Sen. Mike Lee’s amendment to the Respect for Marriage Act fails in Senate ahead of final vote

Utah Sen. Mike Lee’s amendment to the Respect for Marriage Act failed to clear the 60-vote threshold needed for approval in the Senate Tuesday, losing in a 49-48 vote.

The vote comes ahead of a final U.S. Senate decision on the Respect for Marriage Act, which seeks to federally recognize any marriage between two people as long as it’s valid in a U.S. state, codifying the 2015 Supreme Court ruling Obergefell v. Hodges.

The bill also includes other amendments and the support of some religious organizations protecting religious liberty: “Nothing in this Act, or any amendment made by this Act, shall be construed to diminish or abrogate a religious liberty or conscience protection otherwise available to an individual or organization under the Constitution of the United States or Federal law,” states the act, which was expected to be voted on later Tuesday.

If passed, the bill will move to the House, which passed a similar bill this year. Because of a prior amendment, the House will need to vote again before it heads to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Lee has been skeptical of the legislation and said its efforts to protect religious liberty don’t go far enough. On the Senate floor Tuesday, he said “there’s no existing threat to same-sex marriage. It is and will remain legal nationwide regardless of the outcome of this legislation.”

“... I’m not aware of a single state in the United States threatening to pass any law, infringing the ability of any same-sex couples to marry or enjoy the privileges associated with marriage,” he said.

Lee has raised concerns around religious liberty being impacted by the Respect for Marriage Act, which his amendment sought to address.

His concerns include universities and nonprofits that he said could have tax-exempt status threatened for failing to recognize a same-sex marriage on religious grounds. Lee’s amendment would have prevented the government from taking “any discriminatory action against a person ... with a sincerely held religious belief, or moral conviction, that marriage is or should be recognized as a union of” one man and one woman, or two individuals recognized under federal law.

“Unfortunately, we are aware of case after case where individuals, charities, small businesses, religious schools, and religious institutions are being hauled into courts to defend themselves for living out their faith,” Lee said.

Lee said his amendment “in no way” bars the Respect for Marriage Act from protecting same-sex marriage.

“My amendment simply prohibits the federal government from discriminating against schools, businesses and organizations based on their religious beliefs about same-sex marriage,” he said.

The amendment did receive some pushback from senators on the floor Tuesday, including Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who said it “ignores the robust protections for religious liberty already in the Respect for Marriage Act.”

Lee’s amendment ultimately failed, though it did get support from fellow Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, one of the 48 GOP “yes” votes.

Romney has voiced his support for the bill after other amendments helped solidify “important protections for religious liberty,” he said.

“While I believe in traditional marriage, Obergefell is and has been the law of the land upon which LGBTQ individuals have relied. This legislation provides certainty to many LGBTQ Americans, and it signals that Congress — and I — esteem and love all of our fellow Americans equally,” he said in a statement.

The Respect for Marriage Act and its religious liberty-inspired amendments received bipartisan support in the Senate during an earlier procedural vote, garnering “yes” votes from 50 Democrats and 12 Republicans who, according to Lee, “relied on assurances from the bill’s proponents that it would codify the core tenets of Obergefell v. Hodges without undermining religious liberty.”

Monday’s vote set the stage for a vote on Lee’s amendment, and two other amendment’s proposed by Sens. James Lankford R-Okla. and Marco Rubio R-Fla., respectively.

Both Lankford and Rubio’s amendments addressed similar concerns over religious liberty.

This story will be updated.