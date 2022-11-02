Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | 
Utah Environment Utah County

Photo of the day: There’s ‘snow’ question about it — winter has arrived in Utah

Valleys could see up to six inches of snow, while mountains could get a foot or more

By Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
SHARE Photo of the day: There’s ‘snow’ question about it — winter has arrived in Utah
Carmen Gonzalez plays with snow for the first time in her life on the grounds of the Capitol in Salt Lake City.

Carmen Gonzalez, of Venezuela, plays with snow for the first time in her life on the grounds of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Old Man Winter is back.

The winter storm that moved into Utah on Wednesday morning will continue to impact most of the state tonight and into Thursday, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.

According to the service, snow accumulations of 2-6 inches are possible for most valleys and benches, while mountains may see 6-12 inches with the potential for 18 inches of the fluffy stuff.

The weather service also noted road surfaces are expected to be slick, so drivers should stay alert.

KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said the storm will exit eastern Utah late Thursday leaving cold temperatures for the end of the week.

merlin_2948003.jpg

Jackson Murphy walks around while taking photographs of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
1 of 5
merlin_2948007.jpg

Halloween decorations are covered in snow at a home in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
2 of 5
merlin_2948013.jpg

Snow falls in Memory Grove in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
3 of 5
merlin_2948009.jpg

Dubiana and Roger Hernandez, left, and Carmen Gonzalez, Solanyela Valles and Deidania Aponte, of Venezuela, play in the snow on the grounds of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
4 of 5
merlin_2948011.jpg

Brandon and Lauren Knight, of Michigan, walk the grounds of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
5 of 5
merlin_2948003.jpg
merlin_2948007.jpg
merlin_2948013.jpg
merlin_2948009.jpg
merlin_2948011.jpg

Next Up In Utah
New initiative aims to get people to ‘fall in love’ with the Great Salt Lake again
Is the Mike Lee-Evan McMullin Senate matchup the most expensive race ever in Utah?
Midterms 2022: ‘Undated’ ballots won’t be counted, Pennsylvania court rules
New U.S. 89 interchange opens in Davis County as highway overhaul continues
How a beta like me managed to get kicked out of ‘Alpha Con’
Who is John Fetterman? What to know about the Pennsylvania Democrat