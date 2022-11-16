Construction begins on the newest Hale Center theater

Dignitaries gathered in Pleasant Grove on Tuesday to break ground for the The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater.

The $50 million, state-of-the-art theater and performing arts facility, will be nicknamed “The Ruth,” in honor of the original theater founders.

The facility, which is moving from Orem, is expected to be finished in time for The Ruth’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol” in 2024, and is being made possible thanks to a donation of $5 million and land from Pleasant Grove-based company doTerra.

The theater will be built on the west end of the doTerra campus.

“Our excitement is only exceeded by our gratitude to Greg and Julie Cook, doTerra, Pleasant Grove City and other generous donors who have brought this project to life and started us on a path to the future,” Cody Swenson, executive director and co-founder of the Hale Center Foundation for the Arts and Education, said in a statement.

“We wouldn’t be here without the millions of theater lovers who have bought tickets, performed in shows and taken lessons. There is no limit to the magic and storytelling that will fill this new beautiful facility that we affectionately call ‘The Ruth.’”

“At the end of the day, this project is about connection and community,” said Gregory Cook, doTerra founding executive and chairman of the board. “When we all come together for a storytelling experience, we all feel better. As a health and wellness company, we at doTerra are excited for the human connection and emotional wellness The Ruth will bring to our community, and we invite our friends in the business community to join us in supporting what will surely be a remarkable and essential asset to Utah County.”

During the groundbreaking, local artists and current and past Hale performers sang numbers from “Les Misérables,” “Wicked,” “The Color Purple,” “Newsies Jr.” and “Moana Jr.”

The ceremony included such guests as Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, Elder Jeffery Singer, an Area Seventy and a member of the Third Quorum of the Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Pleasant Grove Mayor Guy Fugal, and Anne Swenson, artistic director of The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater.