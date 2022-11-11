Utah Sen. Mike Lee became close to former President Donald Trump during his one term in the White House.

And in a speech Friday at the Federalist Society’s National Lawyers Convention, the Republican senator even sounded like him in a spot-on impression of Trump while telling a story about one of their interactions. Is a side hustle doing stand-up comedy in the offing?

Sen. Mike Lee does a Trump impression .... pic.twitter.com/ZKqNtmUlFL — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) November 11, 2022

After giving a presentation on what he called a “really boring, arcane question,” Lee said he expected Trump to offer a hearty thank you.

“Instead he goes, ‘Mike, when the rest of us were 16, we were out chasing girls, doing crazy, crazy stuff. But then I think about you. At 16, you’re not doing that, Mike. You’re at home sitting at a desk and you’re studying the Senate rules and the Constitution. Am I right?’” Lee said in his best Trump voice.

Lee said he had to admit that Trump wasn’t too far off. He said he did like girls and that’s where he met his wife, Sharon.

“I knew it. I knew that was you,” Lee said, mimicking the president. Trump then turned to the staff in the room and said, “And yet he has a beautiful wife. I don’t understand.”

Reviews on Twitter of Lee’s impersonation of Trump were mostly positive. One called it hilarious. Another called it priceless.

“He could go on tour with that impersonation,” one person tweeted.

“That’s awesome. Great impression! Funny story,” tweeted another.

On the flip side, one poster wondered if Lee was biting the hand that feeds him.

“This is great. Trump will probably respond with a classless insult but it’s actually an endearing story. It’s an encouraging sign to see a well regarded Republican characterize Trump this way. All the top tier right wing writers love Mike Lee,” posted another.

And there was this: “Nothing will ever beat the ‘Tauntauns’ speech, but this is close.”