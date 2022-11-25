Photo of the day: Macy’s windows decked out for the holidays

Macy’s City Creek Center ushered in the holiday season earlier this month as it unveiled its 11th annual window display featuring reindeer Tiptoe as she visits her woodland friends and spreads holiday magic.

Created by six artists from the Salt Lake City-area, the one-of-a-kind candy creations are made from hundreds of pounds of sweet treats arranged into designs that embody how we create and cherish memories with loved ones during the holidays. The six artists who created the display are Neil Brown, Stephanie Dahle, Holly Graphics, Krista Johansen, Jeff Rollo and Jennifer Vesper.

Macy’s Holiday Windows, which can be found on Main Street, will be on display through Jan. 1, 2023.