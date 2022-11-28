Facebook Twitter
Jukebox, the mini silky fainting goat, wins top prize in a national competition

Photogenic Utah goat outshined the competition

By Amy Joi O’Donoghue Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Jukebox is pictured in Millville, Utah, on June 16, 2021.

Jukebox is pictured in Millville, Utah, on June 16, 2021. Jukebox won the 2022 Top Winning Mini Silky of the year.

Mary Jo Davis

If you have long, silky hair and fainting is in your genetics, you may meet many of the qualifications for this national competition.

Problem is, you would have to face down Jukebox, a Utah goat that has more ribbons than you can shake a tin can at.

Cache Kids of Millville, Utah brought home the award for the Top Winning Mini Silky of the Year. The goat was trained by Mary Jo Davis, also of Millville, according to a news release.

To faint or not to faint: “Originally, these goats featured a hereditary genetic disorder called myotonia congenita. When startled, younger goats would stiffen and fall over,” Davis said. “However, goats are no longer required to faint, but they are identified by their long, silky coats, meeting a breed standard that was established in the early 2000s.

Davis and Jukebox have been friends for over two years.

“We purchased Jukebox in June of 2020 as a 4-month old buckling,” Davis said. “He has the most relaxed personality of all of our goats.”

Davis and Jukebox spend many hours together and have developed a close relationship.

“He knows his people,” Davis said. “When I go into his pen, he always leans in for a hug.”

A family endeavor: Cache Kids of Millville is a family owned group that raises and shows mini silky fainting goats. Grandma, nieces, friends and neighbors help feed and care for the small herd.

Jukebox (full name MCH Hootnanny Acres Jukebox) was bred by Betty and Dale Roderick of Malad, Idaho. They’re no strangers to success, as they have earned Breeder of the Year for the third straight year.

“Jukebox garnered 14 best in shows for a total of 1,180 points,” Davis said. “We transported him in his stock trailer to Utah, Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.”

According to the miniature goat website, this award was calculated by awarding points to the best in show winner, equal to the number of animals defeated in the regular classes in the show, excluding wether (neutered male) entries. It was awarded to the animal with the highest number of points from all shows during the year.

Jukebox is an extraordinary goat, representing 11,799 goats in the database, in addition to 957 herd names.

