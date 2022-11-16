Facebook Twitter
Photo of the day: Santa helps deliver coats for kids in need

By Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
merlin_2950569.jpg

Second grader Nathalie Zuniga hugs Santa after getting a new coat from members of the Salt Lake City Firefighters Union Local 81, provided by donations through the Professional Fire Fighters of Utah, at Mountain View Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Santa Claus, with the help of Salt Lake City Firefighters Union Local 81, distributed approximately 100 brand-new coats for children in need at Mountain View Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Tuesday as part of its annual Coats for Kids event.

Salt Lake City Councilman Alejandro Puy, Tony Allred, Professional Fire Fighters of Utah District 2 vice president, and Lisa Demmons, Local 81 president, as well as firefighter that serve the Glendale neighborhood were also on hand to help distribute the coats.

merlin_2950567.jpg

Harrison Long, Salt Lake City Firefighters Union Local 81 secretary, helps fit first grader Jennifer Avila for a new coat as members of the Salt Lake City Firefighters Union Local 81 delivered coats, provided by donations through the Professional Fire Fighters of Utah, at Mountain View Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2950579.jpg

Santa waves from a Salt Lake City firetruck before he and Salt Lake City Firefighters Union Local 81 members delivered coats, provided by donations through the Professional Fire Fighters of Utah, outside of Mountain View Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2950577.jpg

First grader Jose Sanchez watches Salt Lake City firefighter and paramedic Tim Nypower pull out coats as members of the Salt Lake City Firefighters Union Local 81 delivered coats, provided by donations through the Professional Fire Fighters of Utah, at Mountain View Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2950575.jpg

First grader Max Aguilar high-fives Santa before Salt Lake City Firefighters Union Local 81 members delivered coats, provided by donations through the Professional Fire Fighters of Utah, outside of Mountain View Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2950581.jpg

Santa high-fives students before he and Salt Lake City Firefighters Union Local 81 members delivered coats, provided by donations through the Professional Fire Fighters of Utah, outside of Mountain View Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2950571.jpg

Second grader Mary Htoo hugs Santa after getting a new coat from members of the Salt Lake City Firefighters Union Local 81, provided by donations through the Professional Fire Fighters of Utah, at Mountain View Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
