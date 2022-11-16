Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, November 16, 2022 | 
merlin_2950755.jpg

The Jazz Bear plays a game with patient Emma Lipka-Horn at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The Jazz kicked off the Ken Garff Season of Giving with their annual visit to surprise children and their families at the hospital.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Sports Utah Jazz

Photo of the day: Jazz cheer patients at Primary Children’s Hospital

By Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
SHARE Photo of the day: Jazz cheer patients at Primary Children’s Hospital
SHARE Photo of the day: Jazz cheer patients at Primary Children’s Hospital

Patients at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City were treated to a visit from Utah Jazz players, coaches, dancers and mascot Bear.

The annual visit kicks off the team’s The Ken Garff Season of Giving between Thanksgiving and the New Year.

The visit follows an announcement earlier this month that Utah Jazz owner and Qualtrics co-founder Ryan Smith and his wife, Ashley Smith, will make a $20 million donation to the hospital.

The gift expands on the Smiths’ long-running support of cancer research efforts including their 5 for the Fight crowdfunding program which launched in 2016. 

merlin_2950753.jpg

Emma Lipka-Horn, a patient at Primary Children’s Hospital, plays air hockey with Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker at the hospital in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The Jazz kicked off the Ken Garff Season of Giving with their annual visit to surprise children and their families at the hospital.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
1 of 4
merlin_2950751.jpg

Patient Anton Mitchell high-fives the Jazz Bear while playing foosball at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The Jazz kicked off the Ken Garff Season of Giving with their annual visit to surprise children and their families at the hospital.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
2 of 4
merlin_2950749.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt, left, makes slime with patient Grace Burket at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The Jazz kicked off the Ken Garff Season of Giving with their annual visit to surprise children and their families at the hospital.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
3 of 4
merlin_2950747.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio plays a game with patient James Wiseman at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The Jazz kicked off the Ken Garff Season of Giving with their annual visit to surprise children and their families at the hospital.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
4 of 4
merlin_2950753.jpg
merlin_2950751.jpg
merlin_2950749.jpg
merlin_2950747.jpg

Utah
Lots of options on the table for saving Great Salt Lake; but especially the simplest — use less water
Utah
‘To Protect and Conserve’: Las Vegas has strict outdoor watering restrictions (with fines!) Should Utah do the same?
The West
Las Vegas ups the ante on turf buybacks
Utah