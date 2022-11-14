These Utah Republicans want Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024

Republicans in Utah might be ready for the party to move on from former President Donald Trump.

On Monday, 86 elected officials in Utah signed on to a letter urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to open an exploratory committee to consider running for president in 2024. Although the letter didn't mention the former president by name, it appears to be a rebuke of the Trump wing of the party after several pundits have blamed Trump in part for the GOP’s disappointing showing nationally in the midterm elections.

Trump is expected to announce a 2024 bid this month, perhaps as early as Tuesday night when he says he has a "big" announcement planned.

"Our nation stands at a crossroads," Utah state Sens. Dan McCay, Todd Weiler and Mike McKell said in a joint statement. "We recognize the need for a strong leader to guide and direct our nation, someone with a proven track record, strong conservative foundation, and who understands the operations of state government. We need a leader who will strengthen and unify the nation. Gov. Ron DeSantis serves his country and state well and skillfully navigated the many challenges Florida faced during his first term."

Even before the midterms, DeSantis has been seen as Trump's most likely challenger. His sweeping reelection victory last week has only increased calls for him to take the reins of the party.

"DeSantis is now the QB of the GOP. Trump lost bigly," Weiler, R-Woods Cross, said in a tweet Wednesday morning. He went on to say "Republicans did much better than expected in Congress in 2020 — even though Trump lost."

On Thursday he tweeted, "As the dust begins to settle on the midterms, one thing is clear: the GOP is in an abusive relationship with Donald Trump. All the signs are there. Intervention is needed."

"2024 is an opportunity for the GOP to regroup and move in a new direction," McKell, R-Spanish Fork, said on Twitter on Monday. "I hope Ron DeSantis runs and other Republicans with a clear vision for the future."

Nearly 100 elected officials from Utah signed the letter as of Monday afternoon, including Senate Majority Leader Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, and House Majority Leader Mike Schultz, R-Hooper. State Auditor John Dougall signed on, along with several mayors and county officials.

