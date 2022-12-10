Facebook Twitter
Photo of the Day: Santa flight

Annual Santa Flight delivered toys, book supplies and warm clothing to children in southern Utah

By Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
Ty Newman, dressed as Santa Claus, boards a plane in Cedar City as part of the annual Santa Flight.

Ty Newman, who is dressed as Santa Claus, boards a plane in Cedar City on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, as part of the Utah Wing of Angel Flight West’s annual Santa Flight. The group delivered donated toys, school supplies, books, backpacks and warm clothing to 400 children at Parowan Elementary School.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

The annual Santa Flight took to the skies on Thursday, delivering toys, book supplies and warm clothing to children in southern Utah.

Early Thursday, 24 volunteer pilots of the Utah Wing of Angel Flight West — along with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and a handful of elves — departed from various Salt Lake area airports on the annual Santa Flight. Their destination was the Cedar City airport, to deliver donated toys, school supplies, books, backpacks and warm clothing to the 400 children at Parowan Elementary School.

Angel Flight pilots and various community groups throughout Utah have gathered donated school supplies, winter coats, books and toys based on the needs of the school. Other corporate sponsors, like KUED, provided hundreds of books,

The visit took place at the Cedar City Airport, where members of the National Guard helped unload the planes, and everyone sang holiday songs.

Santa Flight has been an annual endeavor helping Title I schools in rural communities since 2000. For information about Angel Flight West, visit www.angelflightwest.org.

Ryan Cowley’s glasses reflects Santa Claus and others in Cedar City on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, as part of the Utah Wing of Angel Flight West’s annual Santa Flight. The group delivered donated toys, school supplies, books, backpacks and warm clothing to 400 children at the school.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Rachel Reeves carries gifts that she flew into Cedar City to give to kids from Parowan Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, as part of the Utah Wing of Angel Flight West’s annual Santa Flight. The group delivered donated toys, school supplies, books, backpacks and warm clothing to 400 children at the school.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Ryan Cowley flies to Cedar City and hauls gifts for kids from Parowan Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, as part of the Utah Wing of Angel Flight West’s annual Santa Flight. The group delivered donated toys, school supplies, books, backpacks and warm clothing to 400 children at the school.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Dawn Bollinger, dressed as Mrs. Claus, looks out a window as she leaves Cedar City on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, as part of the Utah Wing of Angel Flight West’s annual Santa Flight. The group delivered donated toys, school supplies, books, backpacks and warm clothing to 400 children at Parowan Elementary School.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Ryan Cowley starts his trip from Bountiful to Cedar City as he flies gifts to kids from Parowan Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, as part of the Utah Wing of Angel Flight West’s annual Santa Flight. The group delivered donated toys, school supplies, books, backpacks and warm clothing to 400 children at the school.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Brooke Barlow, 15, left, and Rylie Martin, 15, both dressed as elves, and Dawn Bollinger, who is dressed as Mrs. Claus, right, wave to students from Parowan Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, as part of the Utah Wing of Angel Flight West’s annual Santa Flight. The group delivered donated toys, school supplies, books, backpacks and warm clothing to 400 children at the school.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

