer Valley as No. 5 and Goldener Hirsch at No. 7.

The Lodge at Blue Sky in nearby Wanship was No. 10.

Readers selected Amangiri, in Canyon Point in southern Utah, the No. 13th best resort in the Mountain West.

Montage Deer Valley in Park City came in at 15th while the “safari-inspired glamping destination” Under Canvas Zion in Virgin rounded out the top 20.

Condé Nast Traveler readers also selected eight Colorado resorts among the top 20; two each in Wyoming and Idaho, and one in Montana among the best in the West.

Here’s the Readers Choice Top 20 Mountain West Resorts:



Four Seasons Resort Vail, Vail, Colorado. Viceroy Snowmass, Snowmass Village, Colorado. The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Beaver Creek, Colorado. Waldorf Astoria Park City, Park City, Utah. The St. Regis Deer Valley, Park City, Utah. Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyoming. Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection, Park City, Utah. Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa, Beaver Creek, Colorado. Gateway Canyons Resort, Gateway, Colorado. The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, Wanship, Utah. Amangani, Jackson, Wyoming. C Lazy U Ranch, Granby, Colorado. Amangiri, Canyon Point, Utah. The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Montage Deer Valley, Park City, Utah. The Coeur d’Alene Resort, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Triple Creek Ranch, Darby, Montana. Shore Lodge, McCall, Idaho . The Springs Resort and Spa, Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Under Canvas Zion, Virgin, Utah.