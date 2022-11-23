Photo of the week: Utah Pride Center remembers Club Q victims

Members of the LGBTQ community in Utah gathered Monday to share thoughts and stand together as they honored five people who died in a mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last weekend.

The evening vigil was also a chance for those in the community and allies to share their thoughts in the wake of the attack. Dozens of people stood outside of the Utah Pride Center Monday night, holding candles and sharing in a moment of silence. Later the names of the victims were read aloud, and participants were invited to share their emotions, including anger and fear, but also love.

A gunman opened fire in Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday, killing five and injuring at least 20 others. The alleged gunman has been arrested and faces possible murder and hate crime charges, according to authorities.