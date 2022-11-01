‘We must do better,’ Utah governor says in response to viral video showing teens wearing blackface and dressed as inmates

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox condemned a video circulating on social media Tuesday that depicts what appears to be teens wearing blackface and dressed as inmates, accompanied by at least one white person wearing a police costume.

According to social media posts, the video was filmed in a Walmart in Cedar City on Halloween.

“We strongly condemn racism in all its forms and we call on every Utahn to reject such offensive stereotypes, slurs and attitudes,” the governor said in a statement. “We must do better.”

The video was initially uploaded to a private TikTok account before being widely distributed on various social media platforms. It shows three young people with striped inmate costumes wearing blackface, who when approached by a woman filming, laugh off her concerns.

“Well, if you put it that way,” says the woman dressed as a police officer at the beginning of the video.

“Do you guys understand the consequences of what you’ve just done?” a woman asks. “You guys are never going to get into a college, you guys are not going to get any scholarships, because this is a hate crime.”

“We all dropped out of high school, it’s OK,” responds one of the teens, not wearing a costume, to the tune of laughter from the teens wearing blackface.

“I still don’t think it’s appropriate for you guys to be doing this. ... It’s really not funny,” the woman responds.

