Wednesday, November 23, 2022 | 
A tear streams down Christina Miller’s cheek as Miller and Julia Sasine rest their heads against each other during a vigil to honor the victims of the Club Q shooting at the Utah Pride Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Utah

Photo of the week: Utah Pride Center remembers Club Q victims

Dozens share moment of silence, remembrance for those impacted by shooting

Members of the LGBTQ community in Utah gathered Monday to share thoughts and stand together as they honored five people who died in a mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last weekend.

The evening vigil was also a chance for those in the community and allies to share their thoughts in the wake of the attack. Dozens of people stood outside of the Utah Pride Center Monday night, holding candles and sharing in a moment of silence. Later the names of the victims were read aloud, and participants were invited to share their emotions, including anger and fear, but also love.

A gunman opened fire in Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday, killing five and injuring at least 20 others. The alleged gunman has been arrested and faces possible murder and hate crime charges, according to authorities.

People gather to honor the victims of the Club Q shooting during a vigil at the Utah Pride Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

People gather to honor the victims of the Club Q shooting during a vigil at the Utah Pride Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Jonathan Foulk, Utah Pride Center co-CEO, lights a candle during a vigil to honor the victims of the Club Q shooting at the Utah Pride Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Eleanor Peel picks a candle during a vigil to honor the victims of the Club Q shooting at the Utah Pride Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Joshua Ball and Carter Sonderegger embrace at a vigil to honor the victims of the Club Q shooting at the Utah Pride Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Emily Voght and Kristyn Sites attend a vigil to honor the victims of the Club Q shooting at the Utah Pride Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

