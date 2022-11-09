Post Roe, these states affirmed abortion rights at the ballot box

After Kansas voters rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment that would have allowed state lawmakers to enact abortion restrictions this summer, a handful of other states took the issue to the voters.

On Tuesday, voters in Michigan, California and Vermont amended their respective state constitutions to include reproductive rights. In Kentucky, voters narrowly rejected an amendment that would have said there was no right to abortion.

Montanans, meanwhile, voted on a legislative referendum that would require mandatory medical interventions to save whom the state defines as “born-alive” infants, including fetuses diagnosed as nonviable. The referendum would also establish criminal penalties for health care providers who refuse to intervene. The vote is too close to call and ballot counting has not yet been completed, according to the Montana secretary of state’s election website.

University of Utah law professor Teneille Brown said the referendums were a powerful check on the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to uphold Mississippi’s restrictive abortion law and the 5-4 vote to overturn Roe v. Wade that has led to all but total bans on the procedure in about half of the states.

“The Supreme Court is not meant to be a political body but of course it is. Its politics are increasingly being revealed to be really far to the right. So they’re almost extremist and we see that and we see that in the way the public voted on these referenda where they very clearly wanted to enshrine bodily autonomy and reproductive rights in the state constitutions. So I think it’s exciting to see that people showed up,” said Brown.

Brown, who specializes in bioethics, biomedical science, biotechnology and torts, said she sometimes has concerns about referendums being used too often to make trivial changes in statutes.

“But when it comes to personal freedom, autonomy, it doesn’t seem like a trivial use of the referenda process at all. Important rights are at stake,” Brown said.

Brown sees the language of some of the referendums as problematic.

Bowling Green, Kentucky, television station WNKY reported that the ballot language in the Bluegrass State left some voters asking “What exactly will my ‘yes’ vote or my ‘no’ vote mean?”

Brown said framing a referendum as a negative is confusing and bad practice.

“You don’t want people who are earnest and who are trying to educate themselves on what to do and make sure that aligns with their values like they want, to feel like ‘I don’t know what it’s telling me,’” she said.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, Kentucky’s state abortion law is considered one of most restrictive nationwide. Abortion is completely banned with very limited exceptions. Medication abortion is required to be provided in person because the state bans the use of telehealth or mailing pills, among other provisions.

For another example, Montana’s ballot question uses language that physicians do not know how to define, she said.

Brown said many state abortion statutes use “terminology that’s not at all medical. That is not the way physicians make decisions” and yet they are subject to penalties under the proposed referendum.

“That Montana law was super weird because it’s saying physicians are required to make every effort to save a fetus or baby that is ‘born alive.’ But if it’s truly alive and capable of staying alive, of course, physicians are going to make every effort. That’s already part of their canons of medical ethics and professional obligations. They could be sued for malpractice for not making every effort to save a baby that is born alive,” she said.

Asked if the successful passage of these referendum portends more state initiatives or referendums in upcoming elections, Brown said the outcome of Tuesday’s election is “definitely encouraging that this is an avenue to protect rights to a greater extent than the federal government does.”

In states where the lawmakers are more conservative than the electorate, referendums are an important means to bring about political change, she said.

“It could be a means in Utah, if we could get women to see that their reproductive rights matter and that this is an equal protection issue. It’s not just about freedom. It’s about equal protection under law,” she said.

Utah lawmakers passed a trigger law in 2020 that bans most abortions if Roe was overturned. Enforcement of the law remains on hold amid an ongoing court challenge by Planned Parenthood of Utah and ACLU of Utah.

Utah’s trigger law went into effect on June 24, the same day the Supreme Court handed down its 5-4 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that recognized women’s right to abortion.

SB174 allows abortions only if the mother’s life is at risk, if the pregnancy was a result of rape or incest or if two physicians who practice “maternal fetal medicine” both determine that the fetus “has a defect that is uniformly diagnosable and uniformly lethal or ... has a severe brain abnormality that is uniformly diagnosable.”

Last month, Utah’s abortion ban was again blocked from going into effect after the Utah Supreme Court said it would let a lower court’s injunction remain in place.

It is unclear whether a ballot question in Utah would result in a different outcome than existing law.

Public opinion polling conducted for the Deseret News and the University of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics last spring indicated 46% of Utahns say abortion should only be legal in cases of rape, incest and threats to the health of the mother.

Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, sponsor of SB174, did not immediately return calls seeking comment on the outcome of the states’ referendums.

