Old Man Winter is back.

The winter storm that moved into Utah on Wednesday morning will continue to impact most of the state tonight and into Thursday, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.

According to the service, snow accumulations of 2-6 inches are possible for most valleys and benches, while mountains may see 6-12 inches with the potential for 18 inches of the fluffy stuff.

The weather service also noted road surfaces are expected to be slick, so drivers should stay alert.

KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said the storm will exit eastern Utah late Thursday leaving cold temperatures for the end of the week.