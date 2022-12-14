Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 | 
Utah The West Culture

Who’s in the pew in Utah?

Utah has flourishing religious communities with a majority of people in the state attending church

By Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
SHARE Who’s in the pew in Utah?
Empty church pews are pictured at the catholic St. Ludwig church in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Michael Sohn, Associated Press

The Beehive State has a reputation of being religious. Does this reputation hold up?

The majority of Utah residents are members of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints and there are other flourishing religious communities as well.

Here’s a brief look into the religious landscape of Utah.

What is the religious landscape of Utah?

According to the PPRI American Values Atlas for 2021, Latter-day Saints make up the highest percentage of the state’s population at 56%. The unaffiliated is the next highest at 23% while white mainline Protestant composes 3% along with Buddhists, Muslims and white evangelical Protestants. Hispanic Catholics are 1% of the population and white Catholics are 2%.

This atlas also indicated that 52% of Utahns attend service at least once a week while 12% attend once or twice a month and 35% never attend.

Pew Research’s 2014 study found that 55% of Utahns were Latter-day Saints, 22% were unaffiliated, 7% were evangelical Protestant, 6% were mainline Protestant, 5% were Catholic, 3% were atheist, 1% were Muslim, 1% were Jewish along with other religions like Orthodox Christians and Jehovah’s Witnesses composing less than 1% of the population.

53% of Utahns said they attend church services at least once a week while 19% said they attend once or twice a month. 28% responded that they seldom or never attend and 1% said that they didn’t know per Pew Research’s study.

According to a Statista survey from 2017 by Erin Duffin that measured religiosity, 54% of Utahns are very religious while 16% are moderately religious. The national average is 37% of people are very religious and 30% are moderately religiosity.

The Washington Post reported on Utah’s high rate of religiosity in 2015, “But Utah stands alone, according to the results of a Gallup survey of more than 175,000 Americans last year. That state sits atop the list and is the only one in the nation where more than half — 51 percent — of those surveyed reported attending church every week.”

