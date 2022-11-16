Photo of the day: Jazz cheer patients at Primary Children’s Hospital

Patients at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City were treated to a visit from Utah Jazz players, coaches, dancers and mascot Bear.

The annual visit kicks off the team’s The Ken Garff Season of Giving between Thanksgiving and the New Year.

The visit follows an announcement earlier this month that Utah Jazz owner and Qualtrics co-founder Ryan Smith and his wife, Ashley Smith, will make a $20 million donation to the hospital.

The gift expands on the Smiths’ long-running support of cancer research efforts including their 5 for the Fight crowdfunding program which launched in 2016.