Friday, November 25, 2022 | 
Utah Business Arts & Entertainment

Photo of the day: Macy’s windows decked out for the holidays

By Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
merlin_2951859.jpg

Elizabeth Segovia and her mother Laura Segovia look at Macy’s 11th annual Holiday Windows display, featuring art by six Salt Lake City-area artists made out of candy, at Macy’s in City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Macy’s City Creek Center ushered in the holiday season earlier this month as it unveiled its 11th annual window display featuring reindeer Tiptoe as she visits her woodland friends and spreads holiday magic.

Created by six artists from the Salt Lake City-area, the one-of-a-kind candy creations are made from hundreds of pounds of sweet treats arranged into designs that embody how we create and cherish memories with loved ones during the holidays. The six artists who created the display are Neil Brown, Stephanie Dahle, Holly Graphics, Krista Johansen, Jeff Rollo and Jennifer Vesper.

Macy’s Holiday Windows, which can be found on Main Street, will be on display through Jan. 1, 2023. 

merlin_2951853.jpg

A piece by Jeff Rollo is part of Macy’s 11th annual Holiday Windows display, featuring art made by six Salt Lake City-area artists out of candy, at Macy’s in City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2951851.jpg

Eleanor Hatch looks at Macy’s 11th annual Holiday Windows display, featuring art by six Salt Lake City-area artists made out of candy, at Macy’s in City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2951861.jpg

Arthur Hatch looks at Macy’s 11th annual Holiday Windows display, featuring art by six Salt Lake City-area artists made out of candy, at Macy’s in City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2896259.jpg

Steph Dahle and her mother, Wendy, unveil the window that Steph designed as part of Macy’s City Creek Center’s annual Holiday Candy Windows in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. The theme for Macy’s holiday windows this year is “Tiptoe,” a reindeer who is afraid to fly.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_2951857.jpg

A piece by Holly Jones is part of Macy’s 11th annual Holiday Windows display, featuring art made by six Salt Lake City-area artists out of candy, at Macy’s in City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2951849.jpg

Emily Valdez, Martha Muro, Viridiana Valdez and Camila Valdez look at Macy’s 11th annual Holiday Windows display, featuring art made out of candy by six Salt Lake City-area artists, at Macy’s in City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2951843.jpg

Emily Valdez, Viridiana Valdez, Camila Valdez and Martha Muro look at Macy’s 11th annual Holiday Windows display, featuring art made out of candy by six Salt Lake City-area artists, at Macy’s in City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
